Why Cybersecurity Is Vital: A Strategic Perspective

puneet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6AS2_0gamLnVR00
Tima Miroshnichenko/ Pexels

Businesses big and small benefit greatly from modern technology. However, modern technology comes with its own unique set of challenges. In particular, defending your digital infrastructure from malware and hackers is a challenge. Every day, people seem to cook up new ways to steal data or sabotage businesses.

This is where cybersecurity comes in. Cybersecurity is what keeps cyber threats away from your precious business. With convenience comes many asterisks, and cybersecurity aims to make those asterisks less risky. Today, we’ll be looking at how important cybersecurity is in an ever-changing digital landscape.

Cybersecurity is a series of strategies and processes that protect your business from malicious actors. The actions of malicious actors are more simply known as "cyber attacks" and "cyber threats". As technology gets more sophisticated, so do these threats to your digital business. This is why it’s important to evolve alongside the threats and not remain stagnant.

The World After COVID-19

COVID-19 has spurred the use of digital technologies to run businesses. Websites and social media pages are no longer an asset, but a necessity. As with any necessity, they need to be secure. Cloud data is also another necessary technology that is unfortunately very vulnerable. Although governments have tried to keep up by implementing new regulations, it’s up to businesses to secure their data.

The Evolution of Cybercrime

Cybercrime is constantly evolving. Information theft is the most expensive and fastest-growing segment of cybercrime. The growing use of cloud data is the leading cause of this growth. However, it is important to note that theft is not the only possible goal; some criminals choose to change or destroy the information to ruin a business's reputation.

Social engineering is currently the most effective form of cyber attack. Ransomware and phishing attacks, particularly through email and communications apps, are very common. Third-party risk is also a big threat. Collaborations with other businesses mean that if their security is poor, then your data is potentially in danger too.

The 4 Most Important Cybersecurity Practices

1) User Training

All cybersecurity issues start with the user. No matter how sturdy your doors are or how in-depth your surveillance system is, it’s all pointless if an employee just leaves the door open. Lack of cybersecurity training is the leading cause of malware attacks. People need to know what they’re up against and appreciate the inherent dangers.

Perform an all-employee meeting that drills into them the importance of cybersecurity. In addition, make them responsible by adding new workplace policies. Cybersecurity is serious business, and a policy is the best way to send that message to the staff.

So many cybersecurity attacks can be stopped if users are made aware of their importance.

2) Strong Authentication

Strong authentication is the second defence against hackers. Firewalls and anti-viruses might be dodged, but strong authentication ensures that attacks are significantly reduced. Passwords should follow these four essential traits.

  • Be at least 15 to 30 characters in length.
  • Use numerals, uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as symbols.
  • Be changed every 3 to 6 months.
  • Encrypted

For data that needs extra security, consider implementing two-factor authentication or biometric locks. These ensure that only those with the necessary authority can access your digital network. Never leave passwords on post-it notes where everybody can see them. If you must keep it somewhere, keep it behind closed doors.

Alternatively, use a password tool that automatically generates a password. There are several ways to strengthen password security, yet many businesses fail to use those strengths.

3) Be Careful With Third-Party Apps

Inevitably, your website or network will have to rely on third-party applications. In such cases, make sure you only use reputable apps. Communication apps such as Zoom and Slack should be your priority. They are reliable and proven in the workplace. However, if you are collaborating with a little-known app, tread carefully.

Many older apps have outdated security frameworks. The same goes for website building. Optimal website design is reliant on a strong security framework. Outdated websites are incredibly vulnerable to DDOS attacks and data theft. Make sure that when you use tools by other companies, they are up-to-date on security.

4) Constant Security Testing

Always make sure your security framework is up to snuff. Your IT team must do regular checkups on the safety of your website, your communication channels, and even your employees' desktops.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cybersecurity# cybercrime# Cybersecurity Best Practices# malware# hackers

Comments / 0

Published by

My research focuses on U.S. and global events. My writing experience includes geopolitics, current events, and technology.

San Jose, CA
497 followers

More from puneet

Twitter vs. Musk: What, Why, and How?

Recently, Elon Musk announced to the world that he was walking out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter after the social media giant failed to give out appropriate information about the number of spam and fake accounts. Twitter instantly responded by saying it would sue Musk if he failed to uphold the deal.

Read full story

Opinion: A Public Affair

The court case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been making the rounds. It was not a private family case but rather a grand public spectacle attracting widespread attention.

Read full story
3 comments

Market Inflation in the United States

The US is the world’s biggest economy, and the Federal Reserve is the most prominent central bank. The impact of its decisions on market behaviour is felt not only in the United States but also in the rest of the world. Currently, the US economy is going through unprecedented inflation and may go into recession if the Fed does not take adequate measures. This is the first time since 2018 that the US central bank has raised borrowing costs. In addition, the Ukraine war is also pressurizing the economy. The short-term economic impacts of the war are limited for the US since its trade ties with Ukraine and Russia are modest, although the commodity price surge is resulting in higher inflation.

Read full story
3 comments

Captions: The New Hearing Aid

Navigating through the world can be tough for people with hearing loss. When the virus took the world by storm and everyone had to hide behind a mask to protect themselves, it was especially hard for people with hearing deficiencies. Pat Olken of Massachusetts testified that hearing aids were not sufficient. With people resorting to masks, they became more and more unintelligible to her.

Read full story
4 comments

4th July Weekend Travel Tales

The Independence Day weekend is here. With the pandemic easing out, it is time for people to come out of their barricades. A long holiday weekend is just the perfect time to travel.

Read full story

Will the US face a Recession?

The United States' inflation rate has reached an all-time high. The US stock market has begun to show signs of slowing, potentially driving the economy into recession and even stagflation. Since the 1970s, the United States has never experienced stagflation. A sluggish economy with rising prices and few or no job opportunities is referred to as stagflation.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years: A Summary of What Happened

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in Manhattan court by United States Circuit Judge Alison J. Nathan to 240 months in jail for her part in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor young women. Maxwell was found guilty on December 29, 2021, following a one-month jury trial, of connivance to tempt minors to take part in unlawful sex acts, scheming to ship minors overseas and sex trafficking.

Read full story
1 comments

The Crypto Collapse

Cryptocurrency is having one of its worst weeks in recent years. The markets crashed over 70% in just 8 months, with investors losing over $2 trillion. Bitcoin plunged to nearly $21,000 on June 15th, 2022, marking an 18-month low for the world's largest cryptocurrency. Ethereum, the second most valuable cryptocurrency, lost almost a third of its value in the same period.

Read full story
84 comments

Biden Signs Safety Bill 2 Days After US Landmark Gun Rights Law

What is the landmark decision issued by the US SC on gun rights?. In over ten years of the gun debate, the United States Supreme Court (US SC) overruled a New York law on the 23rd of June, 2022, and allowed citizens unrestricted access to carry and own a gun. This decision by the US SC puts in jeopardy similar judgements and regulations in the states of New Jersey and California since now more sections of the population will be able to legally carry guns with them. It means that gun rights will expand in the midst of a burning national debate over this issue.

Read full story
264 comments

Opinion: China's Two-Child Policy

A growing population puts pressure not only on the environment, but also has an impact on the economic, social, and financial plans of a country and, therefore, the government. To combat this, a proposed idea is to have all families limit their number of offspring to two, called the two-child policy. Many countries (like Vietnam, Singapore, etc.) have adopted this policy, and many others are still deciding to implement it. However, an issue that arises here is the efficacy of such a plan. China was one of the first countries to start implementing reproductive control plans. Let us see how it worked out for them and if such control policies are effective or do they just strip away human rights.

Read full story
4 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Church Shooting of June 17, 2022

Thursday, June 17, 2022 witnessed a tragic shooting in a church group meeting in Alabama. A 71-year-old man allegedly opened fire, injuring one person and killing two others. By the time the police came, the shooter had been subdued by a member of the crowd.

Read full story

Opinion: Abortion - An Ongoing Debate

Despite the fact that the 1973 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion, pro-life advocates continue to chip away at the laws governing the status of foetuses in order to reverse the landmark decision. In an effort to sway public opinion, supporters of both sides of the debate, i.e., those who are pro-choice and those who are pro-life, have employed arguments designed to elicit strong emotional responses from the American public. Generations of women continued to control their reproductive lives through abortion and made it a subject of legal, ethical, and medical debate.

Read full story
25 comments

Opinion: Abortion - A Rift In America

Nearly one-quarter of all American women will have an abortion before the age of 45, yet this reproductive right is currently under attack. While some on the right celebrate the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion access a constitutional right, others fear for the future of civil liberties in America as a result of a long-dormant supreme court decision. It's difficult to fathom the extent to which this will affect future generations of American women.

Read full story
43 comments

Mexican Wildfires

Mexico is the land of extremes, as it consists of high mountains and deep canyons in the center of the country, sweeping deserts in the north; and dense rain forests in the south and east.

Read full story
10 comments

War against inflation

The Federal Reserve boosted its benchmark rate by 0.5 percentage points recently. In the nearly 22 years since George W. Bush was President, the Federal Reserve has never taken such a drastic action. However, in the face of rising inflation in the United States, this step had become necessary.

Read full story
10 comments

Elon Musk's Twitter Assignment

Elon Musk – the richest man in the world - is known to make headlines often. Space flights to Mars missions and now on to Twitter, the musk-buzz is quite omnipresent. Elon Musk has many jobs to juggle. He is the founder, CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc. In addition, Elon Musk is also the founding member of The Boring Company and X.com (part of PayPal) Co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, Zip2, and President of the Musk Foundation. As Musk remains at the center of innovation and technology as well as controversy, what he is also looked up for are his rather interesting tweets. Elon Musk’s Twitter personality can be erratic and ranges from politics to business to promotions. Elon Musk has a personal interest in Twitter and wishes to buy it completely. Some even say that Elon Musk's vision is to restore Twitter’s “long-lost glory”.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy