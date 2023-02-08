Can New Jersey Still Be Affordable? These Counties Are The State's Cheapest

Camden County, NJ. Photo by Vito Natale on Unsplash

Affordable and "New Jersey" are two items rarely seen paired together in a sentence. With the highest property tax rate in the nation, relatively high transportation costs, and proximity to New York City and Philadelphia, it's no wonder that the state doesn't make anyone's list of affordable places to live.

Still, some areas are cheaper than others. Today we'll take a look at New Jersey's three cheapest counties according to real estate aggregator Redfin, using the median home sale price in each. While there's no question that each area has some drawbacks that contribute to its placement here on this list, there's also the chance for some diamonds in the rough to be found. At least for a discerning buyer.

While each of the areas below is significantly more affordable than New Jersey's overall median price of $388,000, each also has a justification for its lower price. So we'll look at each county and a quick overview of why it's likely priced the way it is, as well as some areas that don't fit the mold for the area. We'll get started with #3, below:

3. Camden County - $269,000 median sale price

Many New Jersey residents would likely expect this area to be the cheapest in the state, but that is not the case. Mostly besieged by its namesake City, Camden County generally has a reputation as one of the state's less-than-safe areas with a heap of economic problems in the mix, as well. The area has a bit more to it than that, however.

While Camden the city is definitely one of the higher crime areas in the state, the County itself is less so. In fact, Atlantic, Cape May, and others all have higher crime rates than Camden. In fact, Camden County is home to some of the area's more thriving business centers like Cherry Hill, as well as rural areas stretching out into the middle portion of the state with townships like Winslow and Berlin.

This leaves residents of the area a few options - those who prefer close proximity to urban areas have a host of options right over the bridge from Philadelphia. Most of these tend to be older, less expensive homes, and offer an easy commute for those who work in the city. If a buyer is looking for a little more land and significantly more peace and quiet, they can hone in on the state's more rural areas to the east.

One significant drawback to the area, however, is the property tax rate. Camden's tend to be among the highest in New Jersey, which itself holds the dubious distinction of being the country's leader in property taxes. That may be enough to deter some buyers slightly north into Burlington County.

2. Salem County - $225,000 median sale price

The Delaware River. Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

There is a surprisingly large gap between our #3 and #2 counties on this list, with the southwesternmost Salem coming in roughly 16% cheaper than Camden. Not only that, but Salem offers both a lower average tax rate and a significantly lower crime rate than either of the other counties on our list. Paired with the area's offerings on the Delaware River, and it would certainly seem as if Salem has the most to offer out of New Jersey's cheaper living areas.

Just like Camden, however, the county is not without its drawbacks. Those who like a bustling downtown or nightlife scene will find the area lacking - at just over 64,000 residents, Salem is easily New Jersey's least populated county. It's also one of the few that decreased in population between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, so anyone expecting it to grow quickly may be disappointed.

That said, those who reside in the section of Salem County that is adjacent to the Delaware River have a reasonably quick commute to Wilmington. Even Philadelphia is not too much of a stretch for the typical New Jersey commuter at only 20-25 miles in distance. Those in the more inland and rural areas of the county have far fewer options, though, with only Vineland to the east before reaching the coastal towns in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

For the right commuter, though, Salem offers some of the state's most affordable housing and safest townships in one package - an attractive deal.

1. Cumberland County - $220,000 median sale price

Just barely edging out Salem County for the top spot on this list, Cumberland is a largely rural area in the southernmost portion of the state, sandwiched between the aforementioned Salem and Cape May counties. The county's largest township is Vineland, where nearly half of the area's 140,000 residents live.

Unfortunately, Cumberland County is likely the state's cheapest area for a reason - it also leads the state in crime rate. While this is largely due to property crime and not the deadlier, violent variety, it still can be very off-putting to would-be homebuyers in the area and adds a concern that most would just rather not have.

Maurice River in Cumberland County, NJ. Photo by Ray Hennessy on Unsplash

Additionally, at just over 40 miles in commuting time from the area to both Wilmington and Philadelphia, the area is just outside the range that most commuters tolerate. This sends that group of potential residents to neighboring Salem instead. One advantage for Cumberland - parts of the area are within commuting distance to a lot of the Jersey Shore's southern tourism towns - Atlantic City, Cape May, Ocean City, and others. This allows some hospitality, gaming, or tourism professionals to opt for the cheaper and more rural Cumberland County if it better suits their personal preferences.

Those working in a more major metropolitan market will likely look further to the north or west, however, as will those who find the area's crime numbers concerning. Of all the counties on this list, it is perhaps easiest to see why Cumberland offers the state's cheapest real estate.

That concludes the overview of the state's most affordable areas. All three of our counties here were in the southern portion of the state, leaving New Jersey's many New York City commuters without a truly affordable option - a fact that many could surely attest to already. If you're fortunate enough to work or be open to working in the southern and central city centers, however, you may just find a bargain in one of these counties.