Opinion: China's Two-Child Policy

puneet

A growing population puts pressure not only on the environment, but also has an impact on the economic, social, and financial plans of a country and, therefore, the government. To combat this, a proposed idea is to have all families limit their number of offspring to two, called the two-child policy. Many countries (like Vietnam, Singapore, etc.) have adopted this policy, and many others are still deciding to implement it. However, an issue that arises here is the efficacy of such a plan. China was one of the first countries to start implementing reproductive control plans. Let us see how it worked out for them and if such control policies are effective or do they just strip away human rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JOXx_0gFPCcY900
ChinaGettyImages/gabriel_bostan

China witnessed an increase in family planning schemes in the early 1950s to curb the then population expansion. But even by the late 1960s, the population boomed by over 800 million, which spilled over to the 1970s as well, leading to food and housing shortages, thus leading to the formation of the one-child policy. However, the one-child policy had left behind negative outcomes, which included the stripping of human rights, when women were inserted with intra-uterine devices, forced abortions, and other atrocities. In addition to these, the sex ratio in the country was skewed, with many rural families preferring male children over females and carrying out illegal sex determination to carry out such means.

The two-child policy was brought in to combat the negative consequences of the decades long one-child policy, which had resulted in a rapidly ageing population. The two-child policy would generate a greater working population, which would be beneficial for the economy. Moreover, the skewed sex ratio, which resulted in more males than females, could be brought back to normal by this two-child policy. However, based on many studies, it is conjectured that although the two-child policy was implemented with a nobler vision, the efficacy of the policy will remain ambiguous due to years of the one-child policy. Moreover, the pangs of human rights abuse will not easily be rubbed off.

Did China's two-child policy undo the atrocities of the one-child policy?

There are a number of reasons why the two-child policy may not work. This policy also comes with rigorous child spacing, which again steals a person’s right to their body. In addition to these, any population planning policies seem to attain their goal through coerced abortions, high-level of monitoring and even dictating women’s fertility, forced insertion of IUDs, as well as invasive amounts of regular ultrasound checks to ensure two children per household, huge monetary penalties, termination from work, detention, and other such strict measures that take place in China even today. This therefore becomes just another way of stripping away citizens' human rights.

Thus, we have seen the atrocities that are pushed on people as a result of the Chinese government’s two-child policy. Although family planning laws began with a one-child policy in view of the increasing population putting a stress on resources and the economy, it was relaxed to a two-child policy. But this did not lessen the human rights abuse that had to be faced, especially by women. Negatives weigh heavier than positives in the case of the two-child policy, where women are stripped of rights to their own bodies and even have to accept forced abortions or birth control methods. Therefore, if the whole aim of population control is to improve the quality of human lives, then this policy does not work, since in attempting to curb population, the two-child policy only ends up abusing human rights.

Recently, China has announced it may permit couples to have up to three children. The government could also aim to better the living standards of people, which would lead to economic growth, guarantee a stagnation in the birth rate, and also encourage urbanization and wide-spread education, along with better job opportunities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# china# one child policy# two child policy# population# population control

Comments / 4

Published by

I conduct extensive research on current events in both the United States and around the world. I have experience writing about geopolitics, current events, and technology for reputable news organisations.

San Jose, CA
101 followers

More from puneet

Alabama State

Alabama Church Shooting of June 17, 2022

Thursday, June 17, 2022 witnessed a tragic shooting in a church group meeting in Alabama. A 71-year-old man allegedly opened fire, injuring one person and killing two others. By the time the police came, the shooter had been subdued by a member of the crowd.

Read full story

Opinion: Abortion - An Ongoing Debate

Despite the fact that the 1973 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion, pro-life advocates continue to chip away at the laws governing the status of foetuses in order to reverse the landmark decision. In an effort to sway public opinion, supporters of both sides of the debate, i.e., those who are pro-choice and those who are pro-life, have employed arguments designed to elicit strong emotional responses from the American public. Generations of women continued to control their reproductive lives through abortion and made it a subject of legal, ethical, and medical debate.

Read full story
25 comments

Opinion: Abortion - A Rift In America

Nearly one-quarter of all American women will have an abortion before the age of 45, yet this reproductive right is currently under attack. While some on the right celebrate the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion access a constitutional right, others fear for the future of civil liberties in America as a result of a long-dormant supreme court decision. It's difficult to fathom the extent to which this will affect future generations of American women.

Read full story
43 comments

Mexican Wildfires

Mexico is the land of extremes, as it consists of high mountains and deep canyons in the center of the country, sweeping deserts in the north; and dense rain forests in the south and east.

Read full story
10 comments

War against inflation

The Federal Reserve boosted its benchmark rate by 0.5 percentage points recently. In the nearly 22 years since George W. Bush was President, the Federal Reserve has never taken such a drastic action. However, in the face of rising inflation in the United States, this step had become necessary.

Read full story
10 comments

Elon Musk's Twitter Assignment

Elon Musk – the richest man in the world - is known to make headlines often. Space flights to Mars missions and now on to Twitter, the musk-buzz is quite omnipresent. Elon Musk has many jobs to juggle. He is the founder, CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc. In addition, Elon Musk is also the founding member of The Boring Company and X.com (part of PayPal) Co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, Zip2, and President of the Musk Foundation. As Musk remains at the center of innovation and technology as well as controversy, what he is also looked up for are his rather interesting tweets. Elon Musk’s Twitter personality can be erratic and ranges from politics to business to promotions. Elon Musk has a personal interest in Twitter and wishes to buy it completely. Some even say that Elon Musk's vision is to restore Twitter’s “long-lost glory”.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy