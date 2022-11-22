A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania

rolled up money Photo by Photo by Pixabay (Creative Commons)

If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.

How do you know if you qualify for this program?

There are some income limits in place, so you'll want to verify the details with the state of Pennsylvania. The lower your income, the more you'll receive from the state. Just go here to this document for more information. You can also visit the MyPath website or file a paper application before the end of the year.

Those who qualify will receive your payment as either a direct deposit or check. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975. Just click here for more details.

You can get updates and even more information here

If you have any questions or issues finding out information, you can also contact the Department of Revenue by visiting their website right here. You can also check the status of your rebate using the state government's Where's My Rebate? tool.

