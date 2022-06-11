Wildlife Spotting Tips

Jeremy’s all time favorite shot he took from Glacier National Park. Quench Your Adventure



1. Look for transition areas. Like big valleys, grassy fields, or rivers.

2. Sunrise and sunset are great but this bighorn spotting was the middle of the day!

3. Know your animal name and descriptions.

4. Watch for animal scat, trails, tracks, runways and other signs.

5. Bring the right equipment like a zoom lens.

6. Stay still, slow, and quiet.

Look for movement, shapes, and color contrasts. Motion is the best giveaway. Also, look for parts of an animal such as its head, tail, ear, wing, or antler. Use binoculars, a spotting scope, or a telephoto lens for a close-up view.

Wildlife is most active in the early morning and late evening hours. Getting up a little earlier or staying in the field a little later can be worth the effort. Weather can also influence animal activity. Calm periods before a winter snowstorm or just after a heavy downpour can be productive for viewing wildlife.



In the image above, the bighorn sheep just finished crossing the road. Jeremy grabbed his camera so quickly, hopped outta the car, and started snapping. As you guys know by now we are obsessed with seeing wildlife.

More and more people are stepping off the grid and into the wild to experience the beauty of the backcountry and to enjoy what mother nature has to offer. Connecting with the wilderness makes us better humans and I hope to see the 'outdoor' movement continue to grow. With increased numbers, however, comes the potential for increased impact on the beautiful wild spaces we seek to enjoy in their natural state.

RESPECT WILDLIFE and keep your distance.



Good luck and happy wildlife spotting! Any other tips? What wildlife have you seen?