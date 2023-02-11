In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

US-82 in Georgia. Photo by Jordan Whitfield on Unsplash

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.

That said, not all areas are created equally. Of Georgia's 159 counties, five are currently leading the way in what the median buyer is paying for their home, according to real estate data aggregator Redfin. Each of these areas sees a median price well above the $344,000 figure that represents the state overall. Many have numerous reasons for their lofty prices - better education systems, stronger job markets, etc. Others have benefited from the growth of the state as a whole.

So we'll take a look at each of the Peach State's most expensive areas in detail - how prices are trending, what advantages they have, and whether or not there are any signs of prices abating in the near future. We'll start with the fifth-most expensive county below:

5. Fayette County - $453,000 median sale price

Like most pricier areas tend to be, Fayette is located near one of the state's cultural and economic hubs - in this case, Atlanta. Roughly 10 miles south of the city limits, Fayette is one of the area's primary suburbs, albeit a small one with a population of roughly 120,000. The county's eastern border is largely defined by the Flint River, which runs along the majority of the county and is home to some of the area's more rural and exurban housing.

Roughly a third of the county's residents reside in its largest city of Peachtree, while another large segment resides in the county seat of Fayetteville. Both areas, as well as the overall county, have long been fast-growing, even when compared to Georgia's overall brisk pace. Combined with the low housing inventory, it's no surprise to see prices elevated in this area.

In addition to its proximity to the Atlanta job market, Fayette has one other major advantage: the public school system. Consistently ranked among the state's best, Fayette County can offer younger families both steady employment for parents and solid education for children, a combination that continues to make the area attractive to new residents.

4. Morgan County - $454,000 median sale price

Next, we head about 70 miles north-northeast to Morgan County. Another Atlanta suburb, but this one just barely - at 60 miles outside the city, commuters would be setting themselves up for a long and difficult drive each day were they to call Morgan County their home. Instead, it's the city of Athens to the north that provides residents with a more reasonable commute and job market.

Distant view of Atlanta, GA. Photo by Ben Dutton on Unsplash

With a population of only 20,000, Morgan is one of Georgia's less populous areas, particularly out of those located in the regions surrounding Athens, Augusta, and Atlanta. The townships and communities in the area are largely middle-class and suburban, though there are pockets of extreme wealth as well.

For those who prefer a little more greenery and a little less city life, it is easy to see the attraction to Morgan County. Homes tend to have more spacious lots, and the area is home to several state parks and other recreational activities. The University of Georgia, located in Athens, supports the local job market and also draws visitors to the area. Home prices in the area have risen more than 44% since the start of the pandemic - from $315,000 in 2019 to the $454,000 recorded by Redfin in the closing months of last year.

3. Fannin County - $525,000 median sale price

A nearly $75,000 gap separates Fannin County from our last entrant, representing the steepest price difference on this list. The last three counties we'll be discussing all see the median home retail for over half a million dollars, starting with Fannin.

Unlike our last two counties, Fannin is not an Atlanta suburb, and also represents the most rural of the state's most expensive areas. Located in the center of the northernmost portion of the state, Fannin County is actually closer to Chattanooga, Tennessee than it is any Georgian metropolitan area.

What sets this area apart is undoubtedly its nature - located right on top of the Appalachian Mountains, the region has abundant streams, rivers, hiking, state parks, and other outdoor activities. Those who love the wilderness or just scenic views will appreciate the county's location between two National Forests, while the presence of Blue Ridge Lake throughout most of the county gives the local economy a small boost from tourism and related activities.

Unfortunately, that rural area does have its drawbacks. Fannin County schools are not among the state's higher-ranked, and the median household income of only $49,000 is particularly paltry when compared to the area's high real estate prices. Still, for those who can afford it, Fannin County offers a wonderful assortment of natural and geographical advantages for those who love the outdoors.

2. Forsyth County - $537,000 median sale price

Our next stop takes us back down toward Atlanta with Forsyth County. Located about 40 miles north of the city and just a few miles north of the fast-growing Alpharetta region, Forsyth is an example of an area whose housing surge is driven by the job market more than anything else.

Alpharetta, GA. Photo by Taylor Deas Melesh on Unsplash

The strong growth in professional and high-paying jobs in nearby Alpharetta and Atlanta has given the area tremendous salary growth, with the median household income now topping $120,000 for the first time in history. The area also has one of the state's highest-ranked public education systems, giving the county another large lure with which to attract new residents.

Forsyth, as a result, has been the site of some of the state's highest and most consistently rising housing prices. From 2019's median price of $339,000 to the $537,000 recorded today, the county's prices have risen a staggering 57%. Despite those prohibitive prices, Forsyth remains one of the state's fastest-growing areas - more than doubling in size between 2000 and today. The area shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, either.

1. Greene County - $574,000 median sale price

Rural Greene County has a population of just under 20,000, but it has consistently topped the charts as far as Georgia housing prices go. Edging out its nearest competitor by nearly $40,000, Greene's current home sales prices actually represent a decrease compared to much of 2022, when prices routinely topped $650,000.

Greene, like neighboring Morgan county, is more a suburb of Athens than it is Atlanta or Augusta, though it remains within a reasonable distance of both those latter cities for occasional trips. Homes in the area are largely suburban as a result - a large quantity of single-family homes on large lots and land, and much fewer options in the townhome/condo offerings. The large lot sizes in the county are certainly a contributing factor in the home prices, as well.

Flint river borders the region to the west, while the northwestern portion of the county is occupied by a national forest and other wildlife. A large portion of the current lots and land for sale are concentrated in the southeastern portion of Greene County, where riverfront property commands high values. Despite the state-leading home prices, median household incomes in the area are roughly in-line with the state as a whole at $65,000, making this county have one of the largest gaps between income and home value in the state.

That completes our list of Georgia's priciest areas. As one would expect, most of the state's pricier areas are concentrated within 100 miles or so of Atlanta. Those looking to buy on a budget may want to look at the southern portion of the state, where counties routinely have home sale prices in the $200,000 range. Anyone looking to capitalize on Atlanta's growing job market, however, will likely find themselves in one of the areas we discussed above.