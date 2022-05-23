Medical Center Leaves Patient Naked, Tied Up, and Bruised

A California native has documented her horrible treatment at Antelope Valley Medical Center in a series of tweets on Twitter. Keishya Davis, who has started a petition on Change.org , to hold the medical institution accountable, relayed her harrowing ordeal.

Davis advised that last week she ended up needing to be transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center due to having a seizure after drinking while enjoying a night with her friends.

Davis states in a series of tweets,

I was originally admitted because I was drunk and ended up having a seizure, so my sister called the ambulance and they had to sedate me due to me not cooperating and wanting to go to the hospital. They wouldn’t let my sister back with me nor did they give us anything [including] consent forms to sign!

My mother found me half naked tightly strapped to a bed to the point the doctor was concerned. Why do I need to be strapped if I was already sedated?? I had another seizure and almost went into cardiac arrest.



I have no memory of anything after leaving a family members house, I woke up the next morning obviously scared, confused and drugged so I attempt to leave. I suffer from severe anxiety and that’s always my first instinct when I panic, they called two nurses to come to restrain me which ended up with me being man handled and slammed to the ground by one of the male nurses. I had no underwear or pants on, and after the fact they gave me pants and socks and discharged me.



I didn’t sign anything and I was still heavily medicated. They were told not to release me until my mother came or my friend. When my friend showed up to the hospital they told her that I had not been admitted even though they called her right before hand to come and pick me up.

I took a rape kit as well because I have been sexually assaulted in the past and it doesn’t sit right with me house my mom found me. I don’t trust anyone and I’m not taking any chances. They are known for intentionally abusing/murdering their patients

This is one of the many pictures that Davis shared that shows the aftermath of her ordeal. This photo is from Davis's Twitter page.

At the end of her ordeal, Davis’s clothing was cut off of her, and she was surrounded by unknown males that weren’t doctors all while naked.

Her sister who is a cosplayer that goes by weallscreamunicorns has also taken to social media to offer more insight into what happened to Davis. In a long, detailed post she pleads with her followers to share the post and spread awareness of what happened.

The post calling for action was later edited to exclude the message that she originally had below.

Please share and help spread awareness!! Thursday night I called paramedics after my sister who was dropped off after drinking with her friends passed out and started foaming at the mouth. When they arrived, she regained consciousness and did not want to leave with them so they sedated her and took her to the hospital.



I was told I would be able to go with her but once I arrived, they wouldn’t let me through so I called my mom so that she could go in my place. My mom said when she got in the room my sister was completely naked and restrained despite the fact that she was unconscious. A doctor there noticed and also said that it wasn’t right, so he had the restraints removed and she was covered.



At some point my mom left to get my sister some clothes because they cut hers off and during that time my sister woke up alone uncovered and naked with three men who weren’t doctors in the room. They mistreated her and after asking for names and answers for the bruises and cuts on her body they gaslighted her and kept trying to call me and accuse her of being a violent drug addict and use me for the reason she was hurt and none of these accusations are true. I don’t know what happened after they took her from me, but I do know that they are now trying to sweep it under the rug.

Here is yet another scar that Davis had after her night at the medical center. This photo is from her Twitter page.

This is not the first time that Antelope Valley Medical has been under public scrutiny for the treatment of their patients. Four years ago, a video went viral after they dumbed a woman on the street. Here is the video of an incoherent, young woman who’s hyperventilating getting dumped onto the pavement with a spit guard still over her face. Warning! This video has some strong language that is not safe for work.

The hospital would claim that the whole thing was staged, and soon many would come to that same belief. However, Doug, who has a channel called No Thanks Investigates would later get arrested when they gathered other members of the public to protest outside of the hospital.

Additionally, the hospital has had several documented incidents of other patients getting the same horrific treatment with some patients claiming that they almost lost their lives.

Here are even more bruises on Davis. This screenshot is from her Twitter page.

Keishya Davis, who is still recovering from the mental scarring that she endured on that day, is just trying to get some answers. When she asked for the names of the men that were in the room with her, she was given false names. No accountability is being had by AV medical.

If you would like to sign the petition, you may do so here. In the meantime, please keep this woman in your prayers, because no one should endure this criminal, and life-endangering negligence and abuse when they are simply seeking medical care.