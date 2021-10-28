Doubling Down on Chappelle

Reckoning with the aftermath of Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle During his 2017 Netflix special Equanimity Photo Courtesy of Level Ground

Last week as I walked out of the office from work, it dawned on me that some 2,000 miles away, the LGBTQ+ community and allies were walking out of their offices, too.

On October 20th, Netflix employees and the LGBTQ+ movement, staged a walked out, — denouncing Dave Chappelle’s The Closer, which dropped on October 5th. The Netflix employee walkout was a punching move in the aftermath of the comedy special controversy. Dave Chappelle’s fans and Netflix employees clashed over the comments and controversy during the walkout.

“We are protesting this walkout. They have the right to do it, but we have the right to stand up for Dave Chappelle and his freedom of expression.” — A counter protestor during October 20th’s Netflix walkout.

CNN writer, John Blake says that Dave Chappelle insulted an audience of people who are perhaps “more reviled than Black people.”

Netflix CEO has since released a statement , apologizing for their initial lack of response to the criticism, while doubling down on their support of Chappelle and their plans to keep the comedy special on Netflix.

Two weeks ago, I examined the Chappelle controversy in my article: Should We Cancel Chappelle Now? The comments regarding my support for Chappelle were expected, but I had no idea that it would hurt a portion of my people. My people whose liberation I am so adamantly writing (fighting) for. The idea that my remarks in support of Chappelle hurt them, hurt me.

Not because I now regret my support or stance. But I am more hurt that my people don’t understand the truth about the movement they so adamantly stand on the conviction of supporting. I always knew the movement was selective in their outrage. But now, they’ve stretched it too far.

To be clear, I never expected the movement to laugh alongside the jokes. I am not so in awe or support of Chappelle that I expected the movement to confirm the truth of their privilege through Chappelle’s lens. But it is truth, and so far, nothing has convinced me otherwise.

But make no mistake: I would love to be proven wrong about this someday.

The truth is, the LGBTQ+ does include us, no doubt. However, Chappelle made it abundantly clear who he was punching his problems toward. What I want my people hurt by his words and mine to understand is that the same movement you’ve been convinced to stand with will choose privilege over you when life reminds you that you are Black.

Believe me, I am willing to be proven wrong about this someday.

And what exactly will the movement do for you when America punches down on your body? Will they stand for you? Will they walk out in arms for you?

If punching down on hurt feelings is trending more than the destruction of Black bodies, more than police reform, more than policy change for Black bodies, more than the trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers , more than the importance of what happened to Jelani Day or Christina Nance , — then we just proved Chappelle’s whole point.

Black people have many layers, no doubt. And I am not too prideful to admit that being LGBTQ can be one of them. If we’re talking about equality, consider me your ally.

But when a group of supposedly reviled people (as CNN writer Blake writes), convinces a 400-something-year marginalized group of people that they are somehow more marginalized than them; — that they are the new victims of a more dangerous racism, you’ve taken it too far off equality’s radar and too far from my willingness to support your claim.

You cannot ask for equality when you stand on the conviction that your needs are more important than anyone else. If they want the equality they so adamantly claim, then we all have to be put on the same level as anybody else. The selective outrage movement can never convince me to stand with them.

Only true equality will have the power to do that.

Black is the one layer we can’t undo or change, — but it is also unfortunately, — all it takes for us to be torn asunder. Punching down on feelings has nothing on punching down on bodies.

And that punch may be hard for them to hear.

But it’s even harder for us to experience.

And until this is no longer the case,

I’mma stick beside ’em.

And my people: I'm gonna stick beside you, too.

