New Florida Bill Takes Aim At Disney's Self-Governing Status

Disney's "Magic Kingdom." Photo by Younho Choo on Unsplash

Since before its construction in 1966, Disney has held almost complete control of the so-called "Reedy Creek Improvement District," the area in which its theme parks and surrounding tourism attractions operate in the state of Florida. That era of self-management appears to have come to an end, with both the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate approving House Bill 9B, which makes major changes to the area.

The Florida House passed the measure by 82 - 31, with six members either not voting or not in attendance. The bill subsequently proceeded to the Senate, where it passed 26 - 9, with five members in that chamber not voting. The bill will now move to Governor DeSantis for signing, which he is largely expected to do.

While the district will remain in place geographically - and still be managed separately from much of the surrounding area - the bill largely changes who will be doing the oversight and governance. Under existing laws dating back to 1966, the landowners - in this case, Disney - appoint a governing board that handles issues pertaining to revenue generation, taxation, and debt payments, among other matters.

The language of the new legislation completely revamps that arrangement. The landowner board will be dismantled and the district will instead be run by a five-member board appointed by the governor and confirmed in the Florida Senate. The district is also being renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, perhaps indicating the additional level of monitoring that will take place under the new governing body.

According to an analysis by the Senate Affairs Committee, the bill will also reduce the power of the district in other manners, namely:

Removing the district's authority to own and operate airport facilities or recreational facilities

Removing the district's power to spend public funds on advertising or other business support services

Ending the district's authority to change its own boundaries

Requiring certain reporting standards be met by the district and enabling the five-member board to act based on those reports

Those changes will be a stark departure from Disney's decades-old autonomous status in the area. The regulations regarding who can serve on the new district management board also preclude recent park and hospitality employees from holding the positions - a move designed to limit conflicts of interest, according to proponents of the bill.

Orlando, FL. Photo by Dean Milenkovic on Unsplash

Critics of the legislation have stated their belief that the new measures are little more than a retaliatory action by Governor DeSantis and his party after Disney publically criticized legislation passed in 2022. That particular feud began after legislators passed (and DeSantis signed) a controversial bill titled "Parental Rights in Education" last year.

That bill took aim at what subjects could be discussed in classrooms based on the age of that class's students, with a particular focus on issues revolving around gender identity and sexuality. Disney's spokespeople began challenging the bill publically shortly after its passage, despite the company's CEO previously stating the organization would take no position on the legislation. Disney's stance changed after several employees began to voice their dissatisfaction with the company's hands-off approach to local politics.

Regardless of the original intent and cause of this newest legislation, it appears set to become law in Florida. After DeSantis signs the bill, changes will be slated to take place by or on June 1st, 2023, at which point Disney's self-governing status will come to an end.

Those who are interested in reading the full text of the legislation can find it through the Florida House of Representatives or use the link provided at the top of this article.