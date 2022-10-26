Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in Killingly

Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 4:30 pm Tuesday, October 25th, the Dayville Fire Company was dispatched for a reported motor vehicle accident on Interstate 395 Northbound in the area of exit 41. While en route Quinebaug Valley Dispatch advised units that the occupant was entrapped with serious injuries. A KB ambulance was the first to arrive on the scene and verified the information given by the dispatcher, adding that they had a single-vehicle rollover accident in the middle of the Northbound lanes. A Lifestar medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable due to the weather.

Fire crews remained on the scene for approximately 2 hours mitigating a fuel leak from the vehicle. As darkness fell, fire units cleared the highway leaving the scene in the care of the Connecticut State Police.

While no official status of the victim was available, EMS units cleared the scene without transporting any patients, leaving the vehicle on its roof covered with a tarp.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation shut I-395 Northbound down at exit 38 allowing vehicles to exit the highway before being stranded between the exit and the accident. The highway is expected to be shut down for an extended period while the Connecticut State Police investigate the crash.

Updated 11 am October 26th 2022: According to the Connecticut State Police Troop D, the vehicle was traveling on I-395 Northbound when they went off the roadway into the dirt median. The operator over corrected and went across both lanes of travel, up the dirt embankment and rolled several times. The lone operator sustained fatal injuries. Anyone with any information about the accident is asked to contact Troop D at 860-779-4900

Responding agencies included the Dayville Fire Company, Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, KB Ambulance's QV Medic, and the Connecticut State Police.

