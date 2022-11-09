1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn Crash

Crews working to extricate an occupant Quiet Corner Alerts

Brooklyn, Conn. - One individual has died, and two others have been hospitalized following a severe two-car motor vehicle accident on route 6 in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

Just prior to 6 pm on Monday, November 7th, the Mortlake Fire Company, along with Mortlake Ambulance and the East Brooklyn Fire Department, were dispatched to the area of 245 Providence Road (Route 6) for a 2-car motor vehicle accident.

The first arriving fire officer reported one vehicle with heavy fire and occupants entrapped in a second vehicle.

According to the Connecticut State Police a Jeep Wrangler, with a single occupant, was driving westbound on Route 6 when they crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lane striking a Chevrolet Colorado, with two occupants, head-on.

As additional firefighters arrived, they quickly extinguished the fire in the Wrangler and turned to extricate the victims of the Colorado.

During extrication, a Life Star medical helicopter was requested to the scene, with the addition of a second a short time later. The Danielson Fire Department was requested to the corner of Prince Hill Rd and Providence Road to establish a landing zone for both helicopters in a nearby field.

Crews were able to extricate the passenger of the Colorado, after approximately 15 minutes, and transported them the short distance to the waiting Life Star helicopter for air transport to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

It took nearly 45 minutes for crews to free the driver of the vehicle. Due to the extent of their injuries, and the time to extricate them, the Life Star crew was brought to the scene by a KB Ambulance to assist EMTs and the QV Medic on the scene with medical care. The crew opted to transport the driver by ground ambulance to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. The driver later succumbed to their injuries according to State Police.

The driver of the Jeep was transported by ground to Day Kimball hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Trooper Gaertner #877 at Troop D (860-779-4900).

Agencies who responded to the incident included the Mortlake Fire Company, Mortlake EMS, East Brooklyn Fire Department, Hampton Fire Department, KB Ambulance, KB Ambulance’s QV Medic, Life Star, and the Connecticut State Police.

