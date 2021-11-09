Ways to know if your lifestyle suits a Bengal cat

Quina Baterna

Bengal cats are beautiful. Often, they are larger than your average house cat, have striking patterns on their coats, and project a very regal appearance. However, they're not entirely suited to everyone's lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wyb0i_0cqkuUwL00
Igor Karimov / Unsplash

What are Bengal cats?

Named after a leopard cat's scientific name, the Bengal cat is a domesticated cat breeds that comes from hybrids of domestic cats like the Egyptian Mau and Abyssinian with the wild leopard cat. With this, it maintains it exotic look without the danger. Often, the Bengal cat is prized for its coat, intelligence, and love for movement.

If you wonder if you should get a Bengal cat, the answer is: It depends. Here are some things that you should consider.

Activity Level

While there are definitely some cat breeds that don't need a lot of exercise, Bengals are not one of them.

Because they are a little more wild than other cat breeds who have been domesticated much longer, Bengals require more physical activity to remain happy (and not destroy your furniture).

Additionally, Bengal cats take easily to harness training. Some owners of Bengal cats even report their feline friends enjoying swimming.

Mid to Large Spaces

Many cats don't need a lot of space to be happy. However, the wildness in Bengals make them crave spaces wherein they can explore. Bengals benefit from having a lot of space to climb and jump on.

For this reason, small condominiums or cages aren't ideal to give them the best possible life. A Bengal cat is much better suited to large areas such as houses, outdoor enclosures, and so on.

Alternatively, you may also invest in creating vertical spaces like shelves, cat trees, or bridges to make the most out of small places.

Mental Stimulation

Bengals, like most cats, are intelligent animals. Similar to their big cat relatives in the wild, Bengal cats require mental stimulation.

While lions and tigers get a lot of joy from catching various types of prey, Bengal cats also require plenty of playtime to remain content.

To keep your Bengal intellectually engaged, you can invest in toys like laser pointers, cat wands, or catnip-filled stuffed toys.

Bengals aren't for everyone

When it comes to cat breeds, Bengal cats can be a lot to handle. While cats in general aren't so difficult to take care of, some breeds like Bengals need a little more effort for them to have a full and happy life.

Before committing to owning a Bengal cat, make sure that you can afford to give it a life wherein it can thrive. After all, like any pet, it can be your companion for a very long time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Quina is a writer, cat mom and artist. Her greatest joys in life are creating remarkable experiences and writing about them.

663 followers

More from Quina Baterna

Considerations when choosing a harness for walking your cat

Most people think of dogs when they think of pets that can walk on a harness or leash. However, they're not the only kind of animal that can enjoy walking with you on a bright, sunny day. In fact, you can even train a feline to walk comfortably in a harness.

Read full story
3 comments

Begging to go outside, being affectionate, and other clues to know a cat is fertile

If you haven't spayed your female cat yet, chances are you've been woken up at some point by them yowling into the night. While vets often recommend spaying cats when possible, some pet owners choose to wait for various reasons. Sometimes, it's due to medical issues. Other times it's due to schedule conflicts with the vet. Either way, a cat in heat can be a nightmare for first time pet owners.

Read full story

Kitten milk replacements for orphaned or abandoned kittens

When it comes to feeding newborn kittens, mother cats usually have no problems getting them to drink their milk. However, it's a different problem when your kitten has been rejected by their mother or orphaned.

Read full story
4 comments

Spaying, separating, and other methods for preventing unwanted kitten litters

Every year, there are hundreds of thousands of unwanted kittens on the streets. In fact, this contributes to the millions of healthy animals which are euthanized annually. If you have a healthy, fertile feline in your home, it can be challenging to keep them from any accidents. Here are some ways that you can prevent unwanted pregnancies today.

Read full story
1 comments

Adding the pet type, breed, and other ways to make Instagram usernames for your pet

These days, everyone wants to be a viral social media star, even our pets! With their cute appearances and quirky personalities, some pets are naturals on and off the camera. In fact, many of us even find pets Instagram accounts more interesting than their pet parents! However, it can be hard to stand out in a sea of pet influencers on Instagram. Thankfully, there are ways to do it.

Read full story

Body language, appetite, grooming habits, and other clues that can reveal if your cat is depressed

While some cats like to keep to themselves, some cats can be quite loving and gracious with their affection. Many cat lovers know how concerning it is when a cuddly furball suddenly turns quiet.

Read full story
2 comments

From playing to running, fun things to do indoors with your dog

May it be the bustling streets of your local dog park or the calming feeling of a hike, there are plenty of things around to excite your dog. Going outside is an incredible experience worth having for many dogs and one that many owners look forward to sharing with them.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Keep Your Dog Happy During Winter

With increasingly intense winter weather each year, many dogs owners have been finding it more and more difficult to safely walk their dogs outdoors. Unless your dog is built for the cold, many of them should not be allowed too long in the snow.

Read full story

The top dog breeds for cold weather

When choosing a new family member, prospective pet parents should be aware of the little details that make them right for you and your lifestyle. Whether it’s how active they are or what they need to be comfortable, many factors should be considered before adopting a dog.

Read full story
2 comments

Should Cats Be Allowed Outside in the Snow?

With the winter season ravaging the nation, many people are wondering if it is safe for their feline friends to go out in the snow. While most cats are actually well-adapted to a variety of temperatures, they are still prone to hypothermia when temperatures are below freezing.

Read full story
81 comments

Should You Let Your Dog Out in the Snow?

With winter coming at full force, many dog owners are wondering if it is safe for their dogs to be out in the cold. Most of us love seeing photos of cute dogs jumping around in the snow and having the time of their lives. However, this is not safe for all of them.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Build Winter Shelters for Stray Cats

For many animal lovers, we can’t help but feel sorry for the stray cats. Many poor cats find themselves stuck in dangerous situations outdoors, especially during the winter season.

Read full story
2 comments

Loud Sounds Scaring Your Cat? Here's How to Help

Whether it is from your teenage playing his music on full volume, your neighbor doing some long overdue renovations or fireworks from the fourth of July, loud sounds are a normal parts of our daily lives. However, they may affect our feline friends a lot more worse than us.

Read full story

Medicated shampoos, changing food, and other cat acne treatments

Characterized by black, itchy spots on the chin, cat acne can be uncomfortable for your furbaby. While not as rampant as the acne that humans get, cats can also suffer from acne due to a bad diet, environment, or lifestyle.

Read full story

Catnip, valerian, and other cat-safe herbs for your garden

For many home cooks, herbs are the staple for many home gardens. However, many pet parents struggle with making sure their plants are safe for the cats. Many pet parents might be surprised to know that there are not only herbs that are safe for your cat, but there are also herbs that are good for them!

Read full story

How to Keep Cats Off Holiday Decorations

We all love our furry friends, except when they are ripping up our festive holiday decorations. After all, we’re not the only ones looking forward to ripping things open on Christmas Day. With all the endless colors of the season, they can also be massive hazards for curious cats. The various decorations can invite compulsive chewers to ingest many things that can damage their intestinal tract.

Read full story

How to Groom Your Persian Cat

Persian cats are beautiful, elegant, and often believed to be the dogs of the cats due to their inherently loving nature. Known for their pleasant and affectionate tendencies, they are perfect pets for households looking for an easygoing cat that likes being around people.

Read full story

Common Fruits Dangerous to Your Cat

While it’s true that cats are definitely carnivores, many of us have experienced having curious kitties who are not very discerning about what they put in their mouth. Whether it’s the chips left on the table or that crunchy plastic bag, some cats will likely get a kick out of eating forbidden fruit... including actual fruit.

Read full story
1 comments

Signs, Symptoms, & Treatments for Cat Diabetes

With the increase of high-calorie pet food, snacks, and lack of exercise due to living in small quarters, many cats are prone to becoming diabetic. While most prevalent among older cats, several factors come into play that puts younger cats at risk of diabetes as well.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy