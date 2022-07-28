Gun Deaths in the US

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more Americans died as a result of gun injuries in 2020 than in any other year.

The states with the largest number of gun-related deaths, including suicides and murders, were Mississippi, Louisiana, Wyoming, Missouri, and Alabama.

Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New York had the lowest rate of gun deaths in the United States.

How many guns are there in the United States?

Though an exact number is impossible to determine, the Small Arms Survey, a Swedish-based leading research organization, projected in 2018 that more than 390 million weapons were in circulation in the United States.

More current data reveals that between January 2019 and April 2021, nearly 7.5 million US adults acquired new guns, exposing 11 million people to firearms in their homes, including 5 million children.

Comparison with other nations

According to data published by CDC, in 2020, 43% of the deaths were homicides.

Nearly 79% of murders were committed using guns, which is an extremely large proportion as compared to some other countries like Canada, Australia, and England.

Mass shootings in the United States

According to numerous studies, gun violence and mass shootings in the United States have risen since 2011. Between 2000 and 2020, there were 345 active incidents. One of the bloodiest incidents occurred in the year 2017 in Las Vegas, killing 50 people.

According to FBI, the following are some of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States:

2022-Uvalde, Texas 2019-EL Paso, Texas 2018-Parkland, Florida 2017-Sutherland Springs, Texas 2017-Orlando, Florida 2015-San Bernardino, California

Do Americans support gun control?

A Gallup poll found that only 52 percent of Americans desired stronger rules, while 35 percent said they should remain the same. 11 percent believe that laws should be "loosened."

Few states in the US have made substantial attempts to outlaw the ownership of guns and firearms in the area.

The Gun Control Act of 1968 prohibits the following groups of people from buying, selling, or owning a gun: