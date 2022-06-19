Colorado Scenic Drives

Quench Your Adventure

We have been to Colorado over 6 times now and we have some recommendations to share with you!

Colorado is the perfect road trip destination. The Rocky Mountains, the national parks and state parks, the historic towns, and the diverse landscapes are all linked together by some of the most beautiful drives in the United States. Add one of these stunning routes to your itinerary.

•Rim Rock Drive: drive through Colorado National Monument and see it’s otherworldly canyons



•Grand Mesa National Scenic Byway: this drive climbs to above 10,000 feet on the worlds largest flat-top mountain



•Tabeguache Scenic Historic Byway: see towering granite walls, lush green fields, slick rock canyons, and desert landscape



•Dinosaur Diamond Scenic Byway: see some of the worlds most significant dinosaur fossil quarries



Which one would you drive?

If you don't prefer driving around, how about a nice wine tour?

Picture yourself sitting in the shade of orchards lined with perfect rows of grapevines.

The late afternoon sun is peering over the mountains, warming grapes as it highlights their deep jewel tones. The air smells clean and fresh as you inhale and relax. You’re surrounded by vines cultivated over time to produce award-winning wine. In your hand is a cool glass filled with a masterful libation of wine made not 20 feet from where you’re standing. And you’re not in California. You’re in Palisade, Colorado’s Wine Country.

We chose to go with Pali-Tours in Palisade, Colorado. They have a unique, safari style approach to seeing the beauty and hidden gems of Palisade and the Grand Valley! They take you to the best wineries around based on your preferences. ​Pali-Tours offers a variety of package options ranging from guided experiences on the breath-taking Grand Mesa, back road tours through fruitful orchards and Palisade’s award-winning wineries.

We LOVED our most recent visit to Colorado roadtripping and sipping on wine. I hope you get to experience this soon. Happy summer!