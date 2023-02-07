Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.

PSki17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcstV_0kek3zSO00
Spring Lake, NJ.Photo byMaribel Aleman / UnsplashonUnsplash

New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.

New Jersey's median home sales price - according to real estate data aggregator Redfin - rose from $325,000 in March of 2020 to $420,000 by the conclusion of 2022. That increase of nearly 30% has pushed New Jersey up into the lists of the most expensive states in the country, and that's before accounting for its nation-leading property taxes.

Still, those figures pale in comparison to some of New Jersey's wealthier - or more expensive - counties. Those looking for a bargain or to save a few dollars on their next purchase would do well to avoid these pricier areas of the state:

Honorable Mention - Hudson County

For most of 2022, Hudson County would have cracked our top 3. It was only due to a $100,000 decline in median sales price in the closing months of the year (per Redfin) that Hudson didn't make the list.

The aptly-named Hudson County sits directly on the river that provides its name, and largely benefits from commuters seeking to escape New York City's sky-high cost of living. The county still maintained a median home price of over half a million dollars and peaked at well over $600,000 in 2022. Still, Hudson just misses our list of the most expensive counties in New Jersey.

3. Cape May County - $525,000 median sales price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9iVT_0kek3zSO00
Wildwood, NJ.Photo byJoshua Case / UnsplashonUnsplash

Many would likely expect to see the New York commuter counties top this list, but it's southernmost Cape May that starts us off. Located on the southeastern coast of the state, Cape May County has several townships that contribute to its overall placement as the third most expensive area in New Jersey.

Coastal views, beachfront property, and tourism are the name of the game in Cape May County, but there's one area that definitely pushes the area higher in median prices - Stone Harbor. The affluent coastal borough tucked between Avalon and North Wildwood boasted an eye-popping median sales price of $3,945,000 in December of 2022. This is not at all unusual for the area. In fact, Stone Harbor has never seen median sales prices beneath seven-figure numbers in the last several years.

Tourist-heavy Wildwood represents a relative discount compared to the rest of the area, with the median home selling for $420,000 - putting that township more in line with the state as a whole than it is with its wealthier neighbors. Still, this collection of coastal residences favored by the well-to-do puts Cape May County in third place when it comes to New Jersey prices.

2. Monmouth County - $550,000 median sales price

Another coastal county makes our list, this time further north. Monmouth County, tucked into the northernmost part of the traditional "Jersey Shore" area, has long held the summer homes for wealthier residents of the state while simultaneously having a large middle-class population of its own. With comparatively lower property tax rates compared to the rest of the state, Monmouth has attractions beyond its coastal appeal, as well.

Conventional middle-class neighborhoods like those in Howell, Marlboro, and Neptune share the landscape with some of the nation's most affluent townships such as Millstone, Rumson, Colts Neck, and Spring Lake. Nearly all of the county's 600,000+ residents reside within 30 minutes of at least one beach and, in most cases, multiple shore towns. That population also makes Monmouth county the 6th-most populous of New Jersey's counties, only recently giving up the top 5 spot to Hudson County.

The area is also known for its vibrant arts, culture, and music scene, one that is perhaps best exemplified by Asbury Park. Still, the area's older and historically wealthy towns boost the median for Monmouth County - Spring Lake and Rumson lead the way with median sales prices of $1,550,000 and $2,100,000, respectively. Those looking for coastal property without breaking the bank may be better off venturing a bit further south.

1. Bergen County - $600,000 median sales price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Btw6_0kek3zSO00
The Hudson River.Photo byVerina Waldner / UnsplashonUnsplash

It will come as no surprise to many that New Jersey's most expensive county for homebuyers also happens to be the one with the closest proximity to New York City. Tucked into the northeasternmost corner of the state, Bergen County also holds the distinction of being the state's most populous, as well as most expensive county.

Bergen County, owing to its dense population, also has an extensive network of commuter services via bus, train, and taxi/ridesharing services. The county has also invested in an extensive network of parks, greenways, and other natural attractions to ease the area's more urban feel.

The area's most expensive homes are generally found further away from New York City in areas where residents can purchase more land and build bigger homes. Towns like Tenafly, Englewood Cliffs, and Saddle River all see home values well into the millions of dollars, and there are no signs of that abating any time soon.

That concludes our list of New Jersey's most expensive counties. Those looking for a more reasonable homebuying opportunity will usually need to cast their eye westward, further from the Jersey Shore and closer to Philadelphia. For those with a little more money to spend, though, each of these counties and townships offers unique geography, culture, and living space that are bound to please almost any buyer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Real Estate# Living# Home# Society

Comments / 4

Published by

Financial field by trade. I sort through all the public records so that you don't have to. Keeping up to date on events both local and national in scale.

New York, NY
1K followers

More from PSki17

Florida State

Many Florida Workers Still Struggling With Low Wages

While most of the nation has seen some wage growth in recent years, many Floridians still find themselves behind the curve. According to the Fed, the state's median income still falls far behind (almost $12,000) the national numbers. Taking the state's below-average incomes and pairing them with its increasingly high housing and insurance costs results in a very difficult situation for many Florida residents.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Florida Retakes "Fastest Growing State" Title For First Time In Decades, Bringing New Challenges

It won't come as a surprise to many of the Sunshine State's residents, but Florida became the nation's fastest-growing state as of the conclusion of 2022, according to the U.S. Census. It is the first time the state has held that title for 65 years - dating all the way back to 1957. While the area has always been one of America's growth regions, the pace has accelerated in recent years.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

California Leads The Nation in Housing Prices. The Reason Can Be Found In These Expensive Counties.

California can always be relied upon to lead the nation in at least one item: housing prices. From the forested regions to the north, down through the Bay Area, and all the way to Los Angeles, it seems there's no option for homeowners looking to buy on a budget. The data backs this up - according to real estate giant Redfin, California once again held the title for highest median home sale prices in 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.

Read full story
54 comments
Camden County, NJ

Can New Jersey Still Be Affordable? These Counties Are The State's Cheapest

Affordable and "New Jersey" are two items rarely seen paired together in a sentence. With the highest property tax rate in the nation, relatively high transportation costs, and proximity to New York City and Philadelphia, it's no wonder that the state doesn't make anyone's list of affordable places to live.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.

Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!

Read full story

Considering a Move on a Budget? Avoid These Expensive States.

It's no secret that housing has gotten more expensive in the past few years. Both rental and home ownership costs hit record highs in 2022, leaving many would-be homebuyers behind the curve. Many residents have even been priced out of the housing market entirely.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values

Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.

Read full story
60 comments
Florida State

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.

Read full story
162 comments

Control of Congress Remains Undetermined As Midterm Elections Draw Near

The United States could soon have a split legislature, at least if the current political forecasts hold true. With the midterm elections fast approaching, pollsters and political pundits seem unsure which direction the country will take when it comes to their elected leaders.

Read full story
6 comments

Biden: "Mistakes Get Made...Could End in Armageddon."

President Biden continued to discuss worst-possible outcomes this week as he sat down for an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. Biden, who took some criticism last week for similar verbiage, didn't back away from that same language when prompted by Tapper.

Read full story
58 comments

Housing Market Continues to Freeze up as Fed Rates Pressure Lenders

The previously red-hot U.S. housing market may finally be sizzling out. With steadily increasing interest rates dampening demand, many local markets are beginning to see price concessions. This trend initially started in the early summer months but has become more pronounced recently. Affordability concerns at higher interest rates push many would-be buyers out of the market, leaving less demand for sellers trying to maximize the value of their properties.

Read full story
1 comments
Collier County, FL

Collier County Patrol Blotter: 147 Arrested Week Ending 8/28

The Collier County Sheriff's Office wrapped up another eventful week, recording 147 arrests between August 22nd and August 28th, according to public records. This represents a moderate decline compared to the year overall, which has so far seen totals in the 150-160 range.

Read full story
2 comments
Naples, FL

Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool Off

After two years of steady and steep inclines, those looking for housing in Naples may finally get a minor reprieve. According to data from real estate giant Redfin, the Naples market is beginning to show several signs of slowing down. Many of these indicators, like listing price decreases and increasing supply, are often the first warnings of a cooling market. Sales and price figures tend to lag behind these other, smaller trends.

Read full story
4 comments
Collier County, FL

Collier County Patrol Blotter: 146 Arrested Week Ending 8/7

The Collier County Sheriff's Office wrapped up another eventful week, recording 146 arrests between August 1st and August 7th, according to public records. This represents a moderate decline compared to the year overall, which has so far seen totals in the 150-160 range.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

U.S. COVID Deaths Remain Steady Despite New Variant

COVID virus visualization.Fushion Medical Animation / Unsplash. More than two years into the pandemic, scientists and public health officials alike expressed alarm when yet another new variant began to emerge this summer. The variant, BA.5, quickly became the most dominant strain and comprised more than 50% of new cases by early July, according to Yale Medicine. Vaccine producers began working on boosters to address the new variant, and healthcare professionals braced for the worst.

Read full story
7 comments
Seattle, WA

U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning Signs

Aerial view of houses.Maximillian Conacher / Unsplash. The years of a scorching-hot housing market may finally be coming to an end. With mortgage demand cratering, the cost of ownership rising, and some metros reporting their first price decreases in years, market watchers are beginning to voice concerns about the state of our real estate market.

Read full story
22 comments
Charlotte County, FL

111 Cases Up For Arraignment in Charlotte County on Monday, August 1st

Charlotte County's criminal court system is set for a busy day this coming Monday, with 111 separate cases set for arraignment for 73 different individuals according to public records. Monday is typically a busy day for the court system in terms of sheer volume, and this week is no exception. While jury trials, some civil matters, and traffic issues are resolved throughout the week, the majority of arraignments are conducted on Mondays.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy