Considering a Move on a Budget? Avoid These Expensive States.

Rocky Mountains.Photo byPeter Pryharski / UnsplashonUnsplash

It's no secret that housing has gotten more expensive in the past few years. Both rental and home ownership costs hit record highs in 2022, leaving many would-be homebuyers behind the curve. Many residents have even been priced out of the housing market entirely.

Nationwide median home sales prices, according to real estate database Redfin, rose from $290,000 at the start of 2020 to $388,000 by the end of last year - a more than 33% price increase in the span of fewer than two years. Still, not all states are created equal when it comes to real estate, and those on our list today would consider $388,000 to be a downright bargain. Many may think of the classic east-coast metropolises when they imagine America's most expensive areas, but a few of our most expensive states break that mold.

While every single one of these states has seen significant price declines since their respective peaks in the middle of 2022, each of the five still remains significantly more expensive than the national median. Making matters worse for homeowners in these expensive areas, many of these states also had higher-than-average property tax rates and other cost-of-living items, making for a very expensive purchase indeed. We'll get started with #5 below:

5. Massachusetts - $534,000 median sale price

Like most entries on our list, Massachusetts has one of the nation's largest metro areas contained within it - in this case, Boston. The city and surrounding suburbs do much of the heavy lifting when it comes to real estate prices in the state, earning Massachusetts the #5 spot on our list.

The state also has the potentially unwanted distinction (albeit just barely) of being the coldest region of the five on our list. With mean high temperatures in Boston averaging just 59 for the year, those who prefer milder winters and long summers should stay far away from The Bay State. But Massachusetts' superlatives aren't done yet - as the third-most densely populated state in the nation, it also is the most tightly packed of our five most expensive states.

Boston, MA.Photo byMark Olsen / UnsplashonUnsplash

Still, a long-standing international economy and strong local pride make many happy to call the state home. The economy of the state had grown almost continuously for three decades prior to the onset of the pandemic, and the overall financial indicators are still strong today.

Those looking to buy in Massachusetts may want to stay out in the suburbs, however. The capital city of Boston has a median home price of $605,000 - even higher than the state's already-elevated totals. There's plenty to like about Massachusetts, but it certainly comes at a price.

4. Colorado - $547,000 median sale price

Instantly conjuring to mind images of beautiful mountain ranges and pristine nature, The Centennial State has perhaps one of the most diverse real estate offerings of any entrant on our list. It also happens to be the only non-coastal state to make the top 5 in price. From the relatively sparse countryside leading up to the Rocky Mountains to the comparative metropolis of Denver and everything in between, Colorado offers something for almost any personality or interest.

The real estate prices are nearly as volatile as the state's offerings, however, with wide swings in prices depending on the area of the state you're most set on residing in. Those looking to settle down in the outdoor activity mecca of Boulder should be prepared to pay handsomely for the luxury, as the median home there sells for over $700,000. Conversely, those who are fine with rural living can venture roughly 150 miles south to the Cañon City region where homes retail for $308,000 - less than half the price.

The state's economy is equally diverse. While many may assume that Denver is the powerhouse that keeps the area humming, the state's mining, farming, and ranching businesses have long been prosperous and vital components of the overall economy as well. As a result, the comparatively rural areas of the state have equal importance in the overall trade and financial well-being of its citizens. Those who like a little variety in their surroundings may do well to visit Colorado.

3. Washington State - $552,000 median sale price

Seattle.Photo byJose MonUnsplash

Our next state takes us all the way to the northwestern corner of the country as we visit Washington, or "The Evergreen State." From coastal property to the west to pristine nature views in the east, Washington is a great state for those who love the outdoors, nature, and wildlife.

The nation's 13th-most populous state sees a plurality of its residents centered around the Seattle metro area, where roughly 3.5 million of the state's 7.9 million citizens reside. The price of housing in this area is a large factor in why Washington State ranks as highly as it does - with the median price in the Seattle metro area topping $700,000, workers in the city have few options if they're looking to buy on a budget.

Fortunately, those who work in the state are among the wealthiest in the nation, making these housing prices a little more tolerable for local residents. The average salary of over $103,000 makes Washington the 10th-wealthiest state in the nation in terms of income. Still, the sky-high real estate prices and a higher-than-average property tax rate make for some difficulties when balancing the budget.

2. Hawaii - $695,000 median sale price

While the first three states on our list may have been unexpected, our final two entrants should come as no surprise. With a nearly $150,000 price gap between the Aloha State and our 3rd place entry, it's clear that tropical living comes at a significant price.

It's not all about the climate, however. With the single lowest property tax rate in the nation, the #1-ranked healthcare system in America, and the 7th-highest average income in the country, there's plenty to love about Hawaii. You'll just have to pay to get it.

Each of the states on our list tends to have a few areas where housing and real estate costs are relatively cheap compared to the rest of the area. This is not the case with Hawaii. Whether you prefer Honolulu, Maui, or even the state's more rural areas, expect a high price tag. Even the "cheap" areas of the state routinely see homes selling for well over half a million dollars.

Oahu.Photo byPeter ThomasonUnsplash

For those who can afford it, Hawaii offers an ideal climate and high standard of living. The cost will be prohibitive for most, however.

1. California - $707,000 median sales price

The reigning champion California narrowly edges out Hawaii for the top spot on our list. Propelled forward by its many coastal cities that have some of the highest costs of living in the developed world, The Golden State has been a fixture on lists like these for decades. Still, the state continues to attract visitors and new residents from around the country as its high incomes, strong local economy, and favorable climate serve as built-in attractions.

The state does have much more variety than is often portrayed, however, with rural, mountainous regions to the northeast and Nevada-like deserts in the southeast. This dichotomy also results in one of the largest price gaps between the expensive and comparatively cheap areas in a single state, as well. The San Francisco metro area sees a median sale price of a whopping $1.3 million, while the border areas like El Centro remain close to $295,000 - less than 25% of the value of the more expensive metros in the state.

Residents have seen some reprieve lately as prices have fallen dramatically, particularly in the most expensive areas. The aforementioned San Francisco, for example, has fallen nearly $400,000 from its peak in April of 2022. Unfortunately for California residents, many of the other cost-of-living items in the area are significantly higher than the national average as well, making the state the most expensive overall in the entire nation.

That finishes up our list of the country's most expensive states to buy a home. Looking for a bargain? States in the southeast and southwest may offer a better fit for your budget. Those seeking a property near the water, however, are unlikely to have many cheap options as the real estate market remains strong in most of those metros. For those with more budget flexibility, one of these five states may just make a perfect home, despite the price.

