Opinion: China's Two-Child Policy

A growing population puts pressure not only on the environment, but also has an impact on the economic, social, and financial plans of a country and, therefore, the government. To combat this, a proposed idea is to have all families limit their number of offspring to two, called the two-child policy. Many countries (like Vietnam, Singapore, etc.) have adopted this policy, and many others are still deciding to implement it. However, an issue that arises here is the efficacy of such a plan. China was one of the first countries to start implementing reproductive control plans. Let us see how it worked out for them and if such control policies are effective or do they just strip away human rights.

China witnessed an increase in family planning schemes in the early 1950s to curb the then population expansion. But even by the late 1960s, the population boomed by over 800 million, which spilled over to the 1970s as well, leading to food and housing shortages, thus leading to the formation of the one-child policy. However, the one-child policy had left behind negative outcomes, which included the stripping of human rights, when women were inserted with intra-uterine devices, forced abortions, and other atrocities. In addition to these, the sex ratio in the country was skewed, with many rural families preferring male children over females and carrying out illegal sex determination to carry out such means.

The two-child policy was brought in to combat the negative consequences of the decades long one-child policy, which had resulted in a rapidly ageing population. The two-child policy would generate a greater working population, which would be beneficial for the economy. Moreover, the skewed sex ratio, which resulted in more males than females, could be brought back to normal by this two-child policy. However, based on many studies, it is conjectured that although the two-child policy was implemented with a nobler vision, the efficacy of the policy will remain ambiguous due to years of the one-child policy. Moreover, the pangs of human rights abuse will not easily be rubbed off.

Did China's two-child policy undo the atrocities of the one-child policy?

There are a number of reasons why the two-child policy may not work. This policy also comes with rigorous child spacing, which again steals a person’s right to their body. In addition to these, any population planning policies seem to attain their goal through coerced abortions, high-level of monitoring and even dictating women’s fertility, forced insertion of IUDs, as well as invasive amounts of regular ultrasound checks to ensure two children per household, huge monetary penalties, termination from work, detention, and other such strict measures that take place in China even today. This therefore becomes just another way of stripping away citizens' human rights.

Thus, we have seen the atrocities that are pushed on people as a result of the Chinese government’s two-child policy. Although family planning laws began with a one-child policy in view of the increasing population putting a stress on resources and the economy, it was relaxed to a two-child policy. But this did not lessen the human rights abuse that had to be faced, especially by women. Negatives weigh heavier than positives in the case of the two-child policy, where women are stripped of rights to their own bodies and even have to accept forced abortions or birth control methods. Therefore, if the whole aim of population control is to improve the quality of human lives, then this policy does not work, since in attempting to curb population, the two-child policy only ends up abusing human rights.

Recently, China has announced it may permit couples to have up to three children. The government could also aim to better the living standards of people, which would lead to economic growth, guarantee a stagnation in the birth rate, and also encourage urbanization and wide-spread education, along with better job opportunities.