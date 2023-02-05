Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.

Even with recent drops in real estate prices, that dream may still be out of reach for some. In the years following the pandemic, Florida's real estate market saw month after month of significant price increases, according to data provided by real estate giant Redfin. New and prospective buyers haven't been deterred, however, as the state has seen its growth continue with each passing year. Price certainly doesn't seem to be a concern.

Still, some counties are more expensive than others. These five below have the distinction of holding the highest-priced median home sales figures in the entire state according to Redfin's real estate sales data. Those looking for a bargain may do well to scratch these counties off their prospective lists:

5. St. John's County: $485,000 median sales price

Starting out this list, our #5 county's most immediate notable trait is its coastal location - a trend that will continue as we look at the rest of the state's wealthier corners. St. John's is perhaps best known for St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach, two municipalities that certainly contribute to the county's overall price.

Of all the counties we analyzed, St. John's real estate market was by far the steadiest of the bunch: median sales prices peaked at $505,000 in March of 2022 before gradually settling down at the most recently available $485,000 figure at the end of last year. This was significantly less volatility than that of nearly every other county in the state, which saw much steeper gains and losses. The area's relaxing nature evidently spreads as far as the real estate market itself.

The biggest contributor to the price in St. John's was St. Augustine beach, with a median sales price of $675,000. Being the 2nd-largest municipality in the county, this swayed St. John's overall ranking considerably.

4. Gulf County: $504,000 median sales price

The Gulf of Mexico. Photo by Robert Woeger / Unsplash on Unsplash

Gulf County and St. John's would have traded places on this list several times in the last 12 months, but as it currently stands, Gulf is marginally more expensive. As its name suggests, Gulf County is situated directly above the Gulf of Mexico in the panhandle portion of the state. It is roughly 75 miles southwest of the state capital of Tallahassee.

The county is one of Florida's smallest with a population of roughly 14,000. About a third of that figure reside in the county seat of Port. St. Joe, with the rest scattered across various smaller municipalities in the area.

Despite that relatively rural setting, the county's proximity to the Gulf Coast and Florida's other natural advantages lead to Gulf County's relatively high median sales price.

3. Collier County: $580,000 median sales price

Those familiar with Florida's real estate market won't be surprised to see Collier County on this list. Located on the southwestern coast of the state, Collier County is home to long-time favorites of the wealthy such as Naples and Marco Island.

Often nicknamed "The Paradise Coast" for its scenic beaches, roadways, and coastal attractions, Collier County has always contained pockets of extreme wealth. Recently, however, the entire area has seen a steep rise in housing prices, perhaps owing to a lot of national coverage of the county's benefits.

Still, many in the area may say that getting a home for $580,000 is getting off easy: Naples City and Marco Island have median prices of $665,000 and $1,030,000, respectively. What's more, those prices represent a decrease of nearly $70,000 since the area's peak in May of 2022, according to Redfin.

2. Walton County: $600,000 median sales price

Walton County, tucked into the northwestern corner of the panhandle, covers a lot of area geographically. Like our other counties on this list, however, it is the area's coastal property that propels Walton to the 2nd-most expensive county in Florida. As part of the so-called "Emerald Coast" of Florida, several areas of Walton County offer unfettered views and access to the Gulf of Mexico and contain plenty of the tourist attractions and resorts that such areas attract.

While not one of Florida's most populous counties, 75,000 residents still call Walton County home. DeFuniak Springs and Miramar Beach - both with populations around 6,000 - are two of the county's more popular areas, the latter of which is a significant factor in the county's overall home values.

While $600,000 is still far from cheap, it does represent a pretty sizeable decline from the median price of $730,000 that Walton county hit at its peak in May of 2022. The area does not often have a large volume of homes for sale, perhaps explaining the large swings in the home sale values.

1. Monroe County: $855,000 median sales price

With the median home going for nearly a million dollars, Monroe County has no competition for its top spot in this list. Located at the southernmost point of the state directly beneath its neighbor Collier, Monroe County may not appear wealthy at all. Much of the area is extremely rural and reasonably priced when compared to wealthy hotspots like nearby Marco Island and Naples.

But Monroe County leads this list for one reason: The Florida Keys. Roughly a third of the county's residents claim Key West as their home, and many others can be found in neighboring islands and communities such as Key Largo. With their island communities acting as a beacon for both wealthy retirees and high-end tourism, it's no wonder that Monroe County tops our list.

That said, of all the municipalities and regions researched for this article, Key Largo had perhaps the steepest drop in median sale price from $1,075,000 in April of 2022 to $682,000 in the latest data. Key West has fared better, with median sale values holding steady near $1,000,000. The area also suffered some setbacks and damage as a result of September's Hurricane Ian. They recovered quickly, however, and seem poised to remain some of Florida's most exclusive and expensive real estate for some time to come.

That wraps up Florida's most expensive counties. Florida continues to be a great place for tourists and new residents alike. Those looking to move here on a budget, however, may want to set their sights on one of Florida's other 62 counties.