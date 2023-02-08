As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.

Shortly after these developments, local carrier FedNat declared bankruptcy and St. John's insurance announced its own plans to leave the state. Most carriers are quick to point out that 80% of insurance lawsuits for the entire nation originate in just Florida, with a large quantity of those being initiated by contractors acting on the homeowner's behalf - with or without their knowledge.

Insurance companies allege that falsified damage reports are commonplace in the state, which contractors use to convince homeowners that not only do they need a new roof/siding/other repairs but that the insurance company will pay for it. When companies send their claims adjusters out only to find minimal or even non-existent damage, the lawsuits begin.

Carriers also cite increasing storm risks as a major factor. In the 25 years from 1974 to 1999, Florida experienced three major hurricanes. In the 23 years since then, the state has seen eight, or a 267% increase. Insurance companies state that between the increased liability and the prevalence of fraud, doing business in the state is just not worthwhile.

Florida's legislature responded at the end of last year with a bill - SB 2A - designed to make the state more friendly to insurance carriers and, in turn, easier on homeowners. The bill takes aim at a few of the more sensitive areas in the insurance market. Legislators reacted to concerns in the industry that, with so few remaining carriers, prices would start to rise significantly and without cause. Among the bill's biggest features are:

  • Removing contractors' ability to have delegated authority from the homeowner
  • Creating a $1,000,000,000 fund to supplement insurers
  • Force 30-day claim responses and 60-day claim payments (down from 45 and 90, respectively)
  • Modifying the conditions a contractor must meet when suing an insurer

The aim of the bill is to create an environment that is more accommodating to insurers and, ideally, lure the business back into the state. Competition between various insurance companies would then help create a more competitive market for homeowners looking to insure their home at the best value, rather than just being forced into whatever company was available.

The bill was passed at the conclusion of 2022 by an 84-33 margin in the house, with two representatives not voting. The bill fared similarly in the State Senate, where it passed 27 - 13. It was signed into law by Governor Desantis two days later.

As yet, it is too early to tell if the bill will have the desired impact on the insurance market. Floridians will have to wait and see if their old carriers - or new ones - return to the state. As of this writing, no companies have announced their intent to start or return to business in Florida.

