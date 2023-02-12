New Florida Bill Takes Aim At Disney's Self-Governing Status

PSki17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iAZ9_0kkr24hy00
Disney's "Magic Kingdom."Photo byYounho ChooonUnsplash

Since before its construction in 1966, Disney has held almost complete control of the so-called "Reedy Creek Improvement District," the area in which its theme parks and surrounding tourism attractions operate in the state of Florida. That era of self-management appears to have come to an end, with both the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate approving House Bill 9B, which makes major changes to the area.

The Florida House passed the measure by 82 - 31, with six members either not voting or not in attendance. The bill subsequently proceeded to the Senate, where it passed 26 - 9, with five members in that chamber not voting. The bill will now move to Governor DeSantis for signing, which he is largely expected to do.

While the district will remain in place geographically - and still be managed separately from much of the surrounding area - the bill largely changes who will be doing the oversight and governance. Under existing laws dating back to 1966, the landowners - in this case, Disney - appoint a governing board that handles issues pertaining to revenue generation, taxation, and debt payments, among other matters.

The language of the new legislation completely revamps that arrangement. The landowner board will be dismantled and the district will instead be run by a five-member board appointed by the governor and confirmed in the Florida Senate. The district is also being renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, perhaps indicating the additional level of monitoring that will take place under the new governing body.

According to an analysis by the Senate Affairs Committee, the bill will also reduce the power of the district in other manners, namely:

  • Removing the district's authority to own and operate airport facilities or recreational facilities
  • Removing the district's power to spend public funds on advertising or other business support services
  • Ending the district's authority to change its own boundaries
  • Requiring certain reporting standards be met by the district and enabling the five-member board to act based on those reports

Those changes will be a stark departure from Disney's decades-old autonomous status in the area. The regulations regarding who can serve on the new district management board also preclude recent park and hospitality employees from holding the positions - a move designed to limit conflicts of interest, according to proponents of the bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lo18_0kkr24hy00
Orlando, FL.Photo byDean MilenkoviconUnsplash

Critics of the legislation have stated their belief that the new measures are little more than a retaliatory action by Governor DeSantis and his party after Disney publically criticized legislation passed in 2022. That particular feud began after legislators passed (and DeSantis signed) a controversial bill titled "Parental Rights in Education" last year.

That bill took aim at what subjects could be discussed in classrooms based on the age of that class's students, with a particular focus on issues revolving around gender identity and sexuality. Disney's spokespeople began challenging the bill publically shortly after its passage, despite the company's CEO previously stating the organization would take no position on the legislation. Disney's stance changed after several employees began to voice their dissatisfaction with the company's hands-off approach to local politics.

Regardless of the original intent and cause of this newest legislation, it appears set to become law in Florida. After DeSantis signs the bill, changes will be slated to take place by or on June 1st, 2023, at which point Disney's self-governing status will come to an end.

Those who are interested in reading the full text of the legislation can find it through the Florida House of Representatives or use the link provided at the top of this article.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Politics# Government# Money# Economics

Comments / 12

Published by

Financial field by trade. I sort through all the public records so that you don't have to. Keeping up to date on events both local and national in scale.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from PSki17

Georgia State

Everything You Need to Know About Georgia's Proposed Budget

Each year brings with it an entirely new budgeting process, and 2023 in Georgia is no different. Once again, Governor Kemp has laid out a proposed budget complete with new objectives, spending, and focus areas. 2023's budget - like each of those before it - is the largest in the state's history.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

These Areas Are the Most Expensive in Tennessee, According to Real Estate Data

Tennessee, once one of the nation's cheapest areas, is quickly becoming significantly more expensive. That news should come as no surprise to the state's residents, who've been grappling with dramatically increased housing costs amidst inflationary pressures in several other categories. In short: it's been a rough couple of years for Tennessee residents on a budget.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

These Signs Point to More Weakness in Arizona Housing Market

Arizona's housing market has been retreating from its mid-2022 peak for some time now. If current data from real estate giant Redfin provide any indication, those falling values may be set to continue. At least for the near future.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Here Are the Tax Breaks, Retirement Adjustments, and Other Items You Need to Know From Florida's Latest Budget Proposal

