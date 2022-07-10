Opinion: A Public Affair

puneet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnQbm_0gXPDeHA00
LyraBelacqua-Sally/ Pixabay

The court case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been making the rounds. It was not a private family case but rather a grand public spectacle attracting widespread attention.

The two first met on the set of 'The Rum Diary' and began dating around the end of 2011 or the beginning of 2012. Heard was photographed wearing an engagement ring in 2014, and Depp confirmed their engagement in an interview with 'The Daily Mail.' They were married in a private ceremony in 2015.

Heard filed for divorce on May 23, 2016, accusing Depp of domestic violence. She revealed that Depp would physically abuse her while intoxicated and obtained a restraining order against him. A $7 million settlement was reached, which Heard allegedly donated to charity, but it was later discovered that only a small amount of money was given. A year later, in 2017, the divorce was finalized. Their romance ended there.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 about how women are mistreated in domestic violence cases. "I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath against women who speak out," she wrote. She was referring to how people generally regard women who speak out about domestic abuse and how they tend to side with men. She also stated that Johnny was able to continue working during and after the divorce trial, while it was difficult for her to find work.

Having had enough, Depp sued Heard for $50 million in defamation. According to Depp, "Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator." During the defamation suit, Heard detailed numerous instances of alleged abuse during their marriage and referred to him as "Monster."

Johnny Depp prevailed in his defamation suit against Amber Heard. It was clear that people were very interested in it because it was a high-profile celebrity case involving Depp, the heartthrob of many. The defamation suit, in fact, drew more attention than the divorce suit. According to Depp's lawyer, after Heard accused him of domestic violence, he lost many projects and millions of dollars. In 2018, he was dropped from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

After much back and forth, the court found both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation against each other. Heard awarded Depp $15 million in damages, while Depp awarded Heard $2 million.

Depp was not physically present in court during the verdict because he had scheduled work commitments. According to a spokesperson for Heard, Depp's presence "shows where your priorities are."

Amber Heard issued a statement on social media following the verdict, saying, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was insufficient to overcome my ex-husband's power, influence, and sway. I'm even more disappointed by the implications of this decision for other women. It's a setback. It reverts to a time when a woman who spoke up and out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It undermines the notion that violence against women should be taken seriously."

She believed that the jury's decision was biased and intended to punish women who spoke out about domestic violence. Though some people supported her, the majority opposed her because there are genuine survivors of domestic violence, and Amber Heard's case only made it more difficult for them to obtain justice. People can now use this trial to harass women who are genuine domestic abuse survivors by claiming that they are acting like Amber Heard.

There is no denying that Johnny Depp received a lot of online support during his trial. Many hashtags became popular, such as #justiceforjohnnydepp, #amberheardisaliar, #amberheardisanabuser, #boycottaquaman2, and so on. Many tik-toks about the case were created on social media and received millions of likes and views. People all over the world shared millions of tweets in support of Johnny Depp.

In an exclusive interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC's Today, Amber Heard said of the social media representation, "You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair." Piers Morgan responded to Depp's fans' outrage by tweeting, "The jurors didn't read any of the social media stuff, they listened to the evidence and concluded she was lying. I believe Amber Heard should stop playing the victim."

In a statement, Depp released a statement saying, "Six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am deeply moved. From the beginning, regardless of the outcome, the goal of this case was to reveal the truth. I owe it to my children and all those who have remained steadfast in their support for me to speak the truth. I'm relieved that I've finally completed that."

It's interesting to see how everyone kept up with the trial throughout. The courtroom drama received so much media attention that people were watching it like it was a show.

It is also worth noting that because this case was so open to the public, everyone became a judge, and not everyone is qualified to be a judge. Amber Heard received a lot of backlash online, which had to have affected her. Our opinions on the case are irrelevant to them; the jury must have carefully considered all the evidence before reaching a decision. It is necessary for us to be aware of world events and form opinions about them, but abusing someone online simply because of a courtroom trial between an ex-husband and an ex-wife is not justified. It is a matter between two adults, and it should have always been a matter between two adults to resolve. It wasn't necessary for the rest of the world to butt in.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# amber heard# johnny depp# trial# divorce# settlement

Comments / 3

Published by

My research focuses on U.S. and global events. My writing experience includes geopolitics, current events, and technology.

San Jose, CA
497 followers

More from puneet

Why Cybersecurity Is Vital: A Strategic Perspective

Businesses big and small benefit greatly from modern technology. However, modern technology comes with its own unique set of challenges. In particular, defending your digital infrastructure from malware and hackers is a challenge. Every day, people seem to cook up new ways to steal data or sabotage businesses.

Read full story

Market Inflation in the United States

The US is the world’s biggest economy, and the Federal Reserve is the most prominent central bank. The impact of its decisions on market behaviour is felt not only in the United States but also in the rest of the world. Currently, the US economy is going through unprecedented inflation and may go into recession if the Fed does not take adequate measures. This is the first time since 2018 that the US central bank has raised borrowing costs. In addition, the Ukraine war is also pressurizing the economy. The short-term economic impacts of the war are limited for the US since its trade ties with Ukraine and Russia are modest, although the commodity price surge is resulting in higher inflation.

Read full story
3 comments

Captions: The New Hearing Aid

Navigating through the world can be tough for people with hearing loss. When the virus took the world by storm and everyone had to hide behind a mask to protect themselves, it was especially hard for people with hearing deficiencies. Pat Olken of Massachusetts testified that hearing aids were not sufficient. With people resorting to masks, they became more and more unintelligible to her.

Read full story
4 comments

4th July Weekend Travel Tales

The Independence Day weekend is here. With the pandemic easing out, it is time for people to come out of their barricades. A long holiday weekend is just the perfect time to travel.

Read full story

Will the US face a Recession?

The United States' inflation rate has reached an all-time high. The US stock market has begun to show signs of slowing, potentially driving the economy into recession and even stagflation. Since the 1970s, the United States has never experienced stagflation. A sluggish economy with rising prices and few or no job opportunities is referred to as stagflation.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years: A Summary of What Happened

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in Manhattan court by United States Circuit Judge Alison J. Nathan to 240 months in jail for her part in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor young women. Maxwell was found guilty on December 29, 2021, following a one-month jury trial, of connivance to tempt minors to take part in unlawful sex acts, scheming to ship minors overseas and sex trafficking.

Read full story
1 comments

The Crypto Collapse

Cryptocurrency is having one of its worst weeks in recent years. The markets crashed over 70% in just 8 months, with investors losing over $2 trillion. Bitcoin plunged to nearly $21,000 on June 15th, 2022, marking an 18-month low for the world's largest cryptocurrency. Ethereum, the second most valuable cryptocurrency, lost almost a third of its value in the same period.

Read full story
84 comments

Biden Signs Safety Bill 2 Days After US Landmark Gun Rights Law

What is the landmark decision issued by the US SC on gun rights?. In over ten years of the gun debate, the United States Supreme Court (US SC) overruled a New York law on the 23rd of June, 2022, and allowed citizens unrestricted access to carry and own a gun. This decision by the US SC puts in jeopardy similar judgements and regulations in the states of New Jersey and California since now more sections of the population will be able to legally carry guns with them. It means that gun rights will expand in the midst of a burning national debate over this issue.

Read full story
264 comments

Opinion: China's Two-Child Policy

A growing population puts pressure not only on the environment, but also has an impact on the economic, social, and financial plans of a country and, therefore, the government. To combat this, a proposed idea is to have all families limit their number of offspring to two, called the two-child policy. Many countries (like Vietnam, Singapore, etc.) have adopted this policy, and many others are still deciding to implement it. However, an issue that arises here is the efficacy of such a plan. China was one of the first countries to start implementing reproductive control plans. Let us see how it worked out for them and if such control policies are effective or do they just strip away human rights.

Read full story
4 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Church Shooting of June 17, 2022

Thursday, June 17, 2022 witnessed a tragic shooting in a church group meeting in Alabama. A 71-year-old man allegedly opened fire, injuring one person and killing two others. By the time the police came, the shooter had been subdued by a member of the crowd.

Read full story

Opinion: Abortion - An Ongoing Debate

Despite the fact that the 1973 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion, pro-life advocates continue to chip away at the laws governing the status of foetuses in order to reverse the landmark decision. In an effort to sway public opinion, supporters of both sides of the debate, i.e., those who are pro-choice and those who are pro-life, have employed arguments designed to elicit strong emotional responses from the American public. Generations of women continued to control their reproductive lives through abortion and made it a subject of legal, ethical, and medical debate.

Read full story
25 comments

Opinion: Abortion - A Rift In America

Nearly one-quarter of all American women will have an abortion before the age of 45, yet this reproductive right is currently under attack. While some on the right celebrate the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion access a constitutional right, others fear for the future of civil liberties in America as a result of a long-dormant supreme court decision. It's difficult to fathom the extent to which this will affect future generations of American women.

Read full story
43 comments

Mexican Wildfires

Mexico is the land of extremes, as it consists of high mountains and deep canyons in the center of the country, sweeping deserts in the north; and dense rain forests in the south and east.

Read full story
10 comments

War against inflation

The Federal Reserve boosted its benchmark rate by 0.5 percentage points recently. In the nearly 22 years since George W. Bush was President, the Federal Reserve has never taken such a drastic action. However, in the face of rising inflation in the United States, this step had become necessary.

Read full story
10 comments

Elon Musk's Twitter Assignment

Elon Musk – the richest man in the world - is known to make headlines often. Space flights to Mars missions and now on to Twitter, the musk-buzz is quite omnipresent. Elon Musk has many jobs to juggle. He is the founder, CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc. In addition, Elon Musk is also the founding member of The Boring Company and X.com (part of PayPal) Co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, Zip2, and President of the Musk Foundation. As Musk remains at the center of innovation and technology as well as controversy, what he is also looked up for are his rather interesting tweets. Elon Musk’s Twitter personality can be erratic and ranges from politics to business to promotions. Elon Musk has a personal interest in Twitter and wishes to buy it completely. Some even say that Elon Musk's vision is to restore Twitter’s “long-lost glory”.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy