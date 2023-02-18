How to Avoid Romance Scams: CardRatings.com Provides Guidance

Keep your wits about you and don't fall victim to a "romance scam." Photo by Kate3155, Shutterstock

We're just off the heels of Valentine's Day, and love is in the air, but that doesn’t mean people should get carried away when Cupid’s arrow strikes—especially if their new paramour asks for credit card information. To protect people from credit card-based romance scams, CardRatings.com, a leading credit card review and comparison site, just released this helpful guide: Romance scams and credit cards: How to avoid falling victim.

These scams have been rising recently, with love-seekers getting heartbroken (i.e. scammed) to the tune of $547 million in 2021 alone—up from $307 million the previous year. Senior citizens have been particularly vulnerable to romance grifters, with those aged 60 to 69 individually losing an average of $6,000, and people 70 and over getting swindled out of a median of $9,000.

To help protect people of any age from romance scams, CardRatings offers expert advice to avoid these schemes, as well as insights on how credit card companies generally respond to complaints from victims of “love fraud.”

Some of the red flags discussed in the new guide include:

Your sweetheart proclaims their love too quickly.

Your sweetheart asks for financial help.

Your sweetheart makes excuses for being unable to meet in person.

Your sweetheart’s online presence is sketchy.

You sweetheart wants to take things offline.

You’re gullible.

“Making bad decisions in the name of love is certainly something we’ve all experienced,” says Jennifer Doss, senior managing editor at CardRatings. “But when finances are involved in the flirtation, it’s important not to get completely swept away. Our report provides crucial information that everyone can use to protect themselves from scammers who will happily steal their wallet along with their heart.”