A Guide to RV Life

Quench Your Adventure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYD50_0g0zQrCQ00
Quench Your Adventure

1. What do we do for WiFi? We each have 30 gigs of a mobile hotspot with Verizon. We also have unlimited data hotspot with T-Mobile. We also have a weboost which is a cell signal booster antenna.

2. How many people does our RV sleep? 8

3. What are the main apps we use? Campendium, iOverlander, Harvest Hosts, and TrustedHousesitters

4. Why did we choose a Class C RV? We wanted something that we could just hop in and start driving. That didn’t take up too much space and could fit in two parking spots. An RV that had a bed and a table.

5. Where do you sleep each night? Life on the road can be incredible and such a blast, but finding safe and free places to sleep every night can be a pain. Our favorites have been National Forests, Farms, Beaches, & BLM lands. We also stay at Casinos, Camping World’s, Cabela’s, Rest Stops, Walmart’s, Home Depot’s, Lowe’s, Street Parking, Hotels, Churches, and the occasional Campground.Some of the least desirable (probably not allowed, oops 😬) Post offices, Libraries, & Neighborhoods.

RV thoughts...

Something about the way we do RV life can be a struggle. For us, there’s no consistency or schedule.

I was so used to waking up, teaching from 7-4, coming home, working out, making dinner, going on a walk and ending my day. It seems monotonous but I kinda miss the schedule. My life is super different now. It’s all over the place and up to me! It’s definitely more free. Never know where we are going to be next. Would you consider this a pro or con?

Any RV questions for us?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PfdD_0g0zQrCQ00
Quench Your Adventure

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# rvlife# rv# camping# roadtrip# mothorhome

Comments / 7

Published by

Jenna & Jeremy Full Time Travel Travel The World With Us Sold Everything Digital Nomads 46 States & 14 Countries Travel Tips

Jacksonville, FL
2982 followers

More from Quench Your Adventure

Stuart, FL

Our Top 10 Small Towns (in no particular order)

Our Top 10 favorite small towns (in no particular order) If you’re curious what qualifies a small town, Google says less than 25,000 people. Jeremy and I have been traveling for the past 8 years. We have lived in different states, different countries, have lived in a van, and lived in an RV for 14 months. We have see a lot of the USA. We have seen 46 states so far! We feel very lucky to have explored so much of the USA which is so unique and so beautiful. We haven't seen Alaska, Hawaii, Nebraska, and Oklahoma! We put this list together have 14 months of RV living.

Read full story
Utah State

What No One Tells You About Goblin Valley Yurt Camping

Welcome to Goblin Valley State Park! This strange and colorful landscape is filled with bizarre sandstone rock formations called goblins. Visitors can wander off-trail to explore the geology and hike among the nooks and gnomes. This remote but very popular campground is a great base for exploring the goblins and the nearby San Rafael Swell. Near the town of Hanksville, approximately 216 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. Open year round. No holiday closures.

Read full story
4 comments
Oregon State

Blueberry Picking in Mount Hood, Oregon

Quench Your AdventureWhat did I do in between teaching classes today?. I went blueberry picking. All we did was walk from our RV to the rows and rows of blueberries. We picked over ten pounds of fresh blueberries right off the bushes here in Oregon. With breathtaking views of Mount Hood. Super thankful for a safe and gorgeous place to sleep overnight. Thank you to @harvesthosts & @montavonsberries. One of our favorite Boondocking spots that we ever got while full time RV living was located in beautiful Parkdale, Oregon between Hood River and Mt. Hood.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Have You Heard of Deception Pass State Park?

Quench Your AdventureEnjoying a beautiful sunset at Rosario Beach in Deception Pass State Park. Deception Pass is Washington's most-visited state park for a reason. Mysterious coves, rugged cliffs, jaw-dropping sunsets, and a stomach-dropping high bridge make this park a go-to for locals and international travelers alike. The park is actually located on two islands — Fidalgo to the north and Whidbey to the south.

Read full story
14 comments

Where should you sit on an airplane?

Taking a flight anytime soon? Well my friend's husband is a pilot and we asked him some questions about the plane, where to sit, and why! Here is what we found out:. Best seat for sleepers: A window seat near the front.

Read full story
101 comments

A Weekend Away Enjoying North Carolina’s Beautiful Coastline and Southern Hospitality

In August of 2017, we moved to Kernersville, North Carolina. Coming from Florida, we've spent plenty of time at the beach, therefore, the fresh allure of the mountains kept us heading West for most of our local adventures.

Read full story

Making Money As An Online Tutor

Last night, I made the most $$$ I’ve ever made in my life doing what I love most. I made $345 in 45 minutes of teaching. I got to teach a class to 12 year old girls all about how to be a good babysitter. Super thankful that not only do I have a job but I can work from anywhere doing this job.

Read full story
8 comments
Seattle, WA

Have You Heard About The Hoh Rainforest?

Most people know about the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rain forest. However there are several lesser-known rain forests, such as the Hoh Rain Forest. Most people know Seattle's reputation for being rainy ALL the time. Seattle gets around 36 INCHES of rain a year compared to the Hoh Rain Forest which gets 14 FEET of rain a year. Wow! Its unique ecosystem has remained unchanged for thousands of years and it is now the most carefully preserved rain forest in the northern hemisphere.

Read full story
32 comments

A Guide to Make Money While Traveling

We have been full time traveling for the past 19 months. People ask us all the time what we do for work...well I, Jenna teach online and Jeremy is in sales. We have asked some of our full time travel friends what they do and this is what they said.

Read full story
3 comments

Enjoy Your Next Camping Trip

Why sleep in a comfortable bed with a fluffy pillow and customized climate, when you could sleep on the ground, in uncertain weather conditions, surrounded by a flimsy, canvas structure and probably bugs?

Read full story

A Guide To Airbnb Hosting

We’re not Airbnb hosts but we’re frequent guests and we hope to host in the future. We dream of owning a tiny home or shipping container or treehouse for guests to experience. We have stayed in many different Airbnb's around the world and have learned a lot. There were so many times we wish an Airbnb could've warned us about. Like the time we were woken up every hour on the hour by their roosters and dogs...

Read full story
2 comments

7 Great Summer Activities in Western North Carolina

The mountains of Western North Carolina are home to some wonderful places and exciting activities to enjoy a memorable summer vacation. Located near Sugar Mountain, Hawksnest is home to one of the longest ziplines in the nation. There are 4 miles of zipline riding with speeds up to 50 mph and heights over 200 ft. There are 20 ziplines, including two over 2000 feet long, and two over 1500 feet long. The views are wonderful, and the guides were all friendly and fun! $70 per person.

Read full story
2 comments
Winston-salem, NC

The Best of the Best in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (and surrounding areas!)

A little over 4 years ago, Jeremy was offered a job in North Carolina. When he accepted the position in Winston-Salem, we were excited to go start our new life together. Winston is conveniently located between the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Roadtrips Are Important...

We have really MISSED roadtrips. For almost 3 months we road-tripped in our converted van, for almost 14 months we road-tripped in our RV, and now we are backpackers with no vehicle. We have really missed the freedom and flexibility that roadtripping can give you.

Read full story
9 comments
Las Vegas, NV

How To Spend A Weekend (Or More!) in Las Vegas, Nevada

We traveled to Las Vegas in October and November of 2019, (on 2 separate trips). We'd like to share some highlights of our adventures. Las Vegas, AKA Sin City, AKA "The city that never sleeps", is a very interesting place that can offer tons of fun for people with varying interests.

Read full story
13 comments
Washington State

Mount Rainier National Park Guide

Spanning 369 square miles, the park includes five developed areas, three visitor centers, a museum, campgrounds, two inns, and several wilderness and climbing centers. The majority of the park’s 147 miles of road are open seasonally from late May to early October, while the Longmire and Paradise areas are open year-round.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington State

The mysterious hole in the wall hike at Rialto Beach, Olympic National Park you need to see

It brings out the best of Washington. Rialto Beach is unique for its moody nature, stunning shoreline, huge driftwood logs, the tide pools, wildlife spottings, and amazing scenery.

Read full story
12 comments

Travel Tips: Saving Money & Planning Your Next Trip

Flights: We use Google Flights often and use the “explore” feature to find the cheapest places to fly. It’s easy to view prices for entire months. We don’t check any luggage and we fly whatever time is cheapest. Also, use Incognito so there are no saved cookies that can increase prices.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Guide To Exploring Los Angeles & Experiencing The Ellen Show

California is a MASSIVE state with tons to explore. We've only seen a small chunk and hope to return for more!. This trip was brought on by us receiving tickets for the LIVE audience of the Ellen Degeneres Show in Burbank, California. We were able to get out there for about 5 or 6 Days.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy