Making Money As An Online Tutor

Last night, I made the most $$$ I’ve ever made in my life doing what I love most.

I made $345 in 45 minutes of teaching. I got to teach a class to 12 year old girls all about how to be a good babysitter. Super thankful that not only do I have a job but I can work from anywhere doing this job.

I never in a million years would’ve called myself a “digital nomad” or tell people I work remotely but now that’s my reality. Y’all, I’m serious about helping you start teaching classes online. It could be about anything. Baking, yoga, art, horses, music, math, Pokémon, dance, reading…so many topics to teach about.

I got into online tutoring during the pandemic and really saw a need for it. So many students were falling behind and really needed extra help. A lot of parents were too busy or too stressed to help out. Honestly, sometimes a parent just needs you to sit with their child for 30 minutes to give them a break. I once had a parent pay me to just sit and talk with their kid. I was happy to do it!

There are multiple ways you can get started, you can do 1 on 1 classes which I charge more for or you can do small group classes or you can have large group classes. The babysitting class I mentioned was a large group class.

If you are remotely interested or have any questions, let me know. I can help you every step of the way!

Happy teaching!