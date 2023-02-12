New York's "Mandated" Housing Construction Strategy Faces Pushback From Local Leaders

Brooklyn, NY Photo by Enzo Tica on Unsplash

In New York State, the governor's plan to override local and municipal zoning in suburban communities outside the city has not gone over well with local residents and elected officials. The plan, announced this year, would give the state authority to push through local zoning and ordinance limitations in areas that were not in compliance with housing targets set by the governor's office.

At present, the plan calls for 800,000 new homes and apartments to be constructed in a ten-year period. Municipalities and cities would be evaluated on a rolling three-year basis to assess if they are meeting their own individual targets. If those assessments find that they are not, that is when the state would theoretically step in with its new authority. Exceptions are made for localities that can show "good faith" progress toward addressing housing concerns.

The plan cites the increasingly high proportion of New York residents who are paying more than 30% of their gross income on housing - a measure often used to determine if housing costs have become unsustainable - as a primary motivator for the proposed rule changes. In the original press release by the governor's office, the following justification was provided:

New York State is currently facing a severe, once-in-a-generation housing crisis. According to the Population Reference Bureau more than half of New York renters are rent-burdened, meaning that they pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent – the second-highest rate in the nation.

Additional requirements apply in the suburbs with rail access to the city. The proposed changes include mandating that housing within half a mile of train stations be zoned for high-density, multi-unit apartments in an effort to create more affordable commuter housing. The state will also allocate $270,000,000 out of the State Housing Compact to support the plan's objectives.

While affordable housing advocates inside the city have largely been supportive of the measure, the reception in the municipalities where the housing would actually be built hasn't been as warm.

Fire Island, NY. Photo by Julian Bracero on Unsplash

Petitions from residents in the suburban areas - endorsed by local government officials, as well - almost immediately sprung up in the townships and cities set to be impacted by the measures. Petitions in Long Island and others have already reached over 40,000 signatures cumulatively, and local leaders have also voiced their opposition.

In his response to the plan, State Senator Murray was quoted by CBS as saying:

"Everyone here acknowledges the problem ... What we're saying is there's a right way, there's a wrong way. Governor, your way is the wrong way. Work together.

Residents and local officials both acknowledge the pricing issues the state is facing, but claim that mandated construction that disregards local ordinances and zoning laws is an overreach by the state. Instead, officials say, the state and local government should work together to find voluntary solutions that work for all parties - and their residents.

According to the real estate database Redfin, the average rent in New York City was $4,157 for the most recent period available and $4,007 in Nassau County. While the areas are some of the wealthiest in the nation with median household incomes above $120,000, annual rent of $48,000 would still represent a disproportionately high payment, even considering the area's wealth.

It remains to be seen if local townships will mount a legal challenge to these proposed measures or if the state authorities will reevaluate their approach. In the meantime, residents are stuck with the same housing problems that have long plagued the city.

Those who are interested in reading the full plan and announcement from the governor's office can find the full text here.