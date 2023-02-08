The Best Super Bowl Insurance Commercials - What's Your Favorite?

Do you watch for the commercials, or the game? Photo by Popel Arseniy, Shutterstock

Commercials for insurance companies are among the most competitive on the market and continue to battle it out for the wittiest, funniest, most poignant or memorable one on TV.

While there are some gems throughout the year, no advertising is quite as anticipated or talked about as the Super Bowl commercial. From laugh-out-loud moments to those that made us gasp (or cringe?), the best insurance company Super Bowl commercials are some of the most memorable.

As anticipation builds for Super Bowl LVII - both the game and the commercials - CarInsurance.com looks back at some of those commercials from big-name insurance companies that have appeared during past Super Bowls.

The editors chose the top 10 insurance company Super Bowl commercials in no particular order, selecting from both funny commercials and those that were memorable for sparking a conversation.

Among the insurance companies featured in the list are Geico, Progressive, State Farm and Allstate, which also earned an honorable mention for its Mayhem commercial that aired just after the game ended in 2013. Celebrities that appear in the commercials on the list include Drake, Bryan Cranston, and Paul Rudd.

A lot of people watch the Super Bowl more for the commercials than the game itself,” says Laura Longero, executive editor for CarInsurance.com. “Insurance companies are already known for their commercials, and they really step it up for the Super Bowl, creating spots that are remembered long after the game ends.

See the complete list: 10 of the best insurance company Super Bowl commercials