Social Security increase coming to individuals in Oregon

photo of money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

I don't have to tell you that inflation is currently costing Oregon residents hundreds of dollars more--as much as $700 dollars more per household--each month. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)

This is great news for those on a fixed budget. And there's even more new for some individuals. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.

How these Social Security Adjustments Work

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a game changer for millions of people. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

So, how much Social Security will you receive personally?

If you're asking this question, the best thing you can do is to use the Benefits Calculator on the Social Security Administration's website. Here's the official link. Once on the Social Security Administration's website, it will take you step-by-step through the process. If you need assistance, you can find it there as well on the official SSA website.

