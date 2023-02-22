After Severe Winter Storm, Governor Abbott Requests State of Emergency Declaration From President Biden

Pete Ski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrq4v_0kvwtTN600
Snow in northern Texas.Photo byThomas Park.onUnsplash

Several weeks have passed since Winter Storm Mara's impacts were felt across Texas. With tremendous damage from ice and other hazards, the state incurred tremendous costs in both preparing for and responding to the unusually severe storm. The path the storm took - north-northeast across large swaths of the state - only served to further increase the damage done.

On Tuesday, Governor Abbott formally requested FEMA assistance and an emergency declaration from President Biden. In a 19-page letter, Abbott details the actions already undertaken by the state and outlines why state resources alone are not sufficient for the recovery process. Per one excerpt:

Under 44 C.F.R. § 206.36, I have determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local governments and that supplementary federal assistance is necessary to save lives and to protect property, public health, and safety. I am requesting all parts of the FEMA Public Assistance program, including categories A through G, and Direct Federal Assistance...

The letter goes on to describe in detail the costs already incurred by the state, as well as the numerous state agencies involved in the immediate response and recovery efforts. In addition to obvious impacts like those to roadways, trees, and other structures, the letter also details the emotional and behavioral health impacts that a storm like Mara can have. Specifically, Governor Abbott's letter highlights the potential vulnerabilities of children and the elderly following storms where there have been losses of housing or shelter, as well as the lingering mental health effects after such a disaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nW3rV_0kvwtTN600
Icicles.Photo byIlona FreyonUnsplash

The request also includes reference to Texas's strain under two previous federally-declared disasters: Winter Storm Uri of 2021 and the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott argues that both of these events, combined with Mara, require federal assistance. From the letter:

Considering the scope of these disasters and the recent issues caused by the severe storms and tornadoes in late January, along with the continued economic impacts of COVID-19, Texans affected by Winter Storm Mara are in dire need of federal assistance ... Federal assistance is needed to supplement the exhausted Texas residents and communities that have been subjected to a steady cadence of major disasters over the last ten years.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management currently estimates total damages from Mara to be in excess of $63 million, with estimates nearly certain to move higher as the state continues assessing damage in more rural or hard-to-reach locales. The majority of those damages, per current estimates, are located in Williamson County and Travis County, but several others have seen significant damage as well.

If approved, this would be the fifth major disaster declaration in as many years for Texas and its residents. When declared, a major disaster triggers a series of responses from federal agencies such as FEMA, designed to alleviate some of the financial and social services burdens from state offices and offer alternative solutions and resources for residents. Any such declaration will come from the Office of the President.

Residents interested in reading the full assessment of the damage can refer to Governor Abbott's letter to the President included in the link at the top of the article.

