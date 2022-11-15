Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly

Archive ambulance photo Quiet Corner Alerts

Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.

According to the Connecticut State Police, a Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a Pawtucket man, was traveling East on Route 6 when it struck a GMC Sierra, driven by a Foster, RI man, stopped at a red light.

While en route to the accident scene the Life Star helicopter was diverted to Day Kimball Hospital, in Putnam, CT, to meet the ambulance which had begun transporting the patient at the Advanced Life Support Level (ALS).

State Police say the Pawtucket man succumbed to his injuries at Day Kimball Hospital.

The Moosup Fire Department was requested to assist with the multi-hour closure of the roadway.

The operator of the GMC Sierra was uninjured and refused medical care on the scene.

The Connecticut State Police are currently investigating the accident.

Agencies who responded to the scene included the South Killingly Fire Department, Danielson Fire Department, Moosup Fire Department, KB Ambulance, KB Ambulance's QV Medic, Life Star, and the Connecticut State Police.

