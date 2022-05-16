Enjoy Your Next Camping Trip

Quench Your Adventure

Introduction:

Why sleep in a comfortable bed with a fluffy pillow and customized climate, when you could sleep on the ground, in uncertain weather conditions, surrounded by a flimsy, canvas structure and probably bugs?

Joking aside, camping is one of our favorite ways to get outside. As a kid, I would build forts everywhere: my room, the living room, the basement, and in the woods. We would sleep in tents, both inside the house and in the backyard. My brother and I even tried to sleep in a refrigerator box in the backyard, but wimped out and came inside.

Note: We will mention some products throughout this post. If you do choose to purchase anything, please use our links as this helps support our site. Thank you! (Bold, underlined words are links.)

Recreational camping has only been around for a little over 100 years and comes in many forms. Some people camp locally and bring lots of the comforts of home. Some travel far from home/civilization and bring the bare minimum. Some people camp in resort-like campgrounds with putt-putt, swimming pools, etc. Some drive hours down dirt roads with pull-offs and "dispersed camping" areas and set up wherever looks nice. Some people hike for miles with everything on their back and "back country" camp far from roads. Also, many people own campers, RV's and vans for camping and exploring.

For us, camping has been a travel tactic to not only get outside more, but also to save money, travel more, and stay longer for lower cost. Even the priciest campground is cheaper than a hotel!

There's no right or wrong way to do it. So if any of this interests you, our goal is to help you get out there and Quench Your Adventure!

When camping, the front desk can't help you if you forget your toothbrush. Being prepared makes enjoying your experience much easier. If you're headed to a campground, especially one in a national park or popular travel area, many have websites where you can make a reservation in advance.

Many campgrounds also have "first come first serve" sites which is great, but depending on the location and season, you may need to show up in the morning and look for someone that's packing up and call dibs!

Food. Water. Shelter. No matter the style of camping, these things need to be considered before you head out. If we fly somewhere and are planning to camp, one of our first stops is the grocery store. We try to have at least a gallon of water on us to keep our reusable water bottles full and we refill every chance we get. We buy plenty of snacks so that if we do end up many miles from civilization, we will stay fed! Before our most recent camping trip in Arizona, we bought a large box of Clif Bars.

We are able to fit a camping tarp in our tent bag to place under our Kelty Grand Mesa 2 Tent to keep our bottoms dry in case of heavy rain that soaks the ground. Tents also should have waterproof covers with ropes and steaks to pull the cover away from the tent to allow rain to runoff. If you need a quality 2-person tent, below is our review of ours!

Below is a pretty full list of what you may need for your adventure, but it's up to you how luxury or bare bones you'd like to camp. Most of this gear is what we use on a regular basis. Hopefully this list helps ensure you've got what you need to have a good time outside!

ESSENTIALS

Tarp - VERY helpful to have under your tent so if it rains, the bottom of the tent stays dry! Tent - This is the exact tent that we use and we would definitely recommend. Sleeping Pad - This sleeping pad packs up extremely well and is quite comfortable. Sleeping Bag - We have pretty cheap sleeping bags and have managed, but a few nights in Canada where temps hit the low 40's, we were a bit chilly. Depending on where you're camping, a cheap bag like this might be just what you need. Sleeping Pillow - Not quite the one on your bed, but packs small and I actually put a shirt on mine as a pillow case. Inflatable Solar Lantern - This light is great and deflates to a nice thin size. Headlamp - So helpful when you're doing things after the sun goes down. Camping Chairs - Many campgrounds have picnic tables, but it's nice to also have chairs to put around a fire pit. Lighter - Something to light your campfire! Many campgrounds will sell you firewood, which may be necessary if it's a popular place where most of the nearby wood has already been picked up. Bug Spray - Very nice to have especially in summertime. Knife - You never know what this may come in handy for. Sometimes i'll sharpen sticks just because it makes me feel like some kind of survivalist. Portable Solar Charger - These things are great for longer trips with limited access to your car, etc. First-Aid Kit - Very basic first-aid kit to treat any injuries if you're far out. ​Travel Towel - This is just like the travel towel that we use and we love it. Some nice campgrounds have shower facilities, others may have a creek nearby! She pee​​​ - Nice to have for women if you end up with no restroom in the middle of nowhere.

A Few Tips

​Practice setting up your tent at home first. This way, if you do show up to a campsite late or in the dark, you're not doing it for the first time. We will often arrive in the late afternoon, set up camp, and then go watch the sunset somewhere nearby. Our Kelty Grand Mesa has a small hook on the ceiling that we hang our lantern on with a carabiner. It's nice to have at least two lanterns: one for in the tent and one for outside.

CLOTHES: Swimsuits, Pajamas, Jackets, Rain Wear, Hats, Under Garments

PERSONAL ITEMS: Prescription medications, Toiletries, Soap

Thank you for reading! We hope this helps and makes you excited and more prepared for your camping experience!