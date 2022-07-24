Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Will Gamora return?

Marvel has finally confirmed the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 on May 5, 2023, so audiences can now officially start their countdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aflNO_0gqwK7kP00
TorinoGT/ alphacoders.com

In October 2021, Disney changed the release dates of every forthcoming Phase 4 movie, but the threequel stayed exactly where it was. Hopefully, it’ll stay the same and we'll see it in theatres in May 2023.

Before that, we'll get a holiday special on Disney in December 2022, which is supposedly going to include one of the topmost MCU characters of all time. Its shooting is going on at the same time as the third movie and is set between Guardians of Galaxy 3 and Thor 4.

The third film is currently in production and is scheduled to be completed in early May.

With its filming, the threequel broke the world record for "the most makeup appliances created for a single product," surpassing The Grinch.

Cast and Crew: Who will return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The audience will see Chris Pratt reprise his role as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan in the role of Nebula, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Pom Klementieff will reprise his role as Mantis. Even Zoe Saldana, who died in the Avengers Endgame franchise, will reprise her role as Gamora.

Gamora was killed in the Avengers Infinity War franchise by her father Thanos, but Endgame introduced Gamora from a timeline in the past, roughly 2014, which was brought forward to 2023, after Iron Man Tony Stark saved the day.

Before the Guardians come back to the big screen for Volume 3, they will make an appearance in the latest franchise of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor Odinson renounced his throne in Avengers Endgame to discover himself and explore who he is rather than what he was told he was supposed to be. That hunt began by hitching a lift with the MCU’s cherished band of misfits. However, he wasn’t just using them for their cool travel spaceship. He dubbed his new platoon the “Asgardians of the Galaxy.” Joining forces with them helped the Lord of Thunder get out of his rut.

We saw a little of his time with the group before he left them in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, it provided an update on how the Guardians of the Galaxy have fared since Thanos' ultimate defeat. And, despite the absence of a key member of the platoon, they appear more united than ever under their new captain.

Gunn has confirmed that Guardians volume 3 is set in the timeline after the Thor film, which may rule out a crossover, especially since Thor 4 shows him leaving his new musketeers behind fairly early on.

Sean Gunn will reportedly return as Kraglin, Yondu's one-time Ravager confidante, and Elizabeth Debicki could also reprise her role as Ayesha, as the actress told the press, "I would love it, indeed, if I just sort of scooch on for a second. I mean, I'd love to come back," she explained.

Last seen:

  • Original Guardians Peter "Star-Lord" Quill, Drax the Destroyer, and Rocket Raccoon were last seen protecting the world.
  • The film also revealed that Groot 2 has grown a little since the end.
  • Nebula is now a skilled guardian as well. Despite being a platoon member, Nebula is a little rough around the edges. She is irritable and snaps at others. But it's clear she's embraced being with them, which was unfathomable when we first met her.
  • Kraglin, the former Ravager, is the platoon's newest full-time member. He formed a new family to travel the world with.

