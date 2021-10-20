Body language, appetite, grooming habits, and other clues that can reveal if your cat is depressed

Quina Baterna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38tnyE_0cWhqQHC00
Is your cat depressed?Tim King/Unsplash

While some cats like to keep to themselves, some cats can be quite loving and gracious with their affection. Many cat lovers know how concerning it is when a cuddly furball suddenly turns quiet.

Unlike children, most cat owners can't just ask their furbabies what's wrong with them. Often, it's hard to tell if a cat is feeling ill or if they're feeling depressed.

Clues if Your Cat Is Depressed

If you wonder if your furry friend is depressed, here are a few clues.

Body Language

One of the easiest ways to tell when your cat is feeling depressed is with their body. Often, a cat's body will exhibit key positions when they are depressed.

For example, depressed cats tend to be very tense. Depressed cats will often flatten their body a lot, with their tails tucked close to their body. In addition, their ears will also tend to be flattened against their head.

Poor Appetite

Similar to humans, cats love to munch down on their favorite treats. When they're happy, they're likely their favorite to enjoy food, every day.

Unfortunately, a depressed cat often loses interest in the things that used to make them happy, including their favorite food. If you notice that your cat hasn't been touching their treats, it may be going through depression.

Changes in Grooming Habits

While some cat owners will argue that their furbabies can be messy, cats are famously known for their cleanliness. Whether it's grooming too much or too little, drastic changes in grooming habits can be a sign that something with your cat is off.

Over or under grooming signal high stress levels, illness, or even depression.

Excessive Scratching

Scratching is a normal, instinctive behavior for cats at every age. Through scratching, cats mark objects with their scent, remove dead parts of their nails, or even just get a good stretch.

However, excessive scratching is also a sign of intense emotions. Occasionally, these are positive emotions like excitement. Other times, it can be negative emotions like stress or depression.

Frequent Urination in the Wrong Places

Urinating outside the litter box is a big clue that they're not feeling like their best self.

While there are many reasons why a cat may urinate in inappropriate places, cats that do so in places where you or other pets sleep, eat, or frequently stay in are making a point or crying for help.

Keep Your Cat Happy

If you find that your cat is unhappy, there are several reasons why, such as illness, injury, or changes in their routines. Contrary to popular belief, cats can also be very attached to their owners and other animals in their household. Many cat owners report depression in cats after moving homes, changing furniture, or the death of another household member or pet.

If you notice any symptoms of depression in your cat, it's best to bring them to the vet to rule out any potential issues.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Quina is a writer, cat mom and artist. Her greatest joys in life are creating remarkable experiences and writing about them.

619 followers

More from Quina Baterna

Begging to go outside, being affectionate, and other clues to know a cat is fertile

If you haven't spayed your female cat yet, chances are you've been woken up at some point by them yowling into the night. While vets often recommend spaying cats when possible, some pet owners choose to wait for various reasons. Sometimes, it's due to medical issues. Other times it's due to schedule conflicts with the vet. Either way, a cat in heat can be a nightmare for first time pet owners.

Read full story

Kitten milk replacements for orphaned or abandoned kittens

When it comes to feeding newborn kittens, mother cats usually have no problems getting them to drink their milk. However, it's a different problem when your kitten has been rejected by their mother or orphaned.

Read full story
4 comments

Spaying, separating, and other methods for preventing unwanted kitten litters

Every year, there are hundreds of thousands of unwanted kittens on the streets. In fact, this contributes to the millions of healthy animals which are euthanized annually. If you have a healthy, fertile feline in your home, it can be challenging to keep them from any accidents. Here are some ways that you can prevent unwanted pregnancies today.

Read full story
1 comments

Adding the pet type, breed, and other ways to make Instagram usernames for your pet

These days, everyone wants to be a viral social media star, even our pets! With their cute appearances and quirky personalities, some pets are naturals on and off the camera. In fact, many of us even find pets Instagram accounts more interesting than their pet parents! However, it can be hard to stand out in a sea of pet influencers on Instagram. Thankfully, there are ways to do it.

Read full story

From playing to running, fun things to do indoors with your dog

May it be the bustling streets of your local dog park or the calming feeling of a hike, there are plenty of things around to excite your dog. Going outside is an incredible experience worth having for many dogs and one that many owners look forward to sharing with them.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Keep Your Dog Happy During Winter

With increasingly intense winter weather each year, many dogs owners have been finding it more and more difficult to safely walk their dogs outdoors. Unless your dog is built for the cold, many of them should not be allowed too long in the snow.

Read full story

The top dog breeds for cold weather

When choosing a new family member, prospective pet parents should be aware of the little details that make them right for you and your lifestyle. Whether it’s how active they are or what they need to be comfortable, many factors should be considered before adopting a dog.

Read full story
2 comments

Should Cats Be Allowed Outside in the Snow?

With the winter season ravaging the nation, many people are wondering if it is safe for their feline friends to go out in the snow. While most cats are actually well-adapted to a variety of temperatures, they are still prone to hypothermia when temperatures are below freezing.

Read full story
81 comments

Should You Let Your Dog Out in the Snow?

With winter coming at full force, many dog owners are wondering if it is safe for their dogs to be out in the cold. Most of us love seeing photos of cute dogs jumping around in the snow and having the time of their lives. However, this is not safe for all of them.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Build Winter Shelters for Stray Cats

For many animal lovers, we can’t help but feel sorry for the stray cats. Many poor cats find themselves stuck in dangerous situations outdoors, especially during the winter season.

Read full story
2 comments

Loud Sounds Scaring Your Cat? Here's How to Help

Whether it is from your teenage playing his music on full volume, your neighbor doing some long overdue renovations or fireworks from the fourth of July, loud sounds are a normal parts of our daily lives. However, they may affect our feline friends a lot more worse than us.

Read full story

Medicated shampoos, changing food, and other cat acne treatments

Characterized by black, itchy spots on the chin, cat acne can be uncomfortable for your furbaby. While not as rampant as the acne that humans get, cats can also suffer from acne due to a bad diet, environment, or lifestyle.

Read full story

Catnip, valerian, and other cat-safe herbs for your garden

For many home cooks, herbs are the staple for many home gardens. However, many pet parents struggle with making sure their plants are safe for the cats. Many pet parents might be surprised to know that there are not only herbs that are safe for your cat, but there are also herbs that are good for them!

Read full story

How to Keep Cats Off Holiday Decorations

We all love our furry friends, except when they are ripping up our festive holiday decorations. After all, we’re not the only ones looking forward to ripping things open on Christmas Day. With all the endless colors of the season, they can also be massive hazards for curious cats. The various decorations can invite compulsive chewers to ingest many things that can damage their intestinal tract.

Read full story

How to Groom Your Persian Cat

Persian cats are beautiful, elegant, and often believed to be the dogs of the cats due to their inherently loving nature. Known for their pleasant and affectionate tendencies, they are perfect pets for households looking for an easygoing cat that likes being around people.

Read full story

Common Fruits Dangerous to Your Cat

While it’s true that cats are definitely carnivores, many of us have experienced having curious kitties who are not very discerning about what they put in their mouth. Whether it’s the chips left on the table or that crunchy plastic bag, some cats will likely get a kick out of eating forbidden fruit... including actual fruit.

Read full story
1 comments

Signs, Symptoms, & Treatments for Cat Diabetes

With the increase of high-calorie pet food, snacks, and lack of exercise due to living in small quarters, many cats are prone to becoming diabetic. While most prevalent among older cats, several factors come into play that puts younger cats at risk of diabetes as well.

Read full story

Avoid petting strays, adopting older cats, investing in anti-tick medications, and other ways to avoid Cat Scratch fever

Many cat owners will agree that cat scratches are part of life. While some people are blessed with pleasant felines who enjoy getting handled, many cats are a little more particular about being touched. Even the most pleasant cat can release its claws when it’s time for a trip to the vet.

Read full story
7 comments

Attaching trackers, microchipping, and other ways to keep your cat safe from theft or loss

Most pet owners do their best to protect their cats are safe from any sort of harm such as making sure they have a good diet or keep them indoor to avoid any accidents. Many cat moms and dad do their best to maintain the general well-being of their fur baby.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy