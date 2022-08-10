What are the Best Things to do at Atlantis Paradise Island (and beyond) in Nassau, Bahamas?

Quench Your Adventure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaSX5_0hBg8KQe00
Great views all around Atlantis Paradise Island. Notice the Black Tip Reef Sharks in the water.Quench Your Adventure

This is probably the most "luxurious" vacation we've ever taken, as we are often camping, hiking, and staying pretty frugal. That said, we were pumped to enjoy some tropical days in paradise!

The first half of this blog will focus on the many things there are to do on the Atlantis property. Many people head straight to Atlantis and only leave to return to the airport and have excellent vacations, but if you want to venture out, there's plenty more to do and see! The second half will highlight the other activities we enjoyed off of the Atlantis property.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuvVx_0hBg8KQe00
The view from our room. We'll take it!Quench Your Adventure

Atlantis Marine Exhibits and Aquariums- Honestly, we were blown away by how great their collection of marine life is! Seemingly endless exhibits and habitats including huge tanks, lagoons, caves, coral formations, and underwater ruins featuring tons of fish, eels, sharks, rays, turtles, and more.

“Atlantis, Paradise Island is home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world... encompassing 14 lagoons, eight million gallons of ocean water and more than 50,000 aquatic animals representing over 250 marine species.” - Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas

Snorkeling - If you own snorkel gear, BRING IT! There are a plenty of snorkeling opportunities here. We just brought some old masks and snorkels that we've had for years. It looked like they have multiple tanks and aquariums loaded with marine life that guests can explore for a price. The quantity and variety of marine life looked wonderful, but we decided to skip that and simply snorkel in the open lagoon and at the beaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufDq1_0hBg8KQe00
Quench Your Adventure

The Beaches - 5 miles of stunning beach with white sand and blue ocean water. Grab a drink and soak it all in. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zTiP_0hBg8KQe00
Jenna making the lagoon look even better after a bit of snorkeling!Quench Your Adventure

Hair Braiding - Right there on the beaches of the resort are locals offering to braid your hair. Jenna had some braids put in that you'll see in some of the following pictures. *Please Note: These are local Bahamian people (not sure if they're associated with Atlantis) and they are trying to make a living. There are no set prices, so be ready to negotiate.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cV5zW_0hBg8KQe00
Jenna loving the beautiful beaches here at Atlantis Paradise Island!Quench Your Adventure

Atlantis Water Park- The water park is awesome! It has a lazy river, a rapid river, many water slides, 11 swimming pools, cabanas, snack and drink bars, and tons of lounge chairs. It's the largest water park in the Caribbean. If you like a strong wedgie, they have a great slide for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFf5j_0hBg8KQe00
Jeremy is enjoying his water park experience but Jenna looks a little unsure.Quench Your Adventure

"The Leap of Faith offers a daring and adventurous almost-vertical drop from the top of the iconic Mayan Temple. This 60-foot body slide propels riders at tremendous speed through a clear acrylic tunnel submerged in a lagoon filled with amazing marine life." - Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mDMQ_0hBg8KQe00
Quench Your Adventure

“Walk with the Sharks Adventure" - This was definitely a first! Using clear-glass helmets connected to oxygen tanks, you can actually enter the Shark Exhibit and walk along the bottom while sharks and fish swim around you!

You come pretty close to the slow-moving, bottom-dwelling Nurse Sharks, but the larger, more intimidating Caribbean Reef Sharks tend to stay closer to the top of the deep tank. This is probably good news for normal people, but Jeremy hoped he'd get closer (but not complaining) because it was so cool!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Di8MF_0hBg8KQe00
Quench Your Adventure

It really was not very scary or difficult and there's no swimming skills necessary. The tanks on your back are pretty heavy, but being underwater helps a lot. 

One of the best moments was when the instructor picked up a huge starfish and secretly placed it atop Jenna's helmet from behind! 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOrRi_0hBg8KQe00
Quench Your Adventure

Atlantis Marina - This is a nice walk with plenty of shopping and restaurants. We also enjoyed checking out some beautiful yachts. We had a few nice meals but we also ate pizza and casual food so we could spend more on activities. Yacht & Fishing Charters, Golf, Fitness Center, Tennis, Library, Pottery Studio, Spa, Nightclubs, Theater, Comedy Club, Casino, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9CtV_0hBg8KQe00
Quench Your Adventure

The first place we went off of the property was “The Poop Deck" for a nice dinner. We ordered the “Grilled Fisherman's Platter” and Conch Fritters and would recommend! What a pretty place to watch the sunset, enjoy some quality food, and drink a Bahama Mama. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdZtu_0hBg8KQe00
Quench Your Adventure

Exploring the ocean's beauty and diverse marine life will always fascinate us. We decided to book a "Snuba" excursion at Stuart's Cove, which is about 40 minutes away, on the complete other side of the island. A shuttle picked us up from Atlantis and this gave us a chance to sea more of Nassau. 

The boat ride out was great in itself. We were up front enjoying the view as we left the dock and small channel to embrace the big blue ocean! 

"Snuba", a combination of snorkeling and scuba diving, allows you to go deeper and stay underwater for much longer, without any scuba diving experience. You have a long, maybe 20-ft breathing tube that's connected to oxygen tanks floating on a support raft up top. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YV5rf_0hBg8KQe00
All geared up and ready to snuba at Stuart's Cove.Quench Your Adventure

The views underwater were wonderful. We saw schools of fish, some neat plant life, a coral restoration project, and the water itself was so clear and blue. This definitely makes me wish I could breathe underwater and I just checked to make sure that "Scuba Certification" is on our Bucket List!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wJlN_0hBg8KQe00
Quench Your Adventure

Blue Lagoon Island - Swimming with dolphins is also on our Bucket List. We read great things about this place and loved our experience! From Atlantis, we walked over to a nearby dock, boarded a large boat, and enjoyed a 10-15 minute ride out to the island.

Note: we had another excursion booked soon after this, but in hindsight, it would've been nice to stay and enjoy Blue Lagoon Island's incredible property with other animals, activities, and beaches.

After a short briefing, we were introduced to the dolphins! We were impressed with their level of training. We were able to hold their flippers, pet, dance, hug, and kiss them. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYXQt_0hBg8KQe00
Sharing a dance with our new dolphin friends!Quench Your Adventure

For the grand finale, we were able to experience the epic "foot push!" You lean forward in the water, legs extended and locked, back arched and head up. Two dolphins swim up behind you and place their noses on the bottoms of your feet and begin pushing you through the water. If your form is good, they'll push you very far and fast! What an incredible feeling! Dolphins are so fun, beautiful, and intelligent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDvUR_0hBg8KQe00
Jeremy being propelled through the water by two dolphins!Quench Your Adventure

Adventure Parasail - Another fun experience we can check off of our Bucket List! We walked to the dock where we met up with another couple and our boat. We headed out to some open water and prepared to launch! We went first and agreed with the couple to take photos of each other. 

With our harnesses on, we clipped into the bar connected to the parachute. There's a small seat to make it more comfortable. Time to fly! 

We are so thankful to have experienced this adventure to the Bahamas together. Thank you for reading! If you're planning a trip here, we sincerely hope that this helped you and we'd love to heard any and all feedback in the comments. Now get out there and Quench Your Adventure!