Floridians may soon find themselves paying just a little less for some popular items. Governor DeSantis announced a new tax plan on February 8th with a purported $2 billion in credits, savings, and exemptions across a wide variety of items. The announcements came as part of a larger push by the governor's office to draw attention to DeSantis's proposed budget for the 2023 - 2024 fiscal year, which was also revealed this month.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Proposed Legislation Would Target Distributors of This Deadly Drug in Florida

Florida sentencing for drug traffickers might soon be significantly more punitive. A new Florida bill, Senate Bill 354 (SB-354) is currently making its way through the Criminal Justice Committee in the Florida Legislature. The bill, proposed by State Senator Danny Burgess (R - Pasco), recommends changing Florida's current statutes regarding mandatory minimum sentencing for those who distribute or sell fentanyl in the state.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.

When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.

Read full story
60 comments
Florida State

Florida Legislature Looks to Provide Relief to Seniors With This New Bill

With the cost of living skewing ever-higher, and housing prices continuing their surge throughout the state, Florida residents have been facing an affordability crisis. This is even more true for those living on fixed incomes from pensions, social security, or some combination thereof. In an effort to provide some relief from those pressures, the Florida Senate has proposed some changes to the state's tax code in one of the legislature's newest proposed bills.

Read full story
20 comments
Arizona State

Proposed Arizona Bill Takes Aim At Fentanyl Distributors

America's growing problems with the heavy-strength opiate fentanyl have been called an "epidemic" by many experts and, unfortunately, Arizona is no exception. A new proposed bill in the Arizona House of Representatives aims to deter such criminal activity in the state by creating new sentencing and legal guidelines for those who distribute, sell, or manufacture the deadly drug.

Read full story
7 comments

New York's "Mandated" Housing Construction Strategy Faces Pushback From Local Leaders

In New York State, the governor's plan to override local and municipal zoning in suburban communities outside the city has not gone over well with local residents and elected officials. The plan, announced this year, would give the state authority to push through local zoning and ordinance limitations in areas that were not in compliance with housing targets set by the governor's office.

Read full story
35 comments
Florida State

New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.

Read full story
214 comments
Georgia State

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.

Read full story
27 comments
Florida State

Many Florida Workers Still Struggling With Low Wages

While most of the nation has seen some wage growth in recent years, many Floridians still find themselves behind the curve. According to the Fed, the state's median income still falls far behind (almost $12,000) the national numbers. Taking the state's below-average incomes and pairing them with its increasingly high housing and insurance costs results in a very difficult situation for many Florida residents.

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

Florida Retakes "Fastest Growing State" Title For First Time In Decades, Bringing New Challenges

It won't come as a surprise to many of the Sunshine State's residents, but Florida became the nation's fastest-growing state as of the conclusion of 2022, according to the U.S. Census. It is the first time the state has held that title for 65 years - dating all the way back to 1957. While the area has always been one of America's growth regions, the pace has accelerated in recent years.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

California Leads The Nation in Housing Prices. The Reason Can Be Found In These Expensive Counties.

California can always be relied upon to lead the nation in at least one item: housing prices. From the forested regions to the north, down through the Bay Area, and all the way to Los Angeles, it seems there's no option for homeowners looking to buy on a budget. The data backs this up - according to real estate giant Redfin, California once again held the title for highest median home sale prices in 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.

Read full story
55 comments
Camden County, NJ

Can New Jersey Still Be Affordable? These Counties Are The State's Cheapest

Affordable and "New Jersey" are two items rarely seen paired together in a sentence. With the highest property tax rate in the nation, relatively high transportation costs, and proximity to New York City and Philadelphia, it's no wonder that the state doesn't make anyone's list of affordable places to live.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.

Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!

Read full story

Considering a Move on a Budget? Avoid These Expensive States.

It's no secret that housing has gotten more expensive in the past few years. Both rental and home ownership costs hit record highs in 2022, leaving many would-be homebuyers behind the curve. Many residents have even been priced out of the housing market entirely.

Read full story
1 comments
Hudson County, NJ

Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.

New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy