Opinion: The Ukraine War Result

puneet

Vladimir Putin knows that if Russia is completely humiliated in Ukraine, it could mean the end of his rule. He is letting everyone know that the best way for him to stay in power is to make the war against Ukraine look like a fight against the whole West. He's like a hurt tiger who, out of desperation, goes on the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1e6W_0i8st5Sv00
Klimkin/ Pixabay

It's believed between 80,000 and 110,000 Russian soldiers have died or been hurt in the last seven months. Most Russian forces are demoralized and have been on the defensive for the past few weeks.

In his speech to the Russian people this week, Putin said that the operation in Ukraine was a way to protect Russia from the West, which wants to break Russia apart and destroy it. He made it clear that he considers Crimea to be part of Russia and that he will also think of the eastern part of Ukraine as part of Russia. He will see attacks in those areas as attacks on Russia itself, especially if they are done by Ukrainian forces with American weapons. The most important part of his speech was this: "If there is a threat to the integrity of our country's territory and we need to defend Russia and our people, we will definitely use all the weapons we have."

Officials in the United States are now getting ready for all the ways Putin could make the war worse. He could launch a missile attack against a country that is part of NATO. He could also use a tactical nuclear weapon to show he means business. The goal would be to scare the West into not helping Ukraine anymore.

Officials in the United States don't seem to know whether or not Putin will use nuclear weapons, but they are taking the possibility very seriously. Overall, the U.S. plan is to help the Ukrainians fight back against the Russian invasion, but they will have to do it slowly. They are trying to slow down the war so that Russia can be slowly pushed out of Ukraine.

By late October and November, it is hard to start offensive operations in Ukraine because it is too muddy. Over time, and maybe even next year, the Ukrainians will be able to use their advantages: they are fighting to defend their home country; they have a flexible, decentralised command structure; their air defences have mostly stopped the Russians from doing combined air and land operations; and they have much better intelligence thanks to help from the West.

The West will keep sending weapons to Ukraine, which could include tanks and hi-tech fighter planes. Those ideas seem to be on the table.

Up to 300,000 more Russian troops probably won't change the way the war is going overall. They won't be well trained or coordinated, and it's hard to see how the morale of the conscripts would be better than that of the troops who are already stuck there.

The first thing the U.S. hopes will happen is that Putin will do a cost-benefit analysis and decide that the best thing for him to do is to talk. The second thing is that even though the Ukrainians are winning the war, it is almost impossible to physically remove the Russian troops who are dug in in eastern Ukraine.

As of now, the Ukrainians want a maximalist victory that they seem to think is within their reach, like getting Crimea and eastern Ukraine back. A more likely result could be a compromise for both Ukraine and Russia.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ukraine# russia# vladimir# putin# war

Comments / 49

Published by

My research focuses on U.S. and global events. I write on geopolitics, current affairs, and technology.

San Jose, CA
827 followers

More from puneet

NASA Tiger Team RAMA

When astronomer Carl Sagan wrote about sending people to Mars in his 1973 book The Cosmic Connection, he brought up a problem that went beyond the cost and difficulty of such a mission: the possibility that there was already life on Mars and that it might not be friendly.

Read full story
California State

Conserve power to avoid blackouts

For the seventh day in a row, California's grid operator issued a call for people and businesses to save energy to avoid blackouts as temperatures rose. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has asked residents to save energy in the late afternoon and early evening, when the sun sets and the state's large supply of solar-generated electricity diminishes.

Read full story
1 comments

Review by a "Special Master"

On Monday, a US judge agreed to Donald Trump's request to appoint a "special master" to review the evidence that the FBI took from his Florida home during a raid. This was a blow to the prosecutors.

Read full story
230 comments
Meeker County, MN

Return of Bird Flu

After a lull of several months, bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than expected. The highly dangerous disease has been found in two commercial flocks of turkeys in western Minnesota and in a hobby flock in Indiana.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Heat Waves in USA

Over 100 million Americans are living under excessive heat warnings and advisories as forecasters warn of "dangerously hot conditions". Taking humidity into account, the mercury could hit 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. An excessive heat warning was issued for large swaths of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Read full story

Opinion: Did Religion Play a Role in the Capitol Riots?

On January 6, 2021, the United States Capitol experienced disgraceful chaos as it was attacked by an angry mob of Trump supporters flashing various symbols. These powerful and shocking symbols shared a common theme of Trump, Jesus, and the Christian American nation. The rioters' emblems included a juxtaposition of Christian and white supremacist symbols, such as the noose in the gallows or even the Confederate Flag, and their use of these symbols sent a message to the entire world. Recently, there have been investigations into the events that led to the terrible riot.

Read full story

Opinion: Book Ban Scenario in USA

A book ban refers to a method of censorship when certain books that are viewed as unfit for the nation or public are made unavailable by either private individuals, government officials, or organizations. These books in question are often up for inspection for various reasons, like the inclusion of graphic violence, disrespect for a dominant code of conduct of an area or place, sexually explicit imagery, evil worship, unsuitable materials for certain age groups, or books that just generally lack any literary merit. Such books are often eliminated from any and all libraries, online or physical, reading lists, or even bookstore shelves. Censorship in this case can occur at any point — at different levels of publication, distribution, etc.

Read full story

Gun Deaths in the US

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more Americans died as a result of gun injuries in 2020 than in any other year. The states with the largest number of gun-related deaths, including suicides and murders, were Mississippi, Louisiana, Wyoming, Missouri, and Alabama.

Read full story
88 comments

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Will Gamora return?

Marvel has finally confirmed the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 on May 5, 2023, so audiences can now officially start their countdown. In October 2021, Disney changed the release dates of every forthcoming Phase 4 movie, but the threequel stayed exactly where it was. Hopefully, it’ll stay the same and we'll see it in theatres in May 2023.

Read full story

As nuclear talks stall, Iran sanctions 61 more Americans

Crowd protests - representational Imagemhrezaa/Unsplash. The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran was once the face of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution against nepotistic rule, but the Iranian government now considers it a "terrorist" organization. The group, also known as the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), is said to have anti-government tendencies, such as plans to overthrow the government that currently governs parliament.

Read full story
5 comments

Amber Heard Moves Court—The Story Thus Far

True to form, Amber Heard's lawyers have filed a notice to toss out the verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against her. The 44-page document submitted on July 1 contends that there wasn’t enough proof to justify the 10 million awarded for damages, especially because of Depp's claim that he lost his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 movie due to an op-ed that Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.

Read full story

Opinion: Why is TikTok being scrutinised in the US?

TikTok has been a source of concern in the United States for some time. Initially, the United States was concerned that increased use of TikTok was causing health problems and affecting young minds. This time, the US Senate Intelligence Committee has requested an investigation into the privacy concerns of US-based users of this app, which the government believes is also related to national security. As a result, the Intelligence Department has written a letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, asking her to investigate TikTok's privacy policies.

Read full story

Opinion: Biden's Gun Safety Law

At a White House event on July 11th, President Joe Biden hosted survivors and families of casualties of mass shootings, highlighting the new Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that points towards preventing such mass shootings.

Read full story
225 comments

Twitter vs. Musk: What, Why, and How?

Recently, Elon Musk announced to the world that he was walking out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter after the social media giant failed to give out appropriate information about the number of spam and fake accounts. Twitter instantly responded by saying it would sue Musk if he failed to uphold the deal.

Read full story

Why Cybersecurity Is Vital: A Strategic Perspective

Businesses big and small benefit greatly from modern technology. However, modern technology comes with its own unique set of challenges. In particular, defending your digital infrastructure from malware and hackers is a challenge. Every day, people seem to cook up new ways to steal data or sabotage businesses.

Read full story

Opinion: A Public Affair

The court case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been making the rounds. It was not a private family case but rather a grand public spectacle attracting widespread attention.

Read full story
3 comments

Captions: The New Hearing Aid

Navigating through the world can be tough for people with hearing loss. When the virus took the world by storm and everyone had to hide behind a mask to protect themselves, it was especially hard for people with hearing deficiencies. Pat Olken of Massachusetts testified that hearing aids were not sufficient. With people resorting to masks, they became more and more unintelligible to her.

Read full story
4 comments

Market Inflation in the United States

The US is the world’s biggest economy, and the Federal Reserve is the most prominent central bank. The impact of its decisions on market behaviour is felt not only in the United States but also in the rest of the world. Currently, the US economy is going through unprecedented inflation and may go into recession if the Fed does not take adequate measures. This is the first time since 2018 that the US central bank has raised borrowing costs. In addition, the Ukraine war is also pressurizing the economy. The short-term economic impacts of the war are limited for the US since its trade ties with Ukraine and Russia are modest, although the commodity price surge is resulting in higher inflation.

Read full story
3 comments

4th July Weekend Travel Tales

The Independence Day weekend is here. With the pandemic easing out, it is time for people to come out of their barricades. A long holiday weekend is just the perfect time to travel.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy