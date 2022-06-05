A Guide to RV Life

Quench Your Adventure

1. What do we do for WiFi? We each have 30 gigs of a mobile hotspot with Verizon. We also have unlimited data hotspot with T-Mobile. We also have a weboost which is a cell signal booster antenna.

2. How many people does our RV sleep? 8

3. What are the main apps we use? Campendium, iOverlander, Harvest Hosts, and TrustedHousesitters

4. Why did we choose a Class C RV? We wanted something that we could just hop in and start driving. That didn’t take up too much space and could fit in two parking spots. An RV that had a bed and a table.

5. Where do you sleep each night? Life on the road can be incredible and such a blast, but finding safe and free places to sleep every night can be a pain. Our favorites have been National Forests, Farms, Beaches, & BLM lands. We also stay at Casinos, Camping World’s, Cabela’s, Rest Stops, Walmart’s, Home Depot’s, Lowe’s, Street Parking, Hotels, Churches, and the occasional Campground.Some of the least desirable (probably not allowed, oops 😬) Post offices, Libraries, & Neighborhoods.

RV thoughts...

Something about the way we do RV life can be a struggle. For us, there’s no consistency or schedule.

I was so used to waking up, teaching from 7-4, coming home, working out, making dinner, going on a walk and ending my day. It seems monotonous but I kinda miss the schedule. My life is super different now. It’s all over the place and up to me! It’s definitely more free. Never know where we are going to be next. Would you consider this a pro or con?

Any RV questions for us?