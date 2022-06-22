Alabama Church Shooting of June 17, 2022

puneet

Thursday, June 17, 2022 witnessed a tragic shooting in a church group meeting in Alabama. A 71-year-old man allegedly opened fire, injuring one person and killing two others. By the time the police came, the shooter had been subdued by a member of the crowd.

The gathering was taking place in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, located to the southeast of Birmingham. The event was a potluck dinner hosted by a small group called the "Boomer’s Potluck." Walter Rainey, 84, and Sarah Yeager, 75, were identified as the fatalities. Sarah was from Pelham, while Walter originated from nearby Irondale. The culprit has not been identified publicly, but the police have arrested him.

The other injured victim too has not been named publicly, but it has been revealed that she was an 84 year old woman. She too, died later at a hospital in Vestavia Hills.

Stop gun violence protestsChip Vincent/ Unsplash

The shooting was a reminder of another incident, that being the massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. This draws attention to whether it was planned and what the motives for such a shooting could be. A member of the clergy in the Diocese of Alabama, Kelley Hudlow, believes that the community needs to be repaired through healing prayers and a growing faith in the unity of the citizens. Prayer services began as early as that Thursday night itself. Vestavia is a community of close-knit people, with a population of up to 39,000 people. Safety is a must in such communities.

The shooter who was responsible for the fatalities has been recognized not as an outsider but as someone who took part in church events every now and then. According to police captain Shane Ware, the suspect was even present at the dinner before he took out his gun and began the deadly firing. Ware proceeded to say that it was a person at the event itself who managed to hold back the shooter till enforcement arrived. He was grateful to the person and considered him a hero.

Not only did the police report to the scene; in addition, there were members from the FBI, the Marshal Service of the US, as well as forces from BAFTE, or Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; law enforcement agencies, and fire departments. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey expressed her condolences and expressed her gratitude for having the shooter taken in by the police.

In the morning of the next day, Friday, the suspect was held in custody in the area’s police department. It is said that he would be issued a warrant that would charge him with capital murder. The motive of the shooting has not yet been determined or released, and it is believed that the suspect was not in consort with anyone.

This Saturday came with long rallies in the United States, as a protest against such shootings and gun massacres, as well as a reminder to increase protection measures against such events.

The US has not been without incidences of violence through gun shootings. It was just last month that an incident occurred in Southern California, again at a Taiwanese church service. This shooting, too, led to deaths. To add to this, Texas saw a mass shooting at an elementary school where 19 children died along with 2 adults. Shootings even occurred in departmental stores, such as the New York Supermarket. Both May and June witnessed high-profile shootings. In a New York supermarket itself, there was a racist shooting that ended up killing 10 African-American people.

