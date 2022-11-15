Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid Night

Firefighters work to gain access to the fire behind the stone chimney. Quiet Corner Alerts

Thompson, Conn. - As temperatures plummeted into the 20s on Monday night, November 14th, area firefighters worked for hours to extinguish a chimney fire after it extended into a home.

Shortly before 9:30 pm, the Thompson Fire Engine Company (Thompson Hill) was dispatched to 1093 Quaddick Town Farm Rd for a chimney fire. According to Thompson Fire Engine Company's Chief Matthew Grauer, the first unit on the scene was a fire officer who reported the fire had extended into the residence. This prompted an upgrade to a first alarm bringing three of the four Thompson fire departments, as well as the East Putnam Fire Department and the West Glocester Fire Department to the scene. Crews battled the fire for nearly 3 hours struggling to gain access to the burning material between an exterior stone facade and the home. Firefighters were able to largely contain the fire to a single wall with only smoke and water damage within the home. Crews were also forced to cut a large hole in the roof of the residence to gain access to the fire.

While Putnam EMS was standing by on the scene, no injuries were reported.

The home is expected to be livable once the roof and water damage are repaired.

The fire is under investigation by the Thompson Fire Marshall.

Agencies that responded to the scene included the Thompson Fire Engine Company, East Thompson Volunteer Fire Department, Community Fire Company, Quinebaug Fire Department, East Putnam Fire Department, West Glocester Fire Department, and Putnam EMS.

For real-time alerts follow us on Twitter @QCA_Local and @QCA_NewEngland