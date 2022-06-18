Quench Your Adventure

Out of the hundreds of arches in Arches National Park, the Delicate Arch should be at the top of your list of places to visit. Standing 46 feet high and 32 feet wide, this off-worldly landform is something you’ll have to see to believe! Surrounded by a sea of orange stone, it’s easy to see why the Delicate Arch is so famous. The hike to delicate arch is uphill but very worth it. The area is quite windy so make sure to keep a hold of your hat. Bring lots of water and a camera! The new ticketed entry system worked well and there was parking available at the trailhead.

Length: 3 miles return trip (1.5 miles each way)

3 miles return trip (1.5 miles each way) Hike Time: 2 to 3 hours on average

2 to 3 hours on average Elevation: 480 feet of gain

480 feet of gain Difficulty: Rated as difficult by NPS due to slippery rock and extreme heat

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Utah’s Delicate Arch – And Why You Need To See It In Person



1. To see the arch up close, you'll need to take a strenuous, 3-mile round-trip hike.

2. It’s on Utah’s license plate

3. Summer temperatures at Delicate Arch often exceed 100 degrees.

4. Climbing Delicate Arch is illegal

5. The park once considered covering the arch in a plastic coating to better preserve it in the 1950s.

6. Delicate Arch has had other names including “Cowboys Chaps” (Can you see why?)

7. People don't just take a selfie and move on. A lot of people sit and enjoy the view.

8. Sunset is the most popular timer to go. As the sun sets, the arch is even more beautiful than ever. (We’ve been twice)



Have you been? Is it on your bucket list?!

