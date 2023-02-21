Looking to Buy? These Counties Are the Most Expensive in North Carolina for Homebuyers.

Charlotte, NC. Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash

As one of America's 10 fastest-growing states, North Carolina is no stranger to the ups and downs of the real estate market. This is particularly true given that the state's large and diverse geography often means that several real estate markets are participating inside of it simultaneously. Coastal North Carolina and the Appalachian area, for example, operate almost entirely independently of each other.

According to real estate data provided by Redfin, however, one thing is shared by all: rising prices. Between 2019 and 2022, median home sale prices rose from $244,000 to $344,000 state-wide - an increase of more than 40% in just a few years. As with most anything in the state, some areas fared differently than others.

With that in mind, we'll take a look at the most expensive counties for homebuyers in the state based on the median sales price for homes in the area. We'll also look at what makes those areas attractive to buyers and some of the key facts for each region. We'll start with #4 below:

4. Watauga County - $520,000 median sale price

Some may be surprised to see this largely rural, northern county make our list. After all, Watauga is roughly 100 miles from some of its nearest urban jobs centers - Winston-Salem, Charlotte, or Greensboro. Still, the small county of roughly 54,000 residents consistently ranks among the state's most expensive areas to buy a home. At times, the area has even been the most expensive for a home, such as in May of 2022 when median sales prices in the area were over $1,000,000.

Much of that can be attributed to the types of homes happening to sell in any given month, as Watauga sees fewer sales than most other areas on our list and thus can see more volatility in its statistics. Still, no matter what time of year, Watauga has consistently been more expensive than North Carolina's overall median price and seems set to remain that way.

The county's appeal is twofold. First, Appalachian State University draws many students and, occasionally, their families to the area. It also provides a good source of jobs for many who reside in the area.

View of the Appalachians from NC. Photo by Michael Barrick on Unsplash

Second is the county's tremendous appeal to nature lovers. With nearly the entire expanse of this area falling within the Appalachian Mountains, fans of hiking, skiing, or just those who enjoy the natural views those attractions provide will find this area to their liking. It just may cost a bit to move there.

3. Dare County - $525,000 median sale price

The first two counties on our list showcase North Carolina's diverse offerings to homebuyers. From the mountains of Watauga County to the coastal property of Dare County in the east, it can be hard to believe these two affluent areas are even in the same state.

Smaller than even Watauga, Dare County's some 36,000 residents have plenty of options when it comes to being close to natural water. Containing Roanoke Island as well as large portions of the "Outer Banks" area, Dare County is often referred to as a tourist destination first and year-round residence second. Lighthouses, tours, and other tourist attractions do dot the area, but plenty of North Carolina residents call the area home.

While $525,000 for the median home is surely not the cheapest pricing around, that price actually represents a steep decrease from the area's high point of $645,000 in May of 2022. The market seems to have settled down some for the timing being, perhaps offering an opportunity to those who sought coastal living but were tentative about buying during the real estate market's mid-2022 frenzy.

2. Swain County - $535,000 median sale price

Another county that might come as a surprise to some, it's rural Swain County which makes up much of the state's border with Tennessee that places second on our list - for now. With a population of just 14,000, Swain's real estate prices can vary wildly depending on the available inventory in the area. Some of the county's more rural, older construction can be quite affordable, while scenic views of Nantahala National Forest or the Great Smokey Mountains may cost a significant amount more.

Much of the top half of the county is preserved lands and wildlife, meaning that nearly all of the real estate in the county is concentrated in the lower half. Homes on or near the Nantahala River routinely cost upwards of one million dollars, while the more rural inland properties can sell for just a fraction of that.

Outer Banks lighthouse. Photo by Kyle Calhoun on Unsplash

While all those natural wonders can be enticing, the job market is this area's shortfall. Nowhere near a major economic center, Swain County depends on a local economy that isn't particularly strong, resulting in a poorer-than-average median income of just over $48,000, according to the Census. Lower incomes combined with higher housing prices mean Swain County might be a tough sell for many buyers.

1. Chatham County - $638,000 median sale price

It was only a matter of time until our list took us to the Raleigh suburbs, and it's nearby Chatham County that takes the top spot when it comes to expensive housing. Spurred on by the tremendous economic and population growth from a job market that ranks among the nation's hottest, this Raleigh suburb offers many of the typical upscale amenities that popular commuter regions are known for.

Just west of Raleigh, Chatham County contains slightly under 78,000 residents, and while plenty of them are younger families and professionals taking advantage of the nearby job market, the county also has a larger-than-typical retired community. Over a quarter of the county's population is over 65 years of age, and the workforce participation rate of less than 58% also indicates a large retired community.

Still, the proximity to Raleigh boosts the area's median salary as well as home prices, with the average household making nearly $77,000 according to the Census. Like the other counties, property near naturally scenic geography fetches a lot more in sale price, with homes near or on Jordan Lake selling for well into the millions of dollars.

Recently, more townhomes and condos have been constructed in the area to accommodate commuters on a budget, but Chatham seems poised to continue growing both economically and in population.

That concludes our list of North Carolina's priciest areas. The state's large expanses allow plenty of opportunities for homebuyers looking to save a few dollars compared to these counties, as well. Those who'd like to review the full data for themselves can click on any of the links provided and enter the appropriate search parameters.