Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in Oxford

Tow trucks remove a tractor trailer and wrong-way pickup truck from I-395 North. Quiet Corner Alerts

Oxford, Mass. - At approximately 8:30 am on Thursday, November 17th, a pickup truck entered I-395 North traveling in the opposite direction of traffic. Approximately 1/4 mile prior to Exit 7A a tractor-trailer truck was traveling in the correct direction when they were struck head-on by the Southbound vehicle.

The Massachusetts State Police were the first to receive the call and alerted Oxford dispatchers who subsequently dispatched Oxford Police, along with Oxford Fire and EMS, to the scene. A Massachusetts State Trooper was the first unit on the scene and confirmed a pickup truck vs tractor trailer Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA), in the high-speed lane, with the driver of the pickup truck conscious and alert but injured.

The driver of the pickup truck was evaluated on the scene and transported to UMASS Memorial Hospital in Worcester, MA in unknown condition. The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was evaluated on the scene and refused medical care.

Oxford Fire and Police units cleared the scene approximately 30 minutes after arriving, leaving the State Police and MASS DOT in care of the scene. Interstate 395 North was down to one lane for over an hour as a standard wrecker and heavy-duty wrecker removed the pickup truck and loaded tractor-trailer from the highway.

Agencies that responded to the scene included to the scene included the Oxford Fire Department, Oxford EMS, Oxford Police, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

