Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.

Steak being pan-seared. Photo by Carlos Davila Cepela on Unsplash

Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!

This is particularly true in the Miami area, where those looking for an upscale dining experience have a plethora of options to choose from. To make that process a little easier, we've put together a few of the best Miami-area restaurants based on the most important critics - their diners. These establishments had the best guest review scores and feedback of any in the area, according to Yelp and Google reviews. Just be prepared to pay for those very special meals.

5. COTE Miami - Design District - Steakhouse

This Korean steakhouse backs up its lofty prices with tangible results. One of Miami's Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as a James Beard Culinary Award nominee, COTE Miami is one of the premier steakhouse options in the entire United States - not just Miami. Particularly impressive for a location that just opened in 2021.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot restaurant was based on its New York City flagship model and offers diners a variety of high-end steak offerings with a Korean spin on the menu. Head chef David Shim's featured entrees include a chef's choice offering with four distinct cuts of meat, as well as several 45-day aged steak options.

Those who like to pair a nice wine with their meal will have no shortage of options, either - with over 1,000 labels available, COTE Miami has more than enough for even the most discerning of diners.

4. NAOE - Brickell - Japanese/Sushi

Tucked near the water in the Brickell neighborhood, this high-end Japanese sushi restaurant has been a fixture in restaurant best-of lists around the country for more than 10 years. Most recently, it holds five-star awards from both AAA and Forbes Magazine.

Sushi. Photo by Andraz Lazic on Unsplash

A more intimate setting awaits diners at the restaurant, with just a select few tables for those looking to capitalize on this top-tier dining option. For the busier times of year in Florida's peak season (January - March), diners would do well to reserve their seating well in advance.

Led by chef Kevin Cory, NAOE's goal is to prove that authentic, high-end, authentic Japanese food can be made outside of Japan - and they succeed in doing so. Cory's extensive culinary training under mentors in Japan certainly contributes to this restaurant's success. Cory personally handcrafts each meal that leaves his kitchen, and fans of sushi and authentic Japanese food will both find plenty to love at this intimate establishment.

3. Klaw Miami - Omni - Seafood & Steak

This is no classic "surf n' turf" fare. Located in the coastal area of the Omni neighborhood in Miami, Klaw offers specialty cuts of the highest-grade beef, often secured through partnerships with locale ranches in the Florida area. Klaw also makes a point to pay equal attention to its seafood menu, which is similarly upscale and unique.

A larger restaurant, Klaw does offer smaller, more intimate seating at a personalized chef's table upstairs for those looking for a little more private experience. Those with large groups can also take advantage of an outdoor terrace that seats up to 50 for private dining experiences.

The a la carte menu offers wide selections of premium steak, king crab, and raw bar options. Those looking for a more casual experience can try the rooftop section of the restaurant, which offers its own separate menu with a more focused selection of appetizers and lighter entrees.

Completing the experience is Klaw's team of expert mixologists and a bar menu that rivals even the highest-end restaurants. Yelp reviewers praise both food and cocktail in equal measure, and Klaw Miami ends up ranking higher than even some of our Michelin-starred entrants on this list.

2. Stubborn Seed - Miami Beach - New American

Duck breast. Photo by Emma Houghton on Unsplash

Our next restaurant is a major departure from the others on this list, but that doesn't mean diners should skip over it. This Miami Beach establishment was the only restaurant from that area to make our list, but it sure makes up for what its neighbors lacked. Another Michelin-starred establishment, Stubborn Seed is also a James Beard Award Nominee.

Fans of food television and culinary shows may already be more familiar with the restaurant than they think - Head Chef Jeremy Ford was previously the winner of Top Chef on Bravo in the show's thirteenth season. Stubborn Seed is also unique in that it offers a tasting menu only, with offerings focused on finding new, bold flavors on old American standards and classics.

Dinner staples at this upscale restaurant include swordfish, wagyu, and truffle chicken. Those who prefer Miami Beach to the downtown area and have a little extra money to spend may very well enjoy a stop in at Stubborn Seed.

1. L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon - Design District - French

Our last entrant takes us back to the beginning with an upscale establishment located in Miami's design district. As the prices indicate, this is no ordinary French cuisine - L'Atelier possesses not one but two Michelin Stars and is one of ten distinct restaurants by Joel Robuchon located around the world.

The restaurant uses counter seating designed to create a cozy, familiar atmosphere, with each counter directly facing the open kitchen. Guests have the option of choosing between a variety of four-course seasonal menus or opting for a la carte options. Winter menu stables include lobster, duck breast, and braised short rib.

No French dining experience would be complete without an extensive wine menu, and L'Atelier has that covered as well. The restaurant's drink menu alone numbers 33 pages, offering the perfect pairing for its guests no matter what the season or menu choice. Needless to say, wine lovers and cuisine aficionados alike will find something to love at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon.

That concludes our list of the highest-ranked Miami fine dining establishments according to public reviews. Disagree with the reviews? Have a favorite that didn't make the list? Let us know!