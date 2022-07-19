Opinion: Why is TikTok being scrutinised in the US?

puneet

TikTok has been a source of concern in the United States for some time. Initially, the United States was concerned that increased use of TikTok was causing health problems and affecting young minds. This time, the US Senate Intelligence Committee has requested an investigation into the privacy concerns of US-based users of this app, which the government believes is also related to national security. As a result, the Intelligence Department has written a letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, asking her to investigate TikTok's privacy policies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skQTn_0gjKeNIP00
Cottonbro/Pexels

TikTok is constantly defending itself against the charges levelled by the US government. In its defence, it claims that all user data is only shared with its parent company, ByteDance. Only recently, in mid-June, when TikTok was questioned about its insecure privacy policies, did its spokesperson provide various explanations to satisfy US Senators. Because of the numerous accusations, US data is now only stored on US-based servers operated by the US company Oracle. TikTok also confirms that if its employees access the data, they do so only within strict cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols overseen by the company's security team in the United States.

The History of TikTok

Zhang Yiming, a bookish Chinese entrepreneur and the owner of the short-form video hosting service TikTok, also known as Douyin in China, founded the Chinese corporation ByteDance. It provides a selection of user-generated short-form videos in the categories of pranks, tricks, jokes, dancing, and entertainment. ranging in length from 15 seconds to 10 minutes. Douyin first appeared in the Chinese market in September 2016, while TikTok is the app's global counterpart. TikTok for iOS and Android was released in most areas outside of mainland China in 2017. The app, however, did not go global until August 2, 2018, when it merged with Musical.ly, another Chinese social media site. Morning Consult named TikTok the third fastest-growing brand for 2020, following Zoom and Peacock. Cloudflare named TikTok the most popular website of 2021, surpassing Google.

What are TikTok's new privacy policies?

TikTok recently updated its privacy policy to collect biometric identifiers and biometric information known as face prints and voiceprints in the United States, and it added a new section to its privacy policy called "Image and Audio Information." With this change, the company can now collect these new types of biometric data automatically. The data will be used for non-personally identifying operations such as enabling special video effects, content moderation, demographic classification, and ad recommendations, according to the updated privacy policy.

Although TikTok's privacy policy expressly states that they do not sell personal information to third parties, they do leave the door open by stating that they can share business information, including face prints and voiceprints, for business purposes. Many people may consider it unjustified to collect such information for an app that does not require this type of data to function.

What are the views of other countries on this issue?

Many countries have already discovered some flaws in this application and have taken precautionary measures. The main concern for countries is that the information shared on the platform is tainted and that the Chinese government has access to it. Countries are concerned that the Chinese government will eventually force the company to come under its surveillance and use the users' data illegally.

Taking these concerns into account, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have already banned the use of this social media platform in their respective countries.

In terms of the United States, during Donald Trump's presidency, he was concerned about the security of the platform's data and attempted to force ByteDance to sell its subsidiary to Oracle. He also issued executive orders outright prohibiting the service in the United States, but those never took effect and were later revoked by his successor, Joe Biden. Nonetheless, President Biden has charged his administration with assessing the potential risks associated with foreign ownership of social media websites and apps.

In recent news, Italy's data protection authority formally warned Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok about an alleged breach of existing EU privacy rules. TikTok had recently informed users that it would be delivering targeted advertising to them, but had not sought permission to use data stored on their devices. The Italian authorities expressed concern that inappropriate advertising could be directed at minors, citing TikTok's difficulties in accurately monitoring the ages of its users.

Why did the United States become suspicious of TikTok?

TikTok is dominating the West in a unique way. Previously, its largest market was India, which banned the app in 2020 due to national security concerns. Since Donald Trump's presidency, the US government has been wary of this app. The US government believes there is a possibility that TikTok stores the data of US-based users and gives it to the voracious Chinese government, so users of this app do not have the security of their personal information.

What is the government doing about it?

The Intelligence Department sent a letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, asking her to investigate TikTok's privacy policies. Six Republican senators recently grilled Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about a Biden administration study of TikTok's national security. Due to concerns that US user data could be given to China's communist government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which evaluates deals by foreign acquirers for potential national security risks, Chinese parent company Bytedance was ordered to divest TikTok in 2020. In response to American concerns about data integrity, TikTok announced last week that it had completed the migration of user data for its American users to Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) servers.

Conclusion

The only thing that can be done is for TikTok to tighten its privacy policies and assure its users and the relevant government that Tiktok, like other social media pages, does not share any private information without its users' knowledge. Meanwhile, governments should either trust the company's owners or consult with their IT experts to find a way out of this mess. Complaining about an app's efficacy simply because it is of Chinese origin is unethical, but it is also the company's responsibility to reassure and dispel any doubts that may arise in the minds of its potential users. TikTok has now become such a popular application in the market that any minor error made by the company is thoroughly investigated. Furthermore, the users are the true victims of this. Because TikTok has provided many with a platform to showcase their talents and be liked and appreciated by others, any decisions made by the company or the governments of respective countries should be made with the general public in mind.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tiktok# privacy policies# chinese apps# bytedance# Zhang Yiming

Comments / 0

Published by

My research focuses on U.S. and global events. My writing experience includes geopolitics, current events, and technology.

San Jose, CA
567 followers

More from puneet

Opinion: Biden's Gun Safety Law

At a White House event on July 11th, President Joe Biden hosted survivors and families of casualties of mass shootings, highlighting the new Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that points towards preventing such mass shootings.

Read full story
225 comments

Twitter vs. Musk: What, Why, and How?

Recently, Elon Musk announced to the world that he was walking out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter after the social media giant failed to give out appropriate information about the number of spam and fake accounts. Twitter instantly responded by saying it would sue Musk if he failed to uphold the deal.

Read full story

Why Cybersecurity Is Vital: A Strategic Perspective

Businesses big and small benefit greatly from modern technology. However, modern technology comes with its own unique set of challenges. In particular, defending your digital infrastructure from malware and hackers is a challenge. Every day, people seem to cook up new ways to steal data or sabotage businesses.

Read full story

Opinion: A Public Affair

The court case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been making the rounds. It was not a private family case but rather a grand public spectacle attracting widespread attention.

Read full story
3 comments

Market Inflation in the United States

The US is the world’s biggest economy, and the Federal Reserve is the most prominent central bank. The impact of its decisions on market behaviour is felt not only in the United States but also in the rest of the world. Currently, the US economy is going through unprecedented inflation and may go into recession if the Fed does not take adequate measures. This is the first time since 2018 that the US central bank has raised borrowing costs. In addition, the Ukraine war is also pressurizing the economy. The short-term economic impacts of the war are limited for the US since its trade ties with Ukraine and Russia are modest, although the commodity price surge is resulting in higher inflation.

Read full story
3 comments

Captions: The New Hearing Aid

Navigating through the world can be tough for people with hearing loss. When the virus took the world by storm and everyone had to hide behind a mask to protect themselves, it was especially hard for people with hearing deficiencies. Pat Olken of Massachusetts testified that hearing aids were not sufficient. With people resorting to masks, they became more and more unintelligible to her.

Read full story
4 comments

4th July Weekend Travel Tales

The Independence Day weekend is here. With the pandemic easing out, it is time for people to come out of their barricades. A long holiday weekend is just the perfect time to travel.

Read full story

Will the US face a Recession?

The United States' inflation rate has reached an all-time high. The US stock market has begun to show signs of slowing, potentially driving the economy into recession and even stagflation. Since the 1970s, the United States has never experienced stagflation. A sluggish economy with rising prices and few or no job opportunities is referred to as stagflation.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years: A Summary of What Happened

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in Manhattan court by United States Circuit Judge Alison J. Nathan to 240 months in jail for her part in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor young women. Maxwell was found guilty on December 29, 2021, following a one-month jury trial, of connivance to tempt minors to take part in unlawful sex acts, scheming to ship minors overseas and sex trafficking.

Read full story
1 comments

The Crypto Collapse

Cryptocurrency is having one of its worst weeks in recent years. The markets crashed over 70% in just 8 months, with investors losing over $2 trillion. Bitcoin plunged to nearly $21,000 on June 15th, 2022, marking an 18-month low for the world's largest cryptocurrency. Ethereum, the second most valuable cryptocurrency, lost almost a third of its value in the same period.

Read full story
84 comments

Biden Signs Safety Bill 2 Days After US Landmark Gun Rights Law

What is the landmark decision issued by the US SC on gun rights?. In over ten years of the gun debate, the United States Supreme Court (US SC) overruled a New York law on the 23rd of June, 2022, and allowed citizens unrestricted access to carry and own a gun. This decision by the US SC puts in jeopardy similar judgements and regulations in the states of New Jersey and California since now more sections of the population will be able to legally carry guns with them. It means that gun rights will expand in the midst of a burning national debate over this issue.

Read full story
263 comments

Opinion: China's Two-Child Policy

A growing population puts pressure not only on the environment, but also has an impact on the economic, social, and financial plans of a country and, therefore, the government. To combat this, a proposed idea is to have all families limit their number of offspring to two, called the two-child policy. Many countries (like Vietnam, Singapore, etc.) have adopted this policy, and many others are still deciding to implement it. However, an issue that arises here is the efficacy of such a plan. China was one of the first countries to start implementing reproductive control plans. Let us see how it worked out for them and if such control policies are effective or do they just strip away human rights.

Read full story
4 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Church Shooting of June 17, 2022

Thursday, June 17, 2022 witnessed a tragic shooting in a church group meeting in Alabama. A 71-year-old man allegedly opened fire, injuring one person and killing two others. By the time the police came, the shooter had been subdued by a member of the crowd.

Read full story

Opinion: Abortion - An Ongoing Debate

Despite the fact that the 1973 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion, pro-life advocates continue to chip away at the laws governing the status of foetuses in order to reverse the landmark decision. In an effort to sway public opinion, supporters of both sides of the debate, i.e., those who are pro-choice and those who are pro-life, have employed arguments designed to elicit strong emotional responses from the American public. Generations of women continued to control their reproductive lives through abortion and made it a subject of legal, ethical, and medical debate.

Read full story
25 comments

Opinion: Abortion - A Rift In America

Nearly one-quarter of all American women will have an abortion before the age of 45, yet this reproductive right is currently under attack. While some on the right celebrate the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion access a constitutional right, others fear for the future of civil liberties in America as a result of a long-dormant supreme court decision. It's difficult to fathom the extent to which this will affect future generations of American women.

Read full story
43 comments

Mexican Wildfires

Mexico is the land of extremes, as it consists of high mountains and deep canyons in the center of the country, sweeping deserts in the north; and dense rain forests in the south and east.

Read full story
10 comments

War against inflation

The Federal Reserve boosted its benchmark rate by 0.5 percentage points recently. In the nearly 22 years since George W. Bush was President, the Federal Reserve has never taken such a drastic action. However, in the face of rising inflation in the United States, this step had become necessary.

Read full story
10 comments

Elon Musk's Twitter Assignment

Elon Musk – the richest man in the world - is known to make headlines often. Space flights to Mars missions and now on to Twitter, the musk-buzz is quite omnipresent. Elon Musk has many jobs to juggle. He is the founder, CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc. In addition, Elon Musk is also the founding member of The Boring Company and X.com (part of PayPal) Co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, Zip2, and President of the Musk Foundation. As Musk remains at the center of innovation and technology as well as controversy, what he is also looked up for are his rather interesting tweets. Elon Musk’s Twitter personality can be erratic and ranges from politics to business to promotions. Elon Musk has a personal interest in Twitter and wishes to buy it completely. Some even say that Elon Musk's vision is to restore Twitter’s “long-lost glory”.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy