Have You Heard About The Hoh Rainforest?

Most people know about the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rain forest. However there are several lesser-known rain forests, such as the Hoh Rain Forest.

Most people know Seattle's reputation for being rainy ALL the time. Seattle gets around 36 INCHES of rain a year compared to the Hoh Rain Forest which gets 14 FEET of rain a year. Wow! Its unique ecosystem has remained unchanged for thousands of years and it is now the most carefully preserved rain forest in the northern hemisphere.

Get your eyes ready for massive trees, beautiful ferns, tons of mushrooms, and a bunch of moss.

The best place to start your exploration of the Hoh Rain Forest is at the Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center. From there you can walk two short nature trails: the Hall of Mosses Trail, 0.8 miles long, and the Spruce Nature Trail, 1.2 miles long. Our personal favorite is the Hall of Mosses trail - it's like walking through a living green cathedral. For a hike deeper into the wilderness try the 5 Mile Island hike. It follows the Hoh River, is relatively flat, and is lined with giant 100 year old cedars, spruce, and fir trees. If you go there on a day when there are not a lot of other visitors, you cannot help but notice how quiet it is. The moss is very effective at absorbing sounds. One of our favorite things we did was just stop talking and just listen. What sound do you enjoy hearing? Birds? Water? Stillness? Trees Swaying? Raindrops?

