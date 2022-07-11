Why Cybersecurity Is Vital: A Strategic Perspective

Tima Miroshnichenko/ Pexels

Businesses big and small benefit greatly from modern technology. However, modern technology comes with its own unique set of challenges. In particular, defending your digital infrastructure from malware and hackers is a challenge. Every day, people seem to cook up new ways to steal data or sabotage businesses.

This is where cybersecurity comes in. Cybersecurity is what keeps cyber threats away from your precious business. With convenience comes many asterisks, and cybersecurity aims to make those asterisks less risky. Today, we’ll be looking at how important cybersecurity is in an ever-changing digital landscape.

Cybersecurity is a series of strategies and processes that protect your business from malicious actors. The actions of malicious actors are more simply known as "cyber attacks" and "cyber threats". As technology gets more sophisticated, so do these threats to your digital business. This is why it’s important to evolve alongside the threats and not remain stagnant.

The World After COVID-19

COVID-19 has spurred the use of digital technologies to run businesses. Websites and social media pages are no longer an asset, but a necessity. As with any necessity, they need to be secure. Cloud data is also another necessary technology that is unfortunately very vulnerable. Although governments have tried to keep up by implementing new regulations, it’s up to businesses to secure their data.

The Evolution of Cybercrime

Cybercrime is constantly evolving. Information theft is the most expensive and fastest-growing segment of cybercrime. The growing use of cloud data is the leading cause of this growth. However, it is important to note that theft is not the only possible goal; some criminals choose to change or destroy the information to ruin a business's reputation.

Social engineering is currently the most effective form of cyber attack. Ransomware and phishing attacks, particularly through email and communications apps, are very common. Third-party risk is also a big threat. Collaborations with other businesses mean that if their security is poor, then your data is potentially in danger too.

The 4 Most Important Cybersecurity Practices

1) User Training

All cybersecurity issues start with the user. No matter how sturdy your doors are or how in-depth your surveillance system is, it’s all pointless if an employee just leaves the door open. Lack of cybersecurity training is the leading cause of malware attacks. People need to know what they’re up against and appreciate the inherent dangers.

Perform an all-employee meeting that drills into them the importance of cybersecurity. In addition, make them responsible by adding new workplace policies. Cybersecurity is serious business, and a policy is the best way to send that message to the staff.

So many cybersecurity attacks can be stopped if users are made aware of their importance.

2) Strong Authentication

Strong authentication is the second defence against hackers. Firewalls and anti-viruses might be dodged, but strong authentication ensures that attacks are significantly reduced. Passwords should follow these four essential traits.

Be at least 15 to 30 characters in length.

Use numerals, uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as symbols.

Be changed every 3 to 6 months.

Encrypted

For data that needs extra security, consider implementing two-factor authentication or biometric locks. These ensure that only those with the necessary authority can access your digital network. Never leave passwords on post-it notes where everybody can see them. If you must keep it somewhere, keep it behind closed doors.

Alternatively, use a password tool that automatically generates a password. There are several ways to strengthen password security, yet many businesses fail to use those strengths.

3) Be Careful With Third-Party Apps

Inevitably, your website or network will have to rely on third-party applications. In such cases, make sure you only use reputable apps. Communication apps such as Zoom and Slack should be your priority. They are reliable and proven in the workplace. However, if you are collaborating with a little-known app, tread carefully.

Many older apps have outdated security frameworks. The same goes for website building. Optimal website design is reliant on a strong security framework. Outdated websites are incredibly vulnerable to DDOS attacks and data theft. Make sure that when you use tools by other companies, they are up-to-date on security.

4) Constant Security Testing

Always make sure your security framework is up to snuff. Your IT team must do regular checkups on the safety of your website, your communication channels, and even your employees' desktops.