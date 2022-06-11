The view from the Fairy Falls hike. Quench Your Adventure

Yellowstone National Park Guide



We have been to Yellowstone a few different times and each time is absolutely incredible! The landscape here is unlike anything we’ve have ever seen. From boiling hot springs to erupting geysers, there is a surprise waiting everywhere you go. It was created in 1872, well before Wyoming was even a state, making it the world’s first national park.



Favorite Trails: The Dunraven Pass Mount Washburn Trail is 6 miles and takes about 3-6 hours. Mammoth Hot Springs Hike is 1.75 miles and takes about an hour, Fairy Falls Hike is 4.5 miles and takes 2-3 hours, and Grand Prismatic Overlook Hike is 0.6 miles and takes about 45 minutes.

Scenic Drive: Grand Loop Road

Best Time to Go: Visit in winter for fewer crowds, but be prepared for ice and snow.

Where to Stay: Old Faithful Inn, Canyon Lodge, Grant Village

Admission Fee: $35 per vehicle or $20 per individual, valid for 7 days

Quench Your Adventure

Some Facts about Yellowstone:

There are more than 10,000 hydrothermal features in Yellowstone. The four types of thermal features are geysers, hot springs, mud pots, and fumaroles.

Yellowstone Lake has 131.7 sq. miles of surface area and 141 miles of shoreline. It is the largest high elevation lake in North America.

Yellowstone is home to the largest concentration of mammals in the lower 48 states (67 species).

Jeremy took this photo of a bull elk bugling in the early morning. Quench Your Adventure

285 species of birds can be found in Yellowstone (150 nesting).

About 290 waterfalls can be found throughout Yellowstone’s 2.2 million acres.

We hope you spend some time exploring Yellowstone National Park. It really is otherworldly and you won't be disappointed. Please let us know if you have any questions or suggestions. Happy Travels!