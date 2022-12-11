Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly Crash

Gallery image of Dayville Fire Companies Ladder 163. Photo by Quiet Corner Alerts

Killingly, Conn. - A Norwich man sustained serious injuries following a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 101 Friday night.

Just before 9:30 pm on Friday, December 9th, the Dayville Fire Company, along with South Killingly and KB Ambulance, were dispatched for a 2-car head-on Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) in the area of Hartford Pike (CT-101) and Putnam Pike (CT-12) with 1 patient reported to be unresponsive. Simultaneously a separate accident was being operated by the South Killingly Fire Department, and KB Ambulance, in their district of Killingly.

According to the Connecticut State Police (CSP) an Audi A3, operated by a Danielson man, was traveling Eastbound on Hartford Pike when it struck a Westbound Ford Ranger, operated by a Norwich man, head-on as it attempted to make the turn into Smokers Discount World, or Gulf Dayville.

The Norwich man was transported to Day Kimball Hospital, Putnam CT, where he was loaded onto a waiting Life Star Medical Helicopter and further transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

The Danielson man was transported to Day Kimball with minor injuries.

Route 101 was down to a single lane for approximately an hour prior to being shut down to allow CSP to investigate the incident. According to the CT DOT, the roadway was fully reopened at approximately 11:40 pm.

Agencies who were dispatched to the scene included the Dayville Fire Company, South Killingly Fire Department, KB Ambulance, KB Ambulance's Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, Putnam EMS, Hartford Hospital Life Star, and the Connecticut State Police.

