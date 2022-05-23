Family Seeks Help for Critical Missing Teen with Autism

Nya is a critical missing teen who suffers from mental health issues. This missing person poster is from the Facebook page of the Black and Missing Foundation.

The family of Nya Jingles is desperately seeking answers for their missing 14-year-old who was last reported getting dropped off by an Uber in the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach on May 5, 2022.

Nya was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and black Nike Air Force Ones. Nya is an African American female who’s 5’9” and 140 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Nya attends school in Long Beach, however, she resides in the City of Yorba Linda. Jingles’ destination is unknown, and she suffers from mental conditions and may become disoriented. She has gotten away from her family before in the past, but it is unknown if she has ever been gone this long.

Though Nya ran away, due to her medical conditions and her mental capacity, the family would like the police to take the case more seriously. Because she is fully verbal, her family has advised that it is easy for Nya’s mental health issues to go unnoticed.

Additionally, the family warns that she has to take Abilify daily and has not had medicine since May 4th.

Her family states on Facebook,

She cannot function without her meds, so we know she is not able to care for herself at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.