Miami, FL

Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.

PSki17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gR31U_0kfuccYE00
Steak being pan-seared.Photo byCarlos Davila CepelaonUnsplash

Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!

This is particularly true in the Miami area, where those looking for an upscale dining experience have a plethora of options to choose from. To make that process a little easier, we've put together a few of the best Miami-area restaurants based on the most important critics - their diners. These establishments had the best guest review scores and feedback of any in the area, according to Yelp and Google reviews. Just be prepared to pay for those very special meals.

5. COTE Miami - Design District - Steakhouse

This Korean steakhouse backs up its lofty prices with tangible results. One of Miami's Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as a James Beard Culinary Award nominee, COTE Miami is one of the premier steakhouse options in the entire United States - not just Miami. Particularly impressive for a location that just opened in 2021.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot restaurant was based on its New York City flagship model and offers diners a variety of high-end steak offerings with a Korean spin on the menu. Head chef David Shim's featured entrees include a chef's choice offering with four distinct cuts of meat, as well as several 45-day aged steak options.

Those who like to pair a nice wine with their meal will have no shortage of options, either - with over 1,000 labels available, COTE Miami has more than enough for even the most discerning of diners.

4. NAOE - Brickell - Japanese/Sushi

Tucked near the water in the Brickell neighborhood, this high-end Japanese sushi restaurant has been a fixture in restaurant best-of lists around the country for more than 10 years. Most recently, it holds five-star awards from both AAA and Forbes Magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JdfMq_0kfuccYE00
Sushi.Photo byAndraz LaziconUnsplash

A more intimate setting awaits diners at the restaurant, with just a select few tables for those looking to capitalize on this top-tier dining option. For the busier times of year in Florida's peak season (January - March), diners would do well to reserve their seating well in advance.

Led by chef Kevin Cory, NAOE's goal is to prove that authentic, high-end, authentic Japanese food can be made outside of Japan - and they succeed in doing so. Cory's extensive culinary training under mentors in Japan certainly contributes to this restaurant's success. Cory personally handcrafts each meal that leaves his kitchen, and fans of sushi and authentic Japanese food will both find plenty to love at this intimate establishment.

3. Klaw Miami - Omni - Seafood & Steak

This is no classic "surf n' turf" fare. Located in the coastal area of the Omni neighborhood in Miami, Klaw offers specialty cuts of the highest-grade beef, often secured through partnerships with locale ranches in the Florida area. Klaw also makes a point to pay equal attention to its seafood menu, which is similarly upscale and unique.

A larger restaurant, Klaw does offer smaller, more intimate seating at a personalized chef's table upstairs for those looking for a little more private experience. Those with large groups can also take advantage of an outdoor terrace that seats up to 50 for private dining experiences.

The a la carte menu offers wide selections of premium steak, king crab, and raw bar options. Those looking for a more casual experience can try the rooftop section of the restaurant, which offers its own separate menu with a more focused selection of appetizers and lighter entrees.

Completing the experience is Klaw's team of expert mixologists and a bar menu that rivals even the highest-end restaurants. Yelp reviewers praise both food and cocktail in equal measure, and Klaw Miami ends up ranking higher than even some of our Michelin-starred entrants on this list.

2. Stubborn Seed - Miami Beach - New American

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48t2aS_0kfuccYE00
Duck breast.Photo byEmma HoughtononUnsplash

Our next restaurant is a major departure from the others on this list, but that doesn't mean diners should skip over it. This Miami Beach establishment was the only restaurant from that area to make our list, but it sure makes up for what its neighbors lacked. Another Michelin-starred establishment, Stubborn Seed is also a James Beard Award Nominee.

Fans of food television and culinary shows may already be more familiar with the restaurant than they think - Head Chef Jeremy Ford was previously the winner of Top Chef on Bravo in the show's thirteenth season. Stubborn Seed is also unique in that it offers a tasting menu only, with offerings focused on finding new, bold flavors on old American standards and classics.

Dinner staples at this upscale restaurant include swordfish, wagyu, and truffle chicken. Those who prefer Miami Beach to the downtown area and have a little extra money to spend may very well enjoy a stop in at Stubborn Seed.

1. L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon - Design District - French

Our last entrant takes us back to the beginning with an upscale establishment located in Miami's design district. As the prices indicate, this is no ordinary French cuisine - L'Atelier possesses not one but two Michelin Stars and is one of ten distinct restaurants by Joel Robuchon located around the world.

The restaurant uses counter seating designed to create a cozy, familiar atmosphere, with each counter directly facing the open kitchen. Guests have the option of choosing between a variety of four-course seasonal menus or opting for a la carte options. Winter menu stables include lobster, duck breast, and braised short rib.

No French dining experience would be complete without an extensive wine menu, and L'Atelier has that covered as well. The restaurant's drink menu alone numbers 33 pages, offering the perfect pairing for its guests no matter what the season or menu choice. Needless to say, wine lovers and cuisine aficionados alike will find something to love at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon.

That concludes our list of the highest-ranked Miami fine dining establishments according to public reviews. Disagree with the reviews? Have a favorite that didn't make the list? Let us know!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Culture# Living# Society# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Financial field by trade. I sort through all the public records so that you don't have to. Keeping up to date on events both local and national in scale.

New York, NY
1K followers

More from PSki17

Arizona State

Proposed Arizona Bill Takes Aim At Fentanyl Distributors

America's growing problems with the heavy-strength opiate fentanyl have been called an "epidemic" by many experts and, unfortunately, Arizona is no exception. A new proposed bill in the Arizona House of Representatives aims to deter such criminal activity in the state by creating new sentencing and legal guidelines for those who distribute, sell, or manufacture the deadly drug.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

New Florida Bill Takes Aim At Disney's Self-Governing Status

Since before its construction in 1966, Disney has held almost complete control of the so-called "Reedy Creek Improvement District," the area in which its theme parks and surrounding tourism attractions operate in the state of Florida. That era of self-management appears to have come to an end, with both the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate approving House Bill 9B, which makes major changes to the area.

Read full story
8 comments

New York's "Mandated" Housing Construction Strategy Faces Pushback From Local Leaders

In New York State, the governor's plan to override local and municipal zoning in suburban communities outside the city has not gone over well with local residents and elected officials. The plan, announced this year, would give the state authority to push through local zoning and ordinance limitations in areas that were not in compliance with housing targets set by the governor's office.

Read full story
29 comments
Florida State

New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.

Read full story
196 comments
Georgia State

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.

Read full story
23 comments
Florida State

Many Florida Workers Still Struggling With Low Wages

While most of the nation has seen some wage growth in recent years, many Floridians still find themselves behind the curve. According to the Fed, the state's median income still falls far behind (almost $12,000) the national numbers. Taking the state's below-average incomes and pairing them with its increasingly high housing and insurance costs results in a very difficult situation for many Florida residents.

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

Florida Retakes "Fastest Growing State" Title For First Time In Decades, Bringing New Challenges

It won't come as a surprise to many of the Sunshine State's residents, but Florida became the nation's fastest-growing state as of the conclusion of 2022, according to the U.S. Census. It is the first time the state has held that title for 65 years - dating all the way back to 1957. While the area has always been one of America's growth regions, the pace has accelerated in recent years.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

California Leads The Nation in Housing Prices. The Reason Can Be Found In These Expensive Counties.

California can always be relied upon to lead the nation in at least one item: housing prices. From the forested regions to the north, down through the Bay Area, and all the way to Los Angeles, it seems there's no option for homeowners looking to buy on a budget. The data backs this up - according to real estate giant Redfin, California once again held the title for highest median home sale prices in 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.

Read full story
55 comments
Camden County, NJ

Can New Jersey Still Be Affordable? These Counties Are The State's Cheapest

Affordable and "New Jersey" are two items rarely seen paired together in a sentence. With the highest property tax rate in the nation, relatively high transportation costs, and proximity to New York City and Philadelphia, it's no wonder that the state doesn't make anyone's list of affordable places to live.

Read full story
2 comments

Considering a Move on a Budget? Avoid These Expensive States.

It's no secret that housing has gotten more expensive in the past few years. Both rental and home ownership costs hit record highs in 2022, leaving many would-be homebuyers behind the curve. Many residents have even been priced out of the housing market entirely.

Read full story
1 comments
Hudson County, NJ

Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.

New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values

Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.

Read full story
64 comments
Florida State

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.

Read full story
162 comments

Control of Congress Remains Undetermined As Midterm Elections Draw Near

The United States could soon have a split legislature, at least if the current political forecasts hold true. With the midterm elections fast approaching, pollsters and political pundits seem unsure which direction the country will take when it comes to their elected leaders.

Read full story
6 comments

Biden: "Mistakes Get Made...Could End in Armageddon."

President Biden continued to discuss worst-possible outcomes this week as he sat down for an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. Biden, who took some criticism last week for similar verbiage, didn't back away from that same language when prompted by Tapper.

Read full story
58 comments

Housing Market Continues to Freeze up as Fed Rates Pressure Lenders

The previously red-hot U.S. housing market may finally be sizzling out. With steadily increasing interest rates dampening demand, many local markets are beginning to see price concessions. This trend initially started in the early summer months but has become more pronounced recently. Affordability concerns at higher interest rates push many would-be buyers out of the market, leaving less demand for sellers trying to maximize the value of their properties.

Read full story
1 comments
Collier County, FL

Collier County Patrol Blotter: 147 Arrested Week Ending 8/28

The Collier County Sheriff's Office wrapped up another eventful week, recording 147 arrests between August 22nd and August 28th, according to public records. This represents a moderate decline compared to the year overall, which has so far seen totals in the 150-160 range.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy