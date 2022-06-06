Have You Heard of Deception Pass State Park?

Quench Your Adventure

Enjoying a beautiful sunset at Rosario Beach in Deception Pass State Park.

Deception Pass is Washington's most-visited state park for a reason. Mysterious coves, rugged cliffs, jaw-dropping sunsets, and a stomach-dropping high bridge make this park a go-to for locals and international travelers alike. The park is actually located on two islands — Fidalgo to the north and Whidbey to the south.

It can get busy and parking near the bridge can be a challenge. If camping, strongly recommend making reservations. If kayaking, shooting the pass is not for the inexperienced or faint of heart. Lakes provide a less stressful paddling experience. Facilities are well maintained and the Rangers and staff are great. A must do if you enjoy the outdoors and appreciate Mother Nature.

Here you'll find tide pools, a hiking trail, beaches filled with driftwood, pebbles for rock skipping, picnic tables, & docks for fishing. Keep your eyes on the ocean, too, for a glimpse of seals, otters, and the occasional porpoises. There are tons of trails to choose from:

1.2 miles of ADA hiking trails

3 miles of bike trails

6 miles of horse trails

38 miles of hiking trails

This park is equipped with automated pay stations for visitors to purchase a one-day or annual Discover Pass and boat launch permit. We decided purchasing the Discover pass was the best option for us because we wanted to see more of WA! The pass is $30 for the year or $10 for the day.

It was such a beautiful night even though I was bummed we got there at high tide instead of low tide. During low tide, you can see tons of sea stars, urchins, anemones, small fish and crabs. What would you come here for?