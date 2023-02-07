Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.

New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.

New Jersey's median home sales price - according to real estate data aggregator Redfin - rose from $325,000 in March of 2020 to $420,000 by the conclusion of 2022. That increase of nearly 30% has pushed New Jersey up into the lists of the most expensive states in the country, and that's before accounting for its nation-leading property taxes.

Still, those figures pale in comparison to some of New Jersey's wealthier - or more expensive - counties. Those looking for a bargain or to save a few dollars on their next purchase would do well to avoid these pricier areas of the state:

Honorable Mention - Hudson County

For most of 2022, Hudson County would have cracked our top 3. It was only due to a $100,000 decline in median sales price in the closing months of the year (per Redfin) that Hudson didn't make the list.

The aptly-named Hudson County sits directly on the river that provides its name, and largely benefits from commuters seeking to escape New York City's sky-high cost of living. The county still maintained a median home price of over half a million dollars and peaked at well over $600,000 in 2022. Still, Hudson just misses our list of the most expensive counties in New Jersey.

3. Cape May County - $525,000 median sales price

Many would likely expect to see the New York commuter counties top this list, but it's southernmost Cape May that starts us off. Located on the southeastern coast of the state, Cape May County has several townships that contribute to its overall placement as the third most expensive area in New Jersey.

Coastal views, beachfront property, and tourism are the name of the game in Cape May County, but there's one area that definitely pushes the area higher in median prices - Stone Harbor. The affluent coastal borough tucked between Avalon and North Wildwood boasted an eye-popping median sales price of $3,945,000 in December of 2022. This is not at all unusual for the area. In fact, Stone Harbor has never seen median sales prices beneath seven-figure numbers in the last several years.

Tourist-heavy Wildwood represents a relative discount compared to the rest of the area, with the median home selling for $420,000 - putting that township more in line with the state as a whole than it is with its wealthier neighbors. Still, this collection of coastal residences favored by the well-to-do puts Cape May County in third place when it comes to New Jersey prices.

2. Monmouth County - $550,000 median sales price

Another coastal county makes our list, this time further north. Monmouth County, tucked into the northernmost part of the traditional "Jersey Shore" area, has long held the summer homes for wealthier residents of the state while simultaneously having a large middle-class population of its own. With comparatively lower property tax rates compared to the rest of the state, Monmouth has attractions beyond its coastal appeal, as well.

Conventional middle-class neighborhoods like those in Howell, Marlboro, and Neptune share the landscape with some of the nation's most affluent townships such as Millstone, Rumson, Colts Neck, and Spring Lake. Nearly all of the county's 600,000+ residents reside within 30 minutes of at least one beach and, in most cases, multiple shore towns. That population also makes Monmouth county the 6th-most populous of New Jersey's counties, only recently giving up the top 5 spot to Hudson County.

The area is also known for its vibrant arts, culture, and music scene, one that is perhaps best exemplified by Asbury Park. Still, the area's older and historically wealthy towns boost the median for Monmouth County - Spring Lake and Rumson lead the way with median sales prices of $1,550,000 and $2,100,000, respectively. Those looking for coastal property without breaking the bank may be better off venturing a bit further south.

1. Bergen County - $600,000 median sales price

The Hudson River. Photo by Verina Waldner / Unsplash on Unsplash

It will come as no surprise to many that New Jersey's most expensive county for homebuyers also happens to be the one with the closest proximity to New York City. Tucked into the northeasternmost corner of the state, Bergen County also holds the distinction of being the state's most populous, as well as most expensive county.

Bergen County, owing to its dense population, also has an extensive network of commuter services via bus, train, and taxi/ridesharing services. The county has also invested in an extensive network of parks, greenways, and other natural attractions to ease the area's more urban feel.

The area's most expensive homes are generally found further away from New York City in areas where residents can purchase more land and build bigger homes. Towns like Tenafly, Englewood Cliffs, and Saddle River all see home values well into the millions of dollars, and there are no signs of that abating any time soon.

That concludes our list of New Jersey's most expensive counties. Those looking for a more reasonable homebuying opportunity will usually need to cast their eye westward, further from the Jersey Shore and closer to Philadelphia. For those with a little more money to spend, though, each of these counties and townships offers unique geography, culture, and living space that are bound to please almost any buyer.