New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

Miami Beach, FL. Photo by Juan Pablo Mascanfroni on Unsplash

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.

The new bill, SB-102, passed through the Community Affairs Committee in the Florida Senate unanimously - it now sits in the appropriations process. The bill takes direct aim at measures designed to limit rental prices in a local community or county, and also narrows some of the verbiages that had previously been on the books with regard to such price limitations.

As Florida law currently stands, rent controls are already heavily regulated. A provision of the existing law, however, states that municipalities and counties can enact price control measures to deal with a "housing emergency." The new bill eliminates that clause, making it clear that no limitations on the real estate market will be permitted by the state.

The vagueness of what constitutes a "housing emergency" has been on full display lately after voters in Orange County, FL - which includes Orlando - approved a measure that would set price controls on some rental units. The voters approved the measure 59% - 41%, despite Orlando's mayor originally opposing allowing a vote at all.

Orlando, FL. Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

That was only the beginning of the battle. Subsequent to the voters approving it, the measure was blocked by the Orange County Court of Appeals, only for the county to turn around and bring the challenge to the Florida Supreme Court.

This newest bill introduced in the Florida Senate would seem to make that entire process irrelevant. The new language introduced by the bill would read:

no county, municipality, or other entity of local government shall adopt or maintain in effect an ordinance or a rule which has the effect of imposing price controls upon a lawful business activity which is not franchised by, owned by, or under contract with, the governmental agency, unless specifically provided by general law.

If passed, the bill would - by definition - make rent controls illegal in the state of Florida. Only a statewide ballot measure similar to that passed in Orange County could potentially alter that outcome. The bill also clarifies and changes several other sections of that same housing code, including limitations on when a property can be used for affordable housing and other zoning issues.

In the meantime, rental prices remain high throughout the state. Median monthly rental prices - according to real estate data provided by Redfin - currently sit at $2,179 in Orlando, $3,111 in Miami, and $2,202 in Tampa. These represent increases of 37.5%, 34.6%, and 30.9% over an 18-month period respectively. Median household income in the state has grown by only 2.4% during the same time period.

The fate of both Orange County's court case and the ultimate verdict on SB-102 remain undetermined, for now. Those interested in reading the full text of the proposed legislation can find it through Florida's Senate documents here.