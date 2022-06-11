Glacier National Park Guide

Quench Your Adventure

If you need a reason to visit Glacier, consider its name. Sadly, within our lifetime, Glacier National Park will lose the ice that gives the park its name. There’s never been a more important time to plan your trip here. Plus there is a lot of wildfires and heat out here.



Plus, many people say it’s their favorite of the 63 National Parks. There are over 600 miles of hiking trails here, and each is special for a plethora of reasons. No visit to Glacier will disappoint.



•Favorite Trails: Cracker Lake is 12.6 miles long, Apgar Lookout is 7.1 miles long, Avalanche Lake is 5.9 miles long, Grinnell Glacier is 10.6 miles long, Hidden Meadow is 2.6 miles long, Hidden Lake is 5.4 miles long, and the Highline hike is 14.9 miles long.

•Scenic Drive: Going-to-the-Sun Road

A trip across Going-to-the-Sun Road is a trip into the heart of Glacier. This “transmountain highway” offers exceptional views at every turn. The road stretches about 50 miles between the West Entrance and St. Mary Entrance, and climbs to 6,466 ft (2,025 m) at Logan Pass. Vehicles and vehicle combinations longer than 21 feet (including bumpers) or wider than 8 feet (including mirrors), are prohibited between Avalanche Creek and Rising Sun. Vehicles over 10 feet in height may have difficulty driving west from Logan Pass to the Loop, due to rock overhangs.

•Best Time to Go: Spring and fall offer fewer crowds, but services and road-access may be limited

•Where to Stay: Village Inn, Lake McDonald Lodge, Super 8, Belton Chalet, Lake Five

•Admission Fee: $35 per vehicle or $20 per individual, valid for 7 days

A selfie on the "Going to the Sun Road"

Don’t walk, run to Glacier National Park! Did we miss anything? Glacier is in our top 5 favorite National Parks by the way!