Opinion: Abortion - An Ongoing Debate

Despite the fact that the 1973 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion, pro-life advocates continue to chip away at the laws governing the status of foetuses in order to reverse the landmark decision. In an effort to sway public opinion, supporters of both sides of the debate, i.e., those who are pro-choice and those who are pro-life, have employed arguments designed to elicit strong emotional responses from the American public. Generations of women continued to control their reproductive lives through abortion and made it a subject of legal, ethical, and medical debate.

The Elephant in the Womb Gayatri Malhotra/ Unsplash

In the 1930s, the trend of therapeutic abortion began to rise in importance, and eventually, by the 1960s, this same practice began to form the very basis of the campaign that aimed to not only reform but go as far as to repeal the criminal abortion laws. The topic of abortion is focused on two occasions of legal change — when abortion was criminalized in the mid-nineteenth century; and when it was decriminalized 100 years later in the mid-1960s and early 1970s.

During the 18th and early 19th centuries, abortion of early pregnancy was legal under common law and became illegal only after the stage when foetal movement could be sensed. By the 1840s, the abortion business had boomed despite laws forbidding the sale of abortifacients. Women who had abortions at that time did so in an atmosphere of illegality and religious disapproval. The Catholic Church, with the assistance of state officials, coerced doctors and institutions into suppressing abortions by threatening them with scandal prosecution.

Americans continue to be divided over whether or not abortion should be a legal option. Those who hold this view, i.e., those who identify themselves as pro life, argue that individual human life begins at fertilization, and that abortion is therefore the immoral killing of an innocent human being. The United States government recognises unborn children as human beings and has passed the federal "Unborn Victims of Violence Act" to protect them from "assault and murder."

Advocates who identify as pro choice believe that no external authority should restrict a woman's freedom to choose abortion. Additionally, abortion does not necessarily entail the murder of infants; it simply refers to the destruction of foetuses. Majority of neurologists, according to a review by Britain's Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, believe that the cortex is necessary for pain perception and that it does not become functional in a foetus until at least 24 weeks of development. If properly nourished and cared for, the foetus is capable of surviving outside the mother's body after the third trimester. Therefore, a foetus in the first trimester cannot be considered a separate entity because it is an integral part of the mother's body, and it is up to the mother to decide what to do with her body.

The many fingers that are quick to deem a woman a murderer of lives just because she opted for an abortion somehow miss the most simple point that even protection and contraceptives only come with a 99% guarantee. Here, abortion becomes extremely important and not something negotiable. There are many who maintain that instead of choosing the option of abortion, women can give their unwanted babies up for adoption. Most women have testified that aborting foetuses in early stages is easier than bearing a pregnancy to full term and then giving the baby up. Reasons range from an emotional connection due to bearing the child to a nagging fear of the child's future in a new household. To top this off, there are research findings that show that abortion is medically safer than childbirth when done correctly and early.

The argument around abortion is an ongoing and relentless one. It is therefore necessary to understand both sides of the debate.