Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House Fire

Firefighters stand outside the residence after extinguishing the fire. Quiet Corner Alerts

Webster, Mass. - Webster firefighters made quick work of a residential house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 pm on Tuesday, November 1st, the Southern Worcester County Communications Center received reports of smoke coming from the residence at 3 Indian Lane.

A Webster EMS supervisor was the first unit on the scene and reported smoke coming from the second story of a two-story residence. With this report, Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey, who was responding to the fire, requested a full structure fire response, which brought Dudley Fire to the scene and Douglas Fire to Webster Fire Headquarters to cover the town. Units were able to quickly knock the fire down minutes after arriving keeping it contained to the attic and a single bedroom on the second floor. Crews remained on the scene for approximately one hour overhauling the damaged area and ensuring the fire was fully extinguished.

Webster EMS transported a single resident to UMASS Webster. The condition of the resident is not known at this time.

It is unclear if the residence remained livable following the fire.

The State Fire Marshall was requested to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Webster Fire Officials were not available for comment at the time of this article.

Agencies who responded to the incident included Webster Fire Department, Dudley Fire Department, Webster EMS, Webster PD, and Douglas Fire Department covered Webster Fire Headquarters.

