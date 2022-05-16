Enjoy Your Next Camping Trip

Quench Your Adventure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ed9W_0ffeSqGL00
Quench Your Adventure

Introduction:

Why sleep in a comfortable bed with a fluffy pillow and customized climate, when you could sleep on the ground, in uncertain weather conditions, surrounded by a flimsy, canvas structure and probably bugs?

Joking aside, camping is one of our favorite ways to get outside. As a kid, I would build forts everywhere: my room, the living room, the basement, and in the woods. We would sleep in tents, both inside the house and in the backyard. My brother and I even tried to sleep in a refrigerator box in the backyard, but wimped out and came inside.

Note: We will mention some products throughout this post. If you do choose to purchase anything, please use our links as this helps support our site. Thank you! (Bold, underlined words are links.)

Recreational camping has only been around for a little over 100 years and comes in many forms. Some people camp locally and bring lots of the comforts of home. Some travel far from home/civilization and bring the bare minimum. Some people camp in resort-like campgrounds with putt-putt, swimming pools, etc. Some drive hours down dirt roads with pull-offs and "dispersed camping" areas and set up wherever looks nice. Some people hike for miles with everything on their back and "back country" camp far from roads. Also, many people own campers, RV's and vans for camping and exploring.

For us, camping has been a travel tactic to not only get outside more, but also to save money, travel more, and stay longer for lower cost. Even the priciest campground is cheaper than a hotel!

There's no right or wrong way to do it. So if any of this interests you, our goal is to help you get out there and Quench Your Adventure!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxZ8D_0ffeSqGL00
Quench Your Adventure

When camping, the front desk can't help you if you forget your toothbrush. Being prepared makes enjoying your experience much easier. If you're headed to a campground, especially one in a national park or popular travel area, many have websites where you can make a reservation in advance.

Many campgrounds also have "first come first serve" sites which is great, but depending on the location and season, you may need to show up in the morning and look for someone that's packing up and call dibs!

Food. Water. Shelter. No matter the style of camping, these things need to be considered before you head out. If we fly somewhere and are planning to camp, one of our first stops is the grocery store. We try to have at least a gallon of water on us to keep our reusable water bottles full and we refill every chance we get. We buy plenty of snacks so that if we do end up many miles from civilization, we will stay fed! Before our most recent camping trip in Arizona, we bought a large box of Clif Bars.

We are able to fit a camping tarp in our tent bag to place under our Kelty Grand Mesa 2 Tent to keep our bottoms dry in case of heavy rain that soaks the ground. Tents also should have waterproof covers with ropes and steaks to pull the cover away from the tent to allow rain to runoff. If you need a quality 2-person tent, below is our review of ours!

Below is a pretty full list of what you may need for your adventure, but it's up to you how luxury or bare bones you'd like to camp. Most of this gear is what we use on a regular basis. Hopefully this list helps ensure you've got what you need to have a good time outside!

ESSENTIALS

Tarp - VERY helpful to have under your tent so if it rains, the bottom of the tent stays dry! Tent - This is the exact tent that we use and we would definitely recommend. Sleeping Pad - This sleeping pad packs up extremely well and is quite comfortable. Sleeping Bag - We have pretty cheap sleeping bags and have managed, but a few nights in Canada where temps hit the low 40's, we were a bit chilly. Depending on where you're camping, a cheap bag like this might be just what you need. Sleeping Pillow - Not quite the one on your bed, but packs small and I actually put a shirt on mine as a pillow case. Inflatable Solar Lantern - This light is great and deflates to a nice thin size. Headlamp - So helpful when you're doing things after the sun goes down. Camping Chairs - Many campgrounds have picnic tables, but it's nice to also have chairs to put around a fire pit. Lighter - Something to light your campfire! Many campgrounds will sell you firewood, which may be necessary if it's a popular place where most of the nearby wood has already been picked up. Bug Spray - Very nice to have especially in summertime. Knife - You never know what this may come in handy for. Sometimes i'll sharpen sticks just because it makes me feel like some kind of survivalist. Portable Solar Charger - These things are great for longer trips with limited access to your car, etc. First-Aid Kit - Very basic first-aid kit to treat any injuries if you're far out. Travel Towel - This is just like the travel towel that we use and we love it. Some nice campgrounds have shower facilities, others may have a creek nearby! She pee​​ - Nice to have for women if you end up with no restroom in the middle of nowhere.

A Few Tips

Practice setting up your tent at home first. This way, if you do show up to a campsite late or in the dark, you're not doing it for the first time. We will often arrive in the late afternoon, set up camp, and then go watch the sunset somewhere nearby. Our Kelty Grand Mesa has a small hook on the ceiling that we hang our lantern on with a carabiner. It's nice to have at least two lanterns: one for in the tent and one for outside.
CLOTHES: Swimsuits, Pajamas, Jackets, Rain Wear, Hats, Under Garments

PERSONAL ITEMS: Prescription medications, Toiletries, Soap

Thank you for reading! We hope this helps and makes you excited and more prepared for your camping experience!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# camping# campingtrip# campingessentials# campingtips# campsite

Comments / 0

Published by

Jenna & Jeremy Full Time Travel Travel The World With Us Sold Everything Digital Nomads 46 States & 14 Countries Travel Tips

Jacksonville, FL
1687 followers

More from Quench Your Adventure

A Guide to Make Money While Traveling

We have been full time traveling for the past 19 months. People ask us all the time what todo we do for work...well I, Jenna teach online and Jeremy is in sales. We have asked some of our full time travel friends what they do and this is what they said.

Read full story
1 comments

A Guide To Airbnb Hosting

We’re not Airbnb hosts but we’re frequent guests and we hope to host in the future. We dream of owning a tiny home or shipping container or treehouse for guests to experience. We have stayed in many different Airbnb's around the world and have learned a lot. There were so many times we wish an Airbnb could've warned us about. Like the time we were woken up every hour on the hour by their roosters and dogs...

Read full story
1 comments

7 Great Summer Activities in Western North Carolina

The mountains of Western North Carolina are home to some wonderful places and exciting activities to enjoy a memorable summer vacation. Located near Sugar Mountain, Hawksnest is home to one of the longest ziplines in the nation. There are 4 miles of zipline riding with speeds up to 50 mph and heights over 200 ft. There are 20 ziplines, including two over 2000 feet long, and two over 1500 feet long. The views are wonderful, and the guides were all friendly and fun! $70 per person.

Read full story
1 comments
Winston-salem, NC

The Best of the Best in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (and surrounding areas!)

A little over 4 years ago, Jeremy was offered a job in North Carolina. When he accepted the position in Winston-Salem, we were excited to go start our new life together. Winston is conveniently located between the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Roadtrips Are Important...

We have really MISSED roadtrips. For almost 3 months we road-tripped in our converted van, for almost 14 months we road-tripped in our RV, and now we are backpackers with no vehicle. We have really missed the freedom and flexibility that roadtripping can give you.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

How To Spend A Weekend (Or More!) in Las Vegas, Nevada

We traveled to Las Vegas in October and November of 2019, (on 2 separate trips). We'd like to share some highlights of our adventures. Las Vegas, AKA Sin City, AKA "The city that never sleeps", is a very interesting place that can offer tons of fun for people with varying interests.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington State

Mount Rainier National Park Guide

Spanning 369 square miles, the park includes five developed areas, three visitor centers, a museum, campgrounds, two inns, and several wilderness and climbing centers. The majority of the park’s 147 miles of road are open seasonally from late May to early October, while the Longmire and Paradise areas are open year-round.

Read full story
Washington State

The mysterious hole in the wall hike at Rialto Beach, Olympic National Park you need to see

It brings out the best of Washington. Rialto Beach is unique for its moody nature, stunning shoreline, huge driftwood logs, the tide pools, wildlife spottings, and amazing scenery.

Read full story
9 comments

Travel Tips: Saving Money & Planning Your Next Trip

Flights: We use Google Flights often and use the “explore” feature to find the cheapest places to fly. It’s easy to view prices for entire months. We don’t check any luggage and we fly whatever time is cheapest. Also, use Incognito so there are no saved cookies that can increase prices.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Guide To Exploring Los Angeles & Experiencing The Ellen Show

California is a MASSIVE state with tons to explore. We've only seen a small chunk and hope to return for more!. This trip was brought on by us receiving tickets for the LIVE audience of the Ellen Degeneres Show in Burbank, California. We were able to get out there for about 5 or 6 Days.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

The Best Way to Spend 3 days in Chicago

If you know us, follow us on social, or have read our other blog posts, you'd know that we typically favor destinations with fewer people and more nature. For example, Sedona, AZ, the Jungfrau Region of Switzerland, and the Canadian Rockies. Chicago wasn't really on the radar, but we were feeling spontaneous and the flights were cheap!

Read full story
4 comments
Sedona, AZ

How to Sleep Under the Stars and Explore Northern Arizona

Our week-long Arizona Itinerary includes exceptional sunsets, fascinating wildlife, beautiful red rocks, and shooting stars. Travel Tip: check the sunrise and sunset times for your destination and plan accordingly!

Read full story
2 comments

Here Are 8 Items To Make Your Travels More Successful

Finally, the day your trip begins. You actually made it to the airport on time, security was manageable and you even had time to grab a bite to eat. Your boarding group is called and your chariot awaits.You snagged a window seat in the emergency exit row with extra legroom and even remembered to download a few episodes of your current Netflix addiction on your device. You reach in your jacket pocket…oh no…other pocket…

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

How To Spend A Weekend (Or More!) in Las Vegas, Nevada

We traveled to Las Vegas in October and November of 2019, (on 2 separate trips). We'd like to share some highlights of our adventures. Las Vegas, AKA Sin City, AKA "The city that never sleeps", is a very interesting place that can offer tons of fun for people with varying interests.

Read full story
2 comments
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach Guide: Where to Stay, Where to Eat, & Where to Go

Planning a trip to the Panama City Beach? Maybe you’ve never been and you’re trying to get a feel for whether or not it’s worth the trip!. Do you enjoy delicious food? How about collecting seashells scattered amongst soft, white sand? How about stunning sunsets or tasty cocktails at a restaurant on the water? And our primary travel consideration…what does the outdoor recreation scene look like? We hope that by sharing our authentic experiences in Panama City Beach, you will be more informed and can make the most out of your time here.

Read full story
Stuart, FL

Why You Should Visit My Charming and Beautiful Hometown of Jensen Beach & Stuart, Florida

I was born and raised in the community of Jensen Beach, Florida. The small-town feel, incredible beaches, nice restaurants, and fun-loving atmosphere are why you should consider visiting!

Read full story
12 comments
Asheville, NC

Asheville Guide: Where to Stay, Where to Eat, & Where to Go

Planning a trip to Asheville? Maybe you’ve never been and you’re trying to get a feel for whether it’s worth the trip over every other place you could visit!. Do you enjoy delicious, crafty food? How about soaking in good vibes and sipping tasty beer at a funky downtown brewery or one along the river? And our primary travel consideration…what does the outdoor recreation scene look like? We hope that by sharing our authentic experiences here in Asheville, North Carolina, you will be more informed and can make the most out of your time here.

Read full story
Florida State

Our Guide to 12 Beautiful Natural Springs in Florida

For many people, Florida is known for it's beaches and theme parks. These are great, but we find Florida's natural springs to be some of the most inspiring and sometimes overlooked features of the state.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy