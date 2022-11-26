How much more will Social Security pay individuals next year?

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXKdl_0jCsmioq00
money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons)onUnsplash

Are you or a loved one on Social Security? Well, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)

As you know, this is some great news for those on a fixed budget. And there's even more new for some individuals. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.

How these Social Security payment increases work

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a game changer for millions of people. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

So, how much Social Security will you be getting?

If you're asking this question, the best thing you can do is to use the Benefits Calculator on the Social Security Administration's website. Here's the official link. Once on the Social Security Administration's website, it will take you step-by-step through the process. If you need assistance, you can find it there as well on the official SSA website.

What do you think of this news about Social Security? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.

