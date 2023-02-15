These Areas Are the Most Expensive in Tennessee, According to Real Estate Data

PSki17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mcr08_0koJuPoZ00
Franklin, TN.Photo byJosh WithersonUnsplash

Tennessee, once one of the nation's cheapest areas, is quickly becoming significantly more expensive. That news should come as no surprise to the state's residents, who've been grappling with dramatically increased housing costs amidst inflationary pressures in several other categories. In short: it's been a rough couple of years for Tennessee residents on a budget.

Still, not all areas are created equal. And while Tennessee's median homes sales price as a whole increased from $245,000 in January of 2020 to $369,000 at the end of last year, that latter figure would still be a downright bargain in some of the regions we'll be looking at today.

So we'll look at the state's most expensive areas below, based on the median sales price for homes in the area according to data provided by Redfin. Tennessee's demographically diverse nature, exemplified best by the Grand Divisions, creates a unique environment for those looking at real estate in the area, a trend we'll explore in more detail below.

Honorable Mention - Wilson County: $445,000 median sale price

Many would likely expect this occasionally affluent Nashville suburb to crack the top three on our list, but that is not the case. We give Middle Tennessee's Wilson County an honorable mention here as, for most of 2022, it would have earned a spot on our list.

Instead, Wilson County just misses. Even inside this county, prices vary wildly. The Mt. Juliet area closest to Nashville sees plenty of homes well into the $1 million range, while values tend to be cheapest near Lebanon in the middle of the county. In the somewhat more sparsely populated southeast region, prices vary wildly depending on the age of construction and size of the lot.

Regardless, Wilson County ranks as the 4th-most expensive of all 95 of Tennessee's counties, meaning this area isn't exactly a bargain no matter where you look. The relatively strong job market and local education system may make up for it in the minds of some buyers, though.

3. Moore County: $465,000 median sale price

Narrowly edging out Wilson County for the #3 spot, small and rural Moore County's place in our rankings may come as a surprise to some. While still technically in Middle Tennessee, Moore differs greatly from many of its geographical neighbors in terms of demographics, size, and general ambiance. With a population of only 6,500, Moore County is also the third-smallest county in the entire state in terms of residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NaRQ_0koJuPoZ00
Tennessee road through a forest.Photo byJP ValeryonUnsplash

With most of its population comprised solely of the city of Lynchburg, Moore County offers larger lots, grander houses, and more agricultural opportunities than many of the other entrants on our list. The County is also home to the Jack Daniels Distillery, a name familiar to most residents of the nation, let alone the state. These local businesses are essential to the nearby economy, as the county is a fair distance from any metropolitan area. Technically, Lynchburg is closer to Huntsville, Alabama, than it is to Nashville.

Fewer sales in the area mean price changes are more volatile, but Moore has consistently ranked in the top-5 most expensive counties in the state throughout the last year. Even on a square-footage basis, the county is pricy at $223 per square foot - nearly double the United States median of $123 according to Realtor.com. Those who enjoy the outdoors or just being away from the more urban areas of the state would have options in small Moore County.

2. Sevier County: $610,000 median sale price

A huge price gap separates our top two counties from the rest of the state, starting with eastern Sevier County. Located in East Tennessee, Sevier is the only non-Middle Tennessean county to make this list, but it makes it by a mile.

Sevier is home to some of the priciest real estate in not just Tennessee, but in the entire region. While sometimes referred to as a suburb of Knoxville, Sevier has a strong local economy in its own right from its cities of Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg. The areas around Gatlinburg - just north of Great Smoky Mountains National Park - see some of the highest prices in the county, with homes routinely selling for well over a million dollars. The homes that form a sort-of perimeter around Pigeon Forge fare similarly well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h33JU_0koJuPoZ00
Snowbird Creek.Photo byJeff DewittonUnsplash

Sevier's unique location with massive wildlife preserves to the south and southeast and urban Knoxville to the northwest make it attractive to many different types of potential buyers. While both of those are worthwhile attractions, it will cost you quite a bit to locate yourself in that sweet spot.

1. Williamson County: $813,000 median sale price

When it comes to the most expensive real estate in Tennessee, no one else comes close to Williamson County. Driven in equal parts by the strong job market originating from northern neighbor Nashville and the population growth that has followed it, Williamson County has quickly become a real estate hotspot known across the region.

Its population of more than 250,000 residents represents a near double of its numbers at the turn of the 21st century when only 126,000 people called the county home. It certainly doesn't hurt the county's reputation to have one of the best-ranked public school systems in the state, either, with only 16 students per teacher and a graduation rate that far exceeds state and national averages.

Generally speaking, the closer one gets to Nashville the pricier the real estate in Williamson County becomes. While there are a few exceptions to that rule, such as the loftily priced homes in Franklin, much of the money flowing into the area comes from wealthier Nashville commuters who want to avoid the urban city life while keeping their commute times reasonable. Towns like Brentwood that are bordering Nashville see homes sell for two, three, or even four million dollars on a regular basis.

No amount of price hikes can seem to dampen enthusiasm for the area, either - at the market's peak in March of 2022, homes were selling on average just seven days after being listed. Two-thirds of those sold for well above the list price as well, according to Redfin.

While each of these areas has its own distinct advantages, the surges in real estate prices mean that many are financially prohibited from living there. Luckily for Tennessee residents, the state's average price remains nearly half that of our most expensive counties. For those who can afford the lifestyle, areas like Williamson offer countless advantages. For the majority who cannot, though, Tennessee still offers far more affordable areas - often not far at all from those we've gone over today.

Note: Anyone interested in reviewing the full real estate data for the state can access Redfin's database here and select the appropriate drop-down menus.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Money# Real Estate# Home# Living

Comments / 4

Published by

Financial field by trade. I sort through all the public records so that you don't have to. Keeping up to date on events both local and national in scale.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from PSki17

Texas State

After Severe Winter Storm, Governor Abbott Requests State of Emergency Declaration From President Biden

Several weeks have passed since Winter Storm Mara's impacts were felt across Texas. With tremendous damage from ice and other hazards, the state incurred tremendous costs in both preparing for and responding to the unusually severe storm. The path the storm took - north-northeast across large swaths of the state - only served to further increase the damage done.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Mission to Combat Illegal Immigration Reaches Major Milestone

In March of 2021, the Texas Military Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety launched a joint mission - titled Operation Lonestar - to combat illegal immigration. The stated purpose of the operation, per the original press release, was to deploy air, ground, naval and tactical forces to areas with a high volume of human and drug trafficking and stop their entry into the United States.

Read full story
3 comments
Watauga County, NC

Looking to Buy? These Counties Are the Most Expensive in North Carolina for Homebuyers.

As one of America's 10 fastest-growing states, North Carolina is no stranger to the ups and downs of the real estate market. This is particularly true given that the state's large and diverse geography often means that several real estate markets are participating inside of it simultaneously. Coastal North Carolina and the Appalachian area, for example, operate almost entirely independently of each other.

Read full story
6 comments

Ahead of Conversation With Zelensky, President Biden Promises More Ukraine Aid

The White House on Monday released the latest press statement from President Biden, which directly followed conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the release, found here, the President stated that this week more announcements on aid packages including further munitions, equipment, and surveillance will be unveiled.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Here Are Georgia's Wealthiest Counties According to Household Income

Georgia, as a state, has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. As one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, Georgia has seen real estate prices swell as demand from those moving into the area far outpaced supply. However, this growth is more than just population, as the state's economy has also seen improvements, taking salary levels higher along with it.

Read full story
27 comments

White House Releases Results of President Biden's Physical

As has become somewhat of a tradition for most presidents, the White House has released the results of President Biden's yearly health check-up. The letter, released on February 17th through the White House's announcements and press-related items, is addressed to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and was composed by Kevin C. O'Connor, the Physician to the President.

Read full story
595 comments
Florida State

New Florida Bill Takes Aim at Social Media in Education

Parents who are increasingly concerned about the role of social media and modern communication play in students' lives may soon have some assistance. A new bill proposed in Florida Senate (SB-52) looks to address these concerns, as well as provide guidance to educators and school systems on how to navigate our modern landscape.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

These Are the Wealthiest Counties in Florida, According to Household Income

Of the many things Florida is known for, high wages are not one of them. The state currently ranks 37th in median household income, with a total of $57,703 according to the last Census data in 2020. This is despite the state being in the top half of the nation in terms of housing prices. Taken together, that can make for a difficult budgeting process for Florida residents.

Read full story
11 comments

President Biden Issues New Executive Order on Racial Equity

The White House has reported that President Biden has signed a new executive order, this time on racial equity. In a press release dated February 16th, the White House laid out the new requirements, guidelines, and objectives of this latest action.

Read full story
775 comments
Georgia State

Everything You Need to Know About Georgia's Proposed Budget

Each year brings with it an entirely new budgeting process, and 2023 in Georgia is no different. Once again, Governor Kemp has laid out a proposed budget complete with new objectives, spending, and focus areas. 2023's budget - like each of those before it - is the largest in the state's history.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

These Signs Point to More Weakness in Arizona Housing Market

Arizona's housing market has been retreating from its mid-2022 peak for some time now. If current data from real estate giant Redfin provide any indication, those falling values may be set to continue. At least for the near future.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Here Are the Tax Breaks, Retirement Adjustments, and Other Items You Need to Know From Florida's Latest Budget Proposal

Floridians may soon find themselves paying just a little less for some popular items. Governor DeSantis announced a new tax plan on February 8th with a purported $2 billion in credits, savings, and exemptions across a wide variety of items. The announcements came as part of a larger push by the governor's office to draw attention to DeSantis's proposed budget for the 2023 - 2024 fiscal year, which was also revealed this month.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Proposed Legislation Would Target Distributors of This Deadly Drug in Florida

Florida sentencing for drug traffickers might soon be significantly more punitive. A new Florida bill, Senate Bill 354 (SB-354) is currently making its way through the Criminal Justice Committee in the Florida Legislature. The bill, proposed by State Senator Danny Burgess (R - Pasco), recommends changing Florida's current statutes regarding mandatory minimum sentencing for those who distribute or sell fentanyl in the state.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.

When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

Florida Legislature Looks to Provide Relief to Seniors With This New Bill

With the cost of living skewing ever-higher, and housing prices continuing their surge throughout the state, Florida residents have been facing an affordability crisis. This is even more true for those living on fixed incomes from pensions, social security, or some combination thereof. In an effort to provide some relief from those pressures, the Florida Senate has proposed some changes to the state's tax code in one of the legislature's newest proposed bills.

Read full story
20 comments
Arizona State

Proposed Arizona Bill Takes Aim At Fentanyl Distributors

America's growing problems with the heavy-strength opiate fentanyl have been called an "epidemic" by many experts and, unfortunately, Arizona is no exception. A new proposed bill in the Arizona House of Representatives aims to deter such criminal activity in the state by creating new sentencing and legal guidelines for those who distribute, sell, or manufacture the deadly drug.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

New Florida Bill Takes Aim At Disney's Self-Governing Status

Since before its construction in 1966, Disney has held almost complete control of the so-called "Reedy Creek Improvement District," the area in which its theme parks and surrounding tourism attractions operate in the state of Florida. That era of self-management appears to have come to an end, with both the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate approving House Bill 9B, which makes major changes to the area.

Read full story
12 comments

New York's "Mandated" Housing Construction Strategy Faces Pushback From Local Leaders

In New York State, the governor's plan to override local and municipal zoning in suburban communities outside the city has not gone over well with local residents and elected officials. The plan, announced this year, would give the state authority to push through local zoning and ordinance limitations in areas that were not in compliance with housing targets set by the governor's office.

Read full story
35 comments
Florida State

New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.

Read full story
214 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy