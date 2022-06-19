Colorado Scenic Drives

Quench Your Adventure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yKKX_0gFTmTcy00
Quench Your Adventure

We have been to Colorado over 6 times now and we have some recommendations to share with you!
Colorado is the perfect road trip destination. The Rocky Mountains, the national parks and state parks, the historic towns, and the diverse landscapes are all linked together by some of the most beautiful drives in the United States. Add one of these stunning routes to your itinerary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIrIA_0gFTmTcy00
Quench Your Adventure

•Rim Rock Drive: drive through Colorado National Monument and see it’s otherworldly canyons

•Grand Mesa National Scenic Byway: this drive climbs to above 10,000 feet on the worlds largest flat-top mountain

•Tabeguache Scenic Historic Byway: see towering granite walls, lush green fields, slick rock canyons, and desert landscape

•Dinosaur Diamond Scenic Byway: see some of the worlds most significant dinosaur fossil quarries

Which one would you drive?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXJIt_0gFTmTcy00
Quench Your Adventure

If you don't prefer driving around, how about a nice wine tour?

Picture yourself sitting in the shade of orchards lined with perfect rows of grapevines.
The late afternoon sun is peering over the mountains, warming grapes as it highlights their deep jewel tones. The air smells clean and fresh as you inhale and relax. You’re surrounded by vines cultivated over time to produce award-winning wine. In your hand is a cool glass filled with a masterful libation of wine made not 20 feet from where you’re standing. And you’re not in California. You’re in Palisade, Colorado’s Wine Country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2vOy_0gFTmTcy00
Quench Your Adventure

We chose to go with Pali-Tours in Palisade, Colorado. They have a unique, safari style approach to seeing the beauty and hidden gems of Palisade and the Grand Valley! They take you to the best wineries around based on your preferences. ​Pali-Tours offers a variety of package options ranging from guided experiences on the breath-taking Grand Mesa, back road tours through fruitful orchards and Palisade’s award-winning wineries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QWVV_0gFTmTcy00
Quench Your Adventure

We LOVED our most recent visit to Colorado roadtripping and sipping on wine. I hope you get to experience this soon. Happy summer!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# colorado# coloradonationalmonument# palisade# grandjunction# travelcolorado

Comments / 2

Published by

Jenna & Jeremy Full Time Travel Travel The World With Us Sold Everything Digital Nomads 46 States & 14 Countries Travel Tips

Jacksonville, FL
4057 followers

More from Quench Your Adventure

National Parks in the USA

We have been to several National Parks in the USA and around the world. We love National Parks. Amongst the variety of outdoor adventures you can embark on, the reasons to love national parks are endless – they are educational, full of mysteries and provide spiritual inspiration. When you visit a National Park, not only are you exploring new territories, but you become open to new discoveries…in nature, life, and in yourself. Being outdoors in wide-open spaces can spark creativity, and inspire you to imagine unlimited possibilities. I am looking forward to my next visit to the National Parks.

Read full story
Wyoming State

Grand Teton National Park Guide

The Must See and Must Do in Grand Teton National Park. There are a handful of ways to get to Grand Teton National Park, but with the park being a bit far from any major city, it’s definitely not the easiest park to get to. The closest option is the Jackson Hole Airport, which American Airlines, Delta, United, and SkyWest fly in and out of.

Read full story
Miami, FL

We Swam With Sea Turtles For Free!

These turtles are sharing (or maybe fighting) over a the remains of a fish, dropped by the fisherman above.Quench Your Adventure. Imagine getting to swim with sea turtles for however long you’d like. Nobody is directing you or telling you what to do. And the best part is- it's free! If that sounds like something you’d be interested in, then plan an epic vacation to Playa Piskado in Curacao! We flew from Miami, Florida to Curacao.

Read full story
8 comments

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Utah’s Delicate Arch – And Why You Need To See It In Person

Out of the hundreds of arches in Arches National Park, the Delicate Arch should be at the top of your list of places to visit. Standing 46 feet high and 32 feet wide, this off-worldly landform is something you’ll have to see to believe! Surrounded by a sea of orange stone, it’s easy to see why the Delicate Arch is so famous. The hike to delicate arch is uphill but very worth it. The area is quite windy so make sure to keep a hold of your hat. Bring lots of water and a camera! The new ticketed entry system worked well and there was parking available at the trailhead.

Read full story
10 comments

Wildlife Spotting Tips

Jeremy’s all time favorite shot he took from Glacier National Park.Quench Your Adventure. 1. Look for transition areas. Like big valleys, grassy fields, or rivers. 2. Sunrise and sunset are great but this bighorn spotting was the middle of the day!

Read full story

Glacier National Park Guide

If you need a reason to visit Glacier, consider its name. Sadly, within our lifetime, Glacier National Park will lose the ice that gives the park its name. There’s never been a more important time to plan your trip here. Plus there is a lot of wildfires and heat out here.

Read full story
2 comments
Wyoming State

Yellowstone National Park Guide

The view from the Fairy Falls hike.Quench Your Adventure. We have been to Yellowstone a few different times and each time is absolutely incredible! The landscape here is unlike anything we’ve have ever seen. From boiling hot springs to erupting geysers, there is a surprise waiting everywhere you go. It was created in 1872, well before Wyoming was even a state, making it the world’s first national park.

Read full story
Stuart, FL

Our Top 10 Small Towns (in no particular order)

Our Top 10 favorite small towns (in no particular order) If you’re curious what qualifies a small town, Google says less than 25,000 people. Jeremy and I have been traveling for the past 8 years. We have lived in different states, different countries, have lived in a van, and lived in an RV for 14 months. We have see a lot of the USA. We have seen 46 states so far! We feel very lucky to have explored so much of the USA which is so unique and so beautiful. We haven't seen Alaska, Hawaii, Nebraska, and Oklahoma! We put this list together have 14 months of RV living.

Read full story
2 comments
Utah State

What No One Tells You About Goblin Valley Yurt Camping

Welcome to Goblin Valley State Park! This strange and colorful landscape is filled with bizarre sandstone rock formations called goblins. Visitors can wander off-trail to explore the geology and hike among the nooks and gnomes. This remote but very popular campground is a great base for exploring the goblins and the nearby San Rafael Swell. Near the town of Hanksville, approximately 216 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. Open year round. No holiday closures.

Read full story
8 comments
Oregon State

Blueberry Picking in Mount Hood, Oregon

Quench Your AdventureWhat did I do in between teaching classes today?. I went blueberry picking. All we did was walk from our RV to the rows and rows of blueberries. We picked over ten pounds of fresh blueberries right off the bushes here in Oregon. With breathtaking views of Mount Hood. Super thankful for a safe and gorgeous place to sleep overnight. Thank you to @harvesthosts & @montavonsberries. One of our favorite Boondocking spots that we ever got while full time RV living was located in beautiful Parkdale, Oregon between Hood River and Mt. Hood.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington State

Have You Heard of Deception Pass State Park?

Quench Your AdventureEnjoying a beautiful sunset at Rosario Beach in Deception Pass State Park. Deception Pass is Washington's most-visited state park for a reason. Mysterious coves, rugged cliffs, jaw-dropping sunsets, and a stomach-dropping high bridge make this park a go-to for locals and international travelers alike. The park is actually located on two islands — Fidalgo to the north and Whidbey to the south.

Read full story
23 comments

Where should you sit on an airplane?

Taking a flight anytime soon? Well my friend's husband is a pilot and we asked him some questions about the plane, where to sit, and why! Here is what we found out:. Best seat for sleepers: A window seat near the front.

Read full story
166 comments

A Weekend Away Enjoying North Carolina’s Beautiful Coastline and Southern Hospitality

In August of 2017, we moved to Kernersville, North Carolina. Coming from Florida, we've spent plenty of time at the beach, therefore, the fresh allure of the mountains kept us heading West for most of our local adventures.

Read full story
2 comments

Making Money As An Online Tutor

Last night, I made the most $$$ I’ve ever made in my life doing what I love most. I made $345 in 45 minutes of teaching. I got to teach a class to 12 year old girls all about how to be a good babysitter. Super thankful that not only do I have a job but I can work from anywhere doing this job.

Read full story
16 comments

A Guide to RV Life

1. What do we do for WiFi? We each have 30 gigs of a mobile hotspot with Verizon. We also have unlimited data hotspot with T-Mobile. We also have a weboost which is a cell signal booster antenna.

Read full story
18 comments
Seattle, WA

Have You Heard About The Hoh Rainforest?

Most people know about the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rain forest. However there are several lesser-known rain forests, such as the Hoh Rain Forest. Most people know Seattle's reputation for being rainy ALL the time. Seattle gets around 36 INCHES of rain a year compared to the Hoh Rain Forest which gets 14 FEET of rain a year. Wow! Its unique ecosystem has remained unchanged for thousands of years and it is now the most carefully preserved rain forest in the northern hemisphere.

Read full story
45 comments

A Guide to Make Money While Traveling

We have been full time traveling for the past 19 months. People ask us all the time what we do for work...well I, Jenna teach online and Jeremy is in sales. We have asked some of our full time travel friends what they do and this is what they said.

Read full story
3 comments

Enjoy Your Next Camping Trip

Why sleep in a comfortable bed with a fluffy pillow and customized climate, when you could sleep on the ground, in uncertain weather conditions, surrounded by a flimsy, canvas structure and probably bugs?

Read full story

A Guide To Airbnb Hosting

We’re not Airbnb hosts but we’re frequent guests and we hope to host in the future. We dream of owning a tiny home or shipping container or treehouse for guests to experience. We have stayed in many different Airbnb's around the world and have learned a lot. There were so many times we wish an Airbnb could've warned us about. Like the time we were woken up every hour on the hour by their roosters and dogs...

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy